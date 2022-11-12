ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's volleyball reveals full schedule ahead of 2023 season

Penn State men’s volleyball has released its schedule for 2023. The Nittany Lions’ home-opener will be on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. against Daemen University. The schedule includes 27 games in total with the season-opener taking place on Jan. 6 on the road against Central State. Notable home...
Digital Collegian

Delaware hires Penn State women's soccer assistant coach Kelly Lawrence as new head coach

After just one year at Penn State, an assistant coach landed a head coaching gig. Assistant coach Kelly Lawrence was named the new head coach at Delaware on Monday. Lawrence is the assistant coach for the Nittany Lions, helping lead the program to a Big Ten Championship and NCAA Tournament berth. Prior to her stint in Happy Valley, Lawrence held coaching positions at Boston, Syracuse and Monmouth.
