A.J. Noland rolls on offense, defense and special teams in Tualatin’s Class 6A quarterfinal win over Mountainside

A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Linfield Wildcats to host Pomona-Pitzer in 1st round of NCAA Division III football playoffs
The Linfield Wildcats will host the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens Saturday at noon in the first round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs at Maxwell Field in McMinnville. It’s the 32nd playoff appearance and third in a row for the Wildcats (9-0), who are ranked No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association poll and No. 5 in the D3football.com poll.
Nick Denley’s grit and inspirational journey help carry Portland Pilots to NCAA Tournament
Nick Denley’s dream of playing soccer for the college he grew up supporting was never further away, literally and figuratively, than in March 2020, when he found himself stuck at the Canadian border. Denley was lightly recruited out of McMinnville High School and eventually signed with Division II Concordia...
NCAA men’s soccer playoffs: Oregon State Beavers land No. 8 seed, Portland Pilots earn berth
OSU (7-3-6) will play host to the Portland-UC Riverside winner either Saturday or Sunday at Lorenz Field. The Pilots (12-2-3), who finished second in the West Coast Conference, secured their third NCAA berth in four years. Portland plays host to UC Riverside at 7 p.m. Thursday at Merlo Field. Oregon...
Portland Trail Blazers dominate final minutes to win 117-110 over San Antonio Spurs: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers, coming off of a successful 4-2 trip, overcame a sluggish start Tuesday night against San Antonio to win 117-110 at the Moda Center. That the Blazers struggled at all with the rebuilding Spurs (6-9) could be viewed as a bit puzzling given how well Portland played on its recent trip. But that’s sort of how the NBA goes sometimes. The Blazers (10-4) had a sloppy night, but the bottom line is that they found a way to win and take over sole possession of first place in the Western Conference.
Portland Thorns sign forward Morgan Weaver to contract extension
The Portland Thorns have secured a key piece of their record-setting attack for a few more years. Morgan Weaver has signed a contract extension with the Thorns through the 2024 season, with an option for 2025, the team announced Tuesday. Weaver, 25, was the second-leading scorer for Portland last season, finishing with seven goals and three assists in 20 appearances (13 starts).
Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II still progressing but, ‘Not ready to play, yet’
The Portland Trail Blazers have developed into one of the best defensive units in the NBA. And they’ve done so without a key free agent acquisition who was signed to help fix the defense. Gary Payton II has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason core muscle...
Trail Blazers return to top 5 of latest NBA power rankings
The Portland Trail Blazers (9-4) checked in at No. 3 in this week’s NBA.com power rankings. 1. Boston Celtics (10-3). 2. Milwaukee Bucks (10-2). The Blazers began the season ranked No. 21 then proceeded to move to No. 10, No. 3, No. 6 and now back to No. 3.
Calgary Hitmen at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (13-1-1-1) take on the Calgary Hitmen (10-4-1-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Tuesday, November 15, 7pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Hitmen audio. Follow:. The box score.
Recapping Portland’s epic trip with 5 key takeaways: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers went 4-2 on their recent trip and return home tied for the best record in the Western Conference at 9-4. The Blazer Focused podcast, supported by ZoomCare (Beyond Better™ Healthcare) goes through the five observations on the trip made by Aaron Fentress, who covers the team for The Oregonian/OregonLive. He is joined by podcast producer, Andrew Theen. Craig Birnbach is on vacation and unavailable to keep Fentress in check this week. Theen stands no chance.
Portland Thorns announce roster status entering 2022-23 offseason
The Portland Thorns announced their updated roster Tuesday, offering the first look at the team before further moves ahead of the 2023 season. Portland has 19 players on its roster, including 15 under contract, as it navigates the early stages of a post-championship offseason. The team exercised options on four...
Gonzalez takes lead in Tualatin as prospects for recount dim
An automatic recount would be required if the race is within 0.2%. More ballots are set to be counted.Elections for Tigard and Tualatin city council seats remain too close to call with more votes to be counted, but two candidates who were trailing on Election Day last Tuesday, Nov. 8, have now taken clear — if small — leads. Yi-Kang Hu was the top vote-getter in the race for two four-year terms on the Tigard City Council, winning nearly 39% of the vote in unofficial returns. But Jai Raj Singh and Tom Anderson are locked in a tight race for...
Portland Timbers to play in Coachella Valley preseason invitational
The Portland Timbers’ next matches are set. Twelve MLS teams, including Portland, will participate in the second annual Coachella Valley Invitational from Feb. 1-18 in Indio, California. The preseason matches will take place at the Empire Polo Club. Other teams participating include: Charlotte FC, D.C. United, LA Galaxy, LAFC,...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will return to the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Moda Center after missing the team’s last three games. Still out are Keon Johnson and Justise Winslow. Both were originally listed as questionable. Be sure to check...
Hillsboro mistakenly discharged over 1 billion gallons of water
Officials say customers won't see any disruptions after water was accidentally diverted into the Trask River. The Hillsboro Water Department accidentally diverted more than a billion gallons of water out of the Barney reservoir and into the Trask River last month due to a meter reading malfunction, city officials say. Thanks to heavy rainfall and forecasts for the rest of fall and winter, officials say there should still be plenty of drinking water to go around in town, and repair costs are expected to be minimal. The error was discovered in October, when Hillsboro staff began investigating why...
Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man
The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
What can you buy in the Portland area at the median home sale price?
Let’s say you were shut out of the hot housing market when mortgage rates fell below 3% because the low number of residential properties for sale escalated competition. Now, you’re looking to buy a place in the Portland area. The good news: Portland’s median sale price in October...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
Sneaker wave warning issued for Oregon coast on Monday
Beachgoers at the Oregon coast should stay alert for sneaker waves through Monday evening, forecasters warned. Sneaker waves are unexpectedly large crests of water that move with more force and speed than most other waves. If caught unaware, people on the shore or shallows can be dragged deep into the water by sneaker waves.
