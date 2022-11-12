Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan RB CJ Stokes providing early return on investment for Wolverines
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan running back CJ Stokes was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, but as he bluntly told reporters on Tuesday night, “I’m not a three-star.”. “I want to get that out of the way first,” he says. So when the...
247Sports
Charlotte football hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi, per reports
Charlotte football is hiring Michigan associate head coach Francis "Biff" Poggi as its next head coach, according to reports Tuesday, including Bruce Feldman. Poggi has worked under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan since 2021. "Poggi is expected to remain on with the Michigan program for the rest of the Wolverines season,"...
Michigan State player grades: Joey Hauser helps Spartans stun No. 4 Kentucky
After outplaying No. 2 Gonzaga and fumbling it away down the stretch, Michigan State found itself in a similar spot Tuesday. This time, Tom Izzo had a trick up his sleeve down 71-69 in the closing moments of the first overtime. Michigan State used a double pass on an out-of-bounds...
Michigan EDGE Mike Morris provides injury update ahead of Illinois game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football EDGE Mike Morris said he is feeling “great” two days after going down with an apparent injury near the end of a blowout victory over Nebraska. Speaking Monday evening on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, Morris said he had suffered...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State got a second swipe at a top-5 team in as many games, and this time the Spartans didn’t miss. After letting a double-digit lead fizzle out in last Friday’s loss to No. 2 Gonzaga, MSU was the better team down the stretch Tuesday night against No. 4 Kentucky.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara officially out for season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 football season as he recovers from knee surgery, U-M coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday. "He underwent the surgery and seems that it was successful," Harbaugh said. "We're supporting him in all...
Michigan State outlasts No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime at Champions Classic
INDIANAPOLIS — One Malik Hall dunk. Two Malik Hall dunks. Why not make it three?. Michigan State’s senior forward found himself in the clear for a pair of tying, overtime-forcing slams at the end of regulation and just before the buzzer of the first overtime session. But the Spartans wouldn’t go back to the well again.
Know the Foe; No. 3 Michigan Wolverines
Each Illinois football game week, Illini Inquirer will ask five questions of the opposing team beat writer to preview the upcoming game. This week, we caught up with.
Kentucky's loss to Michigan State comes in eerily familiar fashion
INDIANAPOLIS -The Kentucky Wildcats, coached by John Calipari and carried by superstar Oscar Tshiebwe lost a game 86-77 in double overtime Tuesday night in the Champions Classic to Michigan State. It was a game in which the Wildcats were favored but shot poorly from the free throw line, had its...
Oscar Tshiebwe makes triumphant return in UK's double OT loss
INDIANAPOLIS – Oscar Tshiebwe, playing his first game after knee surgery a month ago, was supposed to be on a pitch count Tuesday when Kentucky faced Michigan State in the Champions Classic. “I said to him before the game, ‘You sub yourself in and out and if you're not...
