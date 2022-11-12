ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly, WI

cw14online.com

Kimberly returns to state, looking for another title

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- For the first time since 2018, Kimberly is back at the state football championships. OK, four years isn't that long of a drought, but after the Papermakers visited Camp Randall Stadium from 2013-18, and won five straight state titles, it seems much longer. As for the players,...
KIMBERLY, WI
cw14online.com

West De Pere has persevered during the postseason

DE PERE (WLUK) -- For 13 weeks West De Pere has been working to get to this week and here it is. The Phantoms play Kettle Moraine in the Division 2 state title game Friday, looking for its third state title and the players are fired up to play, so what will that experience be like at Camp Randall Stadium?
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Miller Wins 700 Tournament At 3Ts

16 local bowlers competed last Friday in the annual 700 Manitowoc County Bowling Association Tournament at 3T’s in Manitowoc. According to Kaitlyn Lewis, President of the MCBA, each bowler rolled 4 games and the top-4 finishers were Ryan Miller with an 846, Brian Hutchinson who turned in an 801, Shawn Loeh with a 790, and Jason Heinzen who posted a 784.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay

A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ready or not, here comes snow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you like it or not, it’s time to start preparing for it. Snow is in the forecast for mid-November. Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio tells us because of the mild weather earlier this month they’ve only brined once so far this season. Now that brine mixture is on area roads.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Fire destroys Green Lake County home Sunday night

VILLAGE OF KINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire completely destroyed a home in the Village of Kingston Sunday night, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:18 p.m., Green Lake County dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 115 Park St. in the Village of Kingston. The caller said flames were visible from inside the house.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Relatives find body in Appleton home

Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man killed in Outagamie County crash

CENTER VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of county roads A and S in the town of Center. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at 1:45. The driver of a car died at the scene; he was a 58-year-old man from Appleton. The driver of a pickup truck, a 60-year-old Shiocton man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital; we don’t know his condition.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash

Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
spmetrowire.com

NWS: Two inches of snow possible by Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Green Bay is predicting a good chance of up to two inches of snow accumulation by Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall is expected in some areas beginning late Monday afternoon, with the greatest snowfall expected Tuesday. The snow will cause roads to become snow-covered and slippery at times.
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Wisconsin river

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
MANITOWOC, WI

