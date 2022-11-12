ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Witness of Renton road rage shares story

By Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago
RENTON, Wash. — A road rage shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon sent a 9-year-old boy to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Family of Isaiah Johns, the boy shot, tell KIRO 7 before 7 p.m. Friday he was in surgery at the hospital, and are optimistic he will be OK.

The tragedy off of State Route 167 drew quite the scene from Washington State Patrol, as well as Renton Police and the King County Sheriff’s Office. One man claims he witnessed parts of what happened.

“He jumps out and goes over to this other car and it looked like he was fighting with the guy,” a witness said.

“And he goes running back to his vehicle, and I hear a pop. And then the mustang pulls out and just whips around the corner,” a witness said.

He says he called 911 when he heard the first pop, but after he found out it was a child who was hit by a bullet, it had him heartbroken about the situation.

“I’m sorry that I wasn’t to do more for the dad. But, it’s sad,” a witness said.

“I have a nephew that age, so that’s why it just hit me,” Beatrice Santiago, who was at dealership nearby, said.

Washington State Patrol have released a photo of the suspected blue Mustang involved in the incident. Many are hoping the driver will come forward.

“But, it’s ridiculous. It’s just … own up to it and turn yourself in. Because it will go a lot easier than them chasing you down. And they will find them,” a witness said.

Many argue there was no reason for this incident to happen in the first place.

“Road rage is ridiculous. I mean, so what, your car gets dinged or broken. And you know, that doesn’t matter. I mean, it’s just stuff. Somebody flips you off, it doesn’t matter. So what, you’re insulted by it. Ok, forget it. They’re going to forget about you in 5 seconds,” a witness said.

Comments / 13

Captain D
3d ago

Chill and be courteous when driving. Smile & wave to others.Assume everyone is armed and you'll get through the day. But, if confronted be prepared to fight back as you have the right to self defense! "Walk softly and carry a big stick".

Reply(2)
8
TruthInGodsWord
3d ago

Thankfully , he survived this tragic situation. As we witness daily, death OFTEN comes suddenly/unexpectedly by way of accidents & freak accidents, natural disasters & natural causes, fires, sickness such as Covid, violent crimes & domestic violence, overdoses, etc..Our ONLY hope is our Salvation through Jesus Christ Crucified on the ✝️ as our ONLY way of redemption/ forgiveness of our sins unto Salvation to enter heaven when we die.NO unsaved/ unbelievers/ unrepentant sinners will EVER enter heaven .PLEASE people, seek Jesus for your Salvation now before it's too late. NO ONE is nice/ good enough to save our own soul from hell when we die. NO ONE is guaranteed our next breath. There is NO RIP for ANYONE who dies w/o accepting Jesus as our personal Lord & Savior unto Salvation in THIS lifetime.(except children to the age of accountability who automatically go to heaven. ) 🙏🕊📖✝️

Reply(1)
5
TruthInGodsWord
3d ago

My sincerest heartfelt prayers for this boy & his family. I pray they seek Jesus for His supernatural comfort at this time of healing mentally, emotionally, physically & spiritually, necessary after such a traumatic experience .😔💔🙏

Reply
5
 

