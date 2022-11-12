Read full article on original website
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
cw14online.com
Kimberly returns to state, looking for another title
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- For the first time since 2018, Kimberly is back at the state football championships. OK, four years isn't that long of a drought, but after the Papermakers visited Camp Randall Stadium from 2013-18, and won five straight state titles, it seems much longer. As for the players,...
cw14online.com
West De Pere has persevered during the postseason
DE PERE (WLUK) -- For 13 weeks West De Pere has been working to get to this week and here it is. The Phantoms play Kettle Moraine in the Division 2 state title game Friday, looking for its third state title and the players are fired up to play, so what will that experience be like at Camp Randall Stadium?
seehafernews.com
Miller Wins 700 Tournament At 3Ts
16 local bowlers competed last Friday in the annual 700 Manitowoc County Bowling Association Tournament at 3T’s in Manitowoc. According to Kaitlyn Lewis, President of the MCBA, each bowler rolled 4 games and the top-4 finishers were Ryan Miller with an 846, Brian Hutchinson who turned in an 801, Shawn Loeh with a 790, and Jason Heinzen who posted a 784.
Look: Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin
Authorities in Wisconsin said they captured a loose horse that ran wild on several roads and even swam across a bay.
seehafernews.com
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay
A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
WBAY Green Bay
Ready or not, here comes snow
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you like it or not, it’s time to start preparing for it. Snow is in the forecast for mid-November. Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio tells us because of the mild weather earlier this month they’ve only brined once so far this season. Now that brine mixture is on area roads.
nbc15.com
Fire destroys Green Lake County home Sunday night
VILLAGE OF KINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire completely destroyed a home in the Village of Kingston Sunday night, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:18 p.m., Green Lake County dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 115 Park St. in the Village of Kingston. The caller said flames were visible from inside the house.
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Charges recommended for two teens in Pulaski bonfire incident
Charges have been forwarded for review against two teenagers involved in the Pulaski bonfire incident that occurred in October.
wearegreenbay.com
Repairs begin on Monday for major Oshkosh bridge, set to reopen at later date
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced that repairs will begin on Monday for a bridge in Oshkosh after months of delays and extensions. WisDot states that repairs to begin installing a new gearbox and other components will start on Monday, November 14 for...
Fox11online.com
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While no one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, five Wisconsin tickets still brought about some large winnings. Five $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold across the state -- one being sold at the Interstate-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man killed in Outagamie County crash
CENTER VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of county roads A and S in the town of Center. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at 1:45. The driver of a car died at the scene; he was a 58-year-old man from Appleton. The driver of a pickup truck, a 60-year-old Shiocton man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital; we don’t know his condition.
Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash
Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Outagamie County
CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Outagamie County after failing to yield at a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk A in the town of Center for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
New bourbon boutique opens in Downtown Neenah
Grainworks Old and New, a new business in downtown Neenah, opened this past weekend specializing in bourbon barrel decor.
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Two inches of snow possible by Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Green Bay is predicting a good chance of up to two inches of snow accumulation by Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall is expected in some areas beginning late Monday afternoon, with the greatest snowfall expected Tuesday. The snow will cause roads to become snow-covered and slippery at times.
UPMATTERS
Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Wisconsin river
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
