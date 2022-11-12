ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New San Diego non-profit helping vets in need

By Madison Weil
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There's a new San Diego non-profit working to help veterans.

The Veterans Navigation Center hopes to help our vets overcome any challenge they may be facing today.

ABC 10News spoke with Jay Wylie, Operations Manager & Veterans Coordinator at the center. Wylie shares he was a Navy officer for almost 22 years before a drinking addiction abruptly ended his career.

“That was my coping strategy. I started drinking to deal with the stresses of military service,” said Wylie. “As painful as it was at the time, it was the best thing to ever happen to me because that’s what it took to get me sober.”

Wylie explains the Veterans Navigation Center is working to connect vets in need with the resources they need and pair them with other veterans who can relate.

It works as a one-stop shop – vets can call and receive help with everything from addiction, to housing, to job training and more.

“When somebody’s talking to you who’s been through what you’re going through… the level of efficacy and integrity is so high that, as Jay said, the trust happens quicker,” said Scott Silverman.

Silverman started the Veterans Navigation Center and explains they work closely with 160 other non-profits in San Diego dedicated to helping vets.

“The willingness to raise your hand and say I need help is a lot easier because you’re talking to somebody who really gets it,” he said.

Serving those who have served our country – one step at a time.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

