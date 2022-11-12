ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tualatin, OR

A.J. Noland rolls on offense, defense and special teams in Tualatin’s Class 6A quarterfinal win over Mountainside

By Ray Hacke, for The Oregonian/OregonLive
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Linfield Wildcats to host Pomona-Pitzer in 1st round of NCAA Division III football playoffs

The Linfield Wildcats will host the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens Saturday at noon in the first round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs at Maxwell Field in McMinnville. It’s the 32nd playoff appearance and third in a row for the Wildcats (9-0), who are ranked No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association poll and No. 5 in the D3football.com poll.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers dominate final minutes to win 117-110 over San Antonio Spurs: At the buzzer

The Portland Trail Blazers, coming off of a successful 4-2 trip, overcame a sluggish start Tuesday night against San Antonio to win 117-110 at the Moda Center. That the Blazers struggled at all with the rebuilding Spurs (6-9) could be viewed as a bit puzzling given how well Portland played on its recent trip. But that’s sort of how the NBA goes sometimes. The Blazers (10-4) had a sloppy night, but the bottom line is that they found a way to win and take over sole possession of first place in the Western Conference.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Thorns sign forward Morgan Weaver to contract extension

The Portland Thorns have secured a key piece of their record-setting attack for a few more years. Morgan Weaver has signed a contract extension with the Thorns through the 2024 season, with an option for 2025, the team announced Tuesday. Weaver, 25, was the second-leading scorer for Portland last season, finishing with seven goals and three assists in 20 appearances (13 starts).
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Recapping Portland’s epic trip with 5 key takeaways: Blazer Focused podcast

The Portland Trail Blazers went 4-2 on their recent trip and return home tied for the best record in the Western Conference at 9-4. The Blazer Focused podcast, supported by ZoomCare (Beyond Better™ Healthcare) goes through the five observations on the trip made by Aaron Fentress, who covers the team for The Oregonian/OregonLive. He is joined by podcast producer, Andrew Theen. Craig Birnbach is on vacation and unavailable to keep Fentress in check this week. Theen stands no chance.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Gonzalez takes lead in Tualatin as prospects for recount dim

An automatic recount would be required if the race is within 0.2%. More ballots are set to be counted.Elections for Tigard and Tualatin city council seats remain too close to call with more votes to be counted, but two candidates who were trailing on Election Day last Tuesday, Nov. 8, have now taken clear — if small — leads. Yi-Kang Hu was the top vote-getter in the race for two four-year terms on the Tigard City Council, winning nearly 39% of the vote in unofficial returns. But Jai Raj Singh and Tom Anderson are locked in a tight race for...
TUALATIN, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro mistakenly discharged over 1 billion gallons of water

Officials say customers won't see any disruptions after water was accidentally diverted into the Trask River. The Hillsboro Water Department accidentally diverted more than a billion gallons of water out of the Barney reservoir and into the Trask River last month due to a meter reading malfunction, city officials say. Thanks to heavy rainfall and forecasts for the rest of fall and winter, officials say there should still be plenty of drinking water to go around in town, and repair costs are expected to be minimal. The error was discovered in October, when Hillsboro staff began investigating why...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
TUALATIN, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Sneaker wave warning issued for Oregon coast on Monday

Beachgoers at the Oregon coast should stay alert for sneaker waves through Monday evening, forecasters warned. Sneaker waves are unexpectedly large crests of water that move with more force and speed than most other waves. If caught unaware, people on the shore or shallows can be dragged deep into the water by sneaker waves.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy