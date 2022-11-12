Witness of Renton road rage shares story

RENTON, Wash. — A road rage shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon sent a 9-year-old boy to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Family of Isaiah Johns, the boy shot, tell KIRO 7 before 7 p.m. Friday he was in surgery at the hospital, and are optimistic he will be OK.

The tragedy off of State Route 167 drew quite the scene from Washington State Patrol, as well as Renton Police and the King County Sheriff’s Office. One man claims he witnessed parts of what happened.

“He jumps out and goes over to this other car and it looked like he was fighting with the guy,” a witness said.

“And he goes running back to his vehicle, and I hear a pop. And then the mustang pulls out and just whips around the corner,” a witness said.

He says he called 911 when he heard the first pop, but after he found out it was a child who was hit by a bullet, it had him heartbroken about the situation.

“I’m sorry that I wasn’t to do more for the dad. But, it’s sad,” a witness said.

“I have a nephew that age, so that’s why it just hit me,” Beatrice Santiago, who was at dealership nearby, said.

Washington State Patrol have released a photo of the suspected blue Mustang involved in the incident. Many are hoping the driver will come forward.

“But, it’s ridiculous. It’s just … own up to it and turn yourself in. Because it will go a lot easier than them chasing you down. And they will find them,” a witness said.

Many argue there was no reason for this incident to happen in the first place.

“Road rage is ridiculous. I mean, so what, your car gets dinged or broken. And you know, that doesn’t matter. I mean, it’s just stuff. Somebody flips you off, it doesn’t matter. So what, you’re insulted by it. Ok, forget it. They’re going to forget about you in 5 seconds,” a witness said.

