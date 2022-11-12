ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan QB Cade McNamara officially out for season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 football season as he recovers from knee surgery, U-M coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday. "He underwent the surgery and seems that it was successful," Harbaugh said. "We're supporting him in all...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy