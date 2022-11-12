ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land

By By SIBI ARASU - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42At7P_0j8D2ij300

ANANTAPUR, India (AP) — Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead.

A handful of dirt filled with earthworms might not seem like much, but it's the result of seven years’ work. “This soil used to be as hard as a brick,” said 37-year-old Ramesh. “It’s now like a sponge. The soil is rich with the nutrients and life that's needed for my crops to grow on time and in a healthy way.”

Like Ramesh thousands of other farmers in Anantapur, a district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, have taken to what's known as regenerative agricultural practices. Techniques like using natural fertilizers and planting crops alongside trees and other plants have been successful at combating desertification, the process of once-fertile ground turning into dust. Climate change is exacerbating the loss of arable land as temperatures rise and rainfall becomes more irregular.

Described by the United Nations' desertification agency as one of the greatest threats to human society, it's estimated that over 40% of the world's land is already degraded. Around 1.9 billion hectares of land, more than twice the size of the United States, and roughly 1.5 billion people globally are affected in some way by desertification, according to U.N. estimates.

“It was always a dry region but we knew when it will rain and people used to farm accordingly,” said 69-year-old Malla Reddy, who runs a non-profit that encourages natural farming practices in the region. “Now what's happening is that the rainfall can happen at any season, farmers are unable to predict this and many a time lose their crops.”

Hotter temperatures also mean water is evaporating quicker, leaving less in the ground for thirsty crops.

Reddy’s non-profit works with over 60,000 farmers across 300,000 acres of land in the district, supporting individual farmers to restore unproductive land across the entire region.

Most Indian farmers rely on rainfed agriculture, with about 70 million hectares — about half of all farmed land in India — dependent on downpours. These lands are also the ones most subject to poor agricultural methods, such as excessive use of chemical fertilizers, over tilling and monocropping, the practice of planting just a single crop each year, experts say.

Reddy, the director of Accion Fraterna Ecology Centre, and the farmers his organization supports use methods known as natural farming and agroforestry to avoid spoiling the land. Natural farming replaces all chemical fertilizers and pesticides with organic matter such as cow dung, cow urine and jaggery, a type of solid dark sugar made from sugarcane, to boost soil nutrient levels. Agroforestry involves planting woody perennials, trees, shrubs and palms alongside agricultural crops.

And while most other farmers in the region either grow groundnuts or paddy using chemical fertilizers, natural farmers grow a variety of crops. Multi-cropping ensures that soil nutrients are periodically restored, as opposed to distinct seeding in harvesting seasons, Reddy said.

For other farmers in the area, much of the land is becoming unusable for cultivation because of the extensive use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and weedicides.

“Every week there are many trucks with speakers cruising through our villages, asking farmers to buy this pesticide or that weedicide. Their marketing is incredible and farmers get fooled,” says E.B. Manohar, a 26-year-old natural farmer in the village of Khairevu, also in Anantapur district.

Manohar quit his job as a mechanical engineer in Bengaluru, sometimes called “India’s Silicon Valley,” to take up natural farming in his home town. On his farm he grows tomatoes, chilies and cabbage, among other crops and vegetables.

“I have also started supplying natural fertilizer and weedicide to other farmers in my village," Manohar said. "Since they have seen that my investment is low and my returns are good, more and more people are getting interested in trying this out.”

But for efforts like Manohar's and Reddy's to make a national impact, experts say these initiatives need to be rolled out on a wider scale.

“Desertification is among the biggest challenges facing India,” said N.H. Ravindranath, who helped author several U.N. climate reports and has researched desertification in the country for the last two decades. He said that although the land restoration work in Anantapur is commendable, scaling up is the real challenge.

“We need serious financing for climate adaptation and government policies that encourage restoration. These are the only things that will make this impact on scale,” he added. Money for adapting to harsher weather conditions has long been discussed at U.N. climate conferences like COP27, as the effects of climate change make it harder for many to sustain their livelihoods. Some funding for vulnerable nations has been promised but much of it hasn't been fulfilled.

Around 70% of all land in the world is already converted by humans from its natural state for food production and other purposes and around one in five of those converted hectares are already degraded, said Barron Joseph Orr, lead scientist at United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

“We’ve lost productivity in those lands, so we’re undercutting what we’ve converted. So we’ve got a big problem here,” Orr said. “We need to incentivize sustainable land management for small farmers and herders. In our conventional form of farming, we’re dependent on chemical fertilizers, which works, but it basically short circuits the natural processes in the soil" which stops it from regenerating, making it unusable in the long run.

Orr added that land restoration can prevent planet-warming gases from escaping degraded ground and going into the atmosphere.

Back in Anantapur, Ajantha Reddy, a 28-year-old natural farmer tends to his sweet lime crops. Sweet limes require farmers to wait for many years before they can see any return on their labor and investment. Reddy is not worried, though.

“The trees have grown in 17 months as much as I would have expected them to grow in four years,” he said as he trimmed his fruit crops. Reddy quit his job as a software engineer in Bengaluru during the COVID-19 pandemic and returned to his village in Anantapur to farm.

For Reddy, the satisfaction of seeing his crops and his home town thrive are a big enough incentive to continue natural farming practices for the foreseeable future.

“I have no intention of going back to Bangalore. When I came home during the pandemic, I thought, ‘why should I go and work for someone else? I have land to cultivate and I could give livelihood to a few people,’" he said. "That thought made up my mind.”

Follow Sibi Arasu on Twitter at @sibi123

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here . The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century if possible. But scientists say that with about 1.2 Celsius (21. Fahrenheit) of warming already reached, that target is likely to be missed. ...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Markets mixed on jitters after missile lands in Poland

TOKYO — (AP) — European stock benchmarks mostly edged higher in early trading Wednesday after Asian shares finished generally lower. Investors have been jittery over global risks after Poland said a Russian-made missile killed two people there. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1% in early trading to 6,650.25,...
Leader Telegram

Second boat of over 100 Rohingya lands on Indonesian beach

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Over 100 Rohingya Muslims traveling in a wooden boat have landed on an Indonesian beach, the second group in as many days to arrive in the island nation's northernmost province of Aceh. The group of 61 men, 36 women and 22 children that landed Wednesday morning in North Aceh district's Bluka Teubai village were taken to the fisherman hall and will stay there while waiting for further information from the local authorities, said Nawafil Mahyudha, head of Dewantara sub-district. ...
Leader Telegram

Experts blame genetic mutation for Australian girls' deaths

SYDNEY (AP) — Two genetic experts told an inquiry in Sydney on Tuesday that a rare genetic mutation probably caused the deaths of two daughters of an Australian woman who was convicted of killing them. The inquiry is examining new scientific evidence that Kathleen Folbigg’s four young children may have died of natural causes between 1989 and 1999. Folbigg, now 55, was found guilty in 2003 of three charges of...
Leader Telegram

Ministers make push to get climate talks over the line

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Government ministers are returning to Egypt to take over negotiations at this year's U.N. climate talks, providing diplomats with the political backing they need to clinch credible agreements that would help prevent disastrous levels of warming in the coming decades. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind the pace of previous meetings with three days left before the scheduled close Friday. But a small thaw in relations between the...
The Associated Press

G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their meeting Wednesday by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world’s economy. The summit’s closing declaration was noteworthy in highlighting the war given the divisions among the group, which includes not only Russia itself but also countries such as China and India that have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped short of outright criticism of the war. Still, it acknowledged “there were other views and different assessments” and stated that the G-20 is “not the forum to resolve security issues.” The conflict loomed large over the two-day summit held on the tropical island of Bali in Indonesia.
Leader Telegram

Shops in Iran, including Grand Bazaar, close over protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian shops in Tehran's historic Grand Bazaar and elsewhere across the country closed their doors Tuesday amid protests gripping the nation, as two prominent soccer stars also announced they would not be attending the upcoming World Cup over the demonstrations. The shop closures came amid calls for a three-day national strike to mark earlier protests in 2019 against Iran's theocracy that ended in a violent crackdown by authorities. However, this round of demonstrations after the September death of a...
Leader Telegram

Pugh scores game-winner in 2-1 US victory over Germany

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Mallory Pugh scored the go-ahead goal in the 56th minute and the U.S. women avoided a fourth straight loss with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Germany on Sunday. Sophia Smith also scored for the top-ranked United States, which went into the match at Red Bull Stadium with its first three-game losing streak since 1993. Germany defeated the United States 2-1 on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida....
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Haiti fears spike in cholera cases as fuel blockade lifts

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Cholera cases are overwhelming Haiti as experts warn the situation could worsen now that the country is bustling once again after a paralyzing fuel blockade that lasted two months. Dr. Jeanty Fils, a spokesman for Haiti’s Ministry of Health, told The Associated Press that people are back on the streets and likely spreading cholera as the government struggles to find life-saving equipment including IV supplies amid an ongoing discussion on whether to request cholera vaccines. ...
Leader Telegram

Russia spreading its food security misinformation among the G-20, officials say

On the back foot at the Group of 20 summit and appearing increasingly isolated, Russian diplomats are fanning out in Bali to again push unsubstantiated claims that nations including the U.S. are to blame for high global food prices, rather than their own invasion of Ukraine. With food security — including access to grain supplies and crucial fertilizers for the 2023 crop season — dominating the first day of the summit on the Indonesian island, Russian officials are seeking traction with poorer states that have...
Leader Telegram

Russian parliament displays art by Griner case figure Bout

MOSCOW (AP) — A show of prison artwork by Viktor Bout, the Russian arms trader serving 25 years in the United States and the focus of speculation about a prisoner swap that could free WNBA star Brittney Griner, opened Tuesday at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament. The exhibition at the Federation Council underlines Russia's strong interest in the release of Bout, whom Russian officials say is an “entrepreneur” who was unjustly arrested and sentenced to 25 years but who is characterized abroad as...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

US wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On a monthly basis, the government said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.2% in October from September. That was same as in the previous month, which was revised down from...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns in West Bank

AL-AROUB REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — In two volatile spots in the occupied West Bank, Israel has installed robotic weapons that can fire tear gas, stun grenades and sponge-tipped bullets at Palestinian protesters. The weapons, perched over a crowded Palestinian refugee camp and in a flashpoint West Bank city, use artificial intelligence to track targets. Israel says the technology saves lives — both Israeli and Palestinian. But critics see another step toward a dystopian reality in which Israel fine-tunes its open-ended occupation of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Peking University locked down as China virus cases grow

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a “zero-COVID” approach despite growing public discontent. Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and classes were moved online on one campus through Friday, a university notice said. Beijing reported more than 350 new cases in the latest 24-hour period,...
Leader Telegram

Russia rejects claim its missiles hit in Poland

Poland was hit by Russian rockets, killing two people, The Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing U.S. intelligence officials it didn’t identify. Russia dismissed the report as a “deliberate provocation.” Polish officials met in what they described as a crisis situation, without confirming the reported rockets, and officials in the U.S. and other NATO member nations said they were awaiting word from their Polish counterparts. Meanwhile, Ukraine was hit by a...
Leader Telegram

EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup

Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year's World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula. All these changes — as well as the cultural sensitivities of...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
738
Followers
9K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy