ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

"I want to do my part to give them something back": Local nonprofit led by veterans helps those still overseas

By Marlee Ginter
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjF1Z_0j8Cyuc300

Local nonprofit led by veterans helps those still overseas 02:16

SACRAMENTO — Continuing the mission even after they've served in the military, a group of veterans is now helping those still overseas.

They want them to know that even though they're far away, they're not forgotten.

Navy veteran Scott Raab knows how to put his mind to a mission, and this one comes from his heart.

"I've still got messages I got when I was overseas. They're in my C Bag right now," he said.

Scott signed up for the Navy shortly after 9/11. In 2006, he served aboard a guided missile destroyer in the Persian gulf.

That time away made home even more important. Now, the outreach director for Move America Forward, the nonprofit led by veterans, sends care packages to U.S. troops deployed all over the world.

"We were putting Halloween candy, energy waffles, a bunch of Girl Scout cookies," Scott said. "The veterans serve us and I want to do my part to give them something back."

On Veterans Day alone, he and volunteers with the Placer United Soccer Club, many with family in the military, packed more than a thousand boxes.

"Because I know a little how it feels to have people go out and serve and stuff," he said. "I feel sad because they're away from their family all the time."

Serving even after he's served, Scott wants today's soldiers to know they may be far, but they're not forgotten.

"We're all red, white and blue, but veterans, they're used to serving, they're used to doing good. And when you get out, you don't just lose that. It's ingrained in you," he said.

Moving America Forward doesn't just pack care packages on the big days or even around the holidays. They're set up to send boxes all year long and people can even personalize what they send.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Veterans Day: Tracy family of a fallen Marine gifted mortgage-free home

TRACY -- The family of a fallen Marine has been gifted a mortgage-free home on Veterans Day.USMC Lance Corporal Aaron Robert Boyles enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2003, around the same time he began working at Wal-Mart, which is where he met his future wife, Prabha. They later got married on Jul. 4, 2003.Seven months later, Boyles was deployed to Iraq on Feb. 4, 2004, where he was wounded after a few months into his deployment. He turned down the chance to return home for recovery and instead chose to stay with his fellow Marines.Boyles was scheduled to finally return home on Sep. 22, 2004, just two days before the birth of his son, but he never made it back.On Sep. 24, 2004, USMC Lance Corporal Aaron Robert Boyles was killed by enemy fire in the Anbar Province of Iraq. He was later awarded two Purple Hearts.The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of fallen military members by paying off the mortgage or providing a surviving spouse with young children with a mortgage-free home.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Warfighter Overwatch: Local organization promotes resiliency in veterans

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains information regarding suicide. If you are struggling with depression or have thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK(8255).SACRAMENTO — A local organization is helping prevent veteran suicide by focusing on mental health, resiliency and building camaraderie among veterans who return from war.Veterans are at 57% higher risk of suicide than those who haven't served. Danny O'Neel, the co-founder of Warfighter Overwatch, says he lost nine friends in combat and 15 friends to suicide since returning home.O'Neel says it has to do with isolation. Squad Recon, one of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis investigates: A missing Purple Heart

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento collector and historian says a purple heart vanished. He knows who has it, but couldn't get it back and decided to call on Kurtis Ming to investigate.  The Purple Heart is the nation's oldest military medal, dating back to the time of George Washington. It has been awarded almost two million times to those hurt or killed in battle for our country. Our viewer is retired and works to preserve World War 2 history, so why can't he get it back?  "This is my passion," says John Mercurio, who collects purple hearts awarded to World War...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"This plastic is not recyclable": Local groups have new ideas to repurpose leftover political campaign signs

SACRAMENTO — There's some new ideas on what to do with all those signs left over from political campaigns.California law says they must be taken down ten days after Election Day. Now, some local groups are trying to collect them and give them another purpose.It can seem like they're everywhere, but political signs instantly became obsolete once the polls closed Tuesday."They are made out of corrugated plastic," said Shira Lane, the executive director of Atrium 916. "This plastic is not recyclable."Most of the time, they're just tossed in the trash."Imagine all over the United States how many there really are,"...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Christmas Events in Folsom at the Palladio

“Everyone is invited to eat, drink, shop and be Merry”. Folsom, Calif.- Today, the Palladio in Folsom announced a series of Christmas events beginning Saturday, November 19, 2022. “We are pleased to announce that Santa Claus is coming to town,” said Gloria Wright, general manager of the Palladio. “Christmas starts...
FOLSOM, CA
deltacollegian.net

District 9 Election: Harder vs Patti

Josh Harder and Tom Patti are the top two candidates running for the United States House of Representative for District 9. District 9 represents San Joaquin County, specifically cities like Stockton, Manteca, and Modesto. As of Nov. 9, Harder is leading in the polls and is projected to win. Harder...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Magazine

The Big Quit

The Sacramento region’s unemployment rate hit a low of 2.9% this past May, before rising slightly to 3.4% at the start of summer. Both numbers are among the lowest unemployment rate data in the city’s history. As in so much of the country, however, the historically low unemployment...
SACRAMENTO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Sacramento Civil Rights Group Accepts Boon from Billionaire

In October, the Greater Sacramento Urban League (GSUL) received its biggest donation in the civil rights organization’s 54-year history. Philanthropist, author and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, donated $2.4 million to the local chapter of the National Urban League (NUL) based in central California. GSUL President...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC campuses brace for massive strike by student workers

DAVIS — A potentially massive strike looms over University of California campuses.Thousands of student workers say they will hit the picket line if negations between the UC system and UAW 2865 fall through. Student employees and union members spent their Sunday creating signs while ironing out details on the potential strike beginning Monday morning."Labs are going to be empty; classes are going to be empty," said Ximena Anleu Gil, a teacher's assistant and graduate student Researcher. UC is in talks with four bargaining units: postdoctoral scholars, academic researchers, academic student employees, and graduate student researchers.Some demands include fair pay, a...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Petition for strict prosecution of alleged Orangevale cat killer gathers 2,500 signatures

ORANGEVALE -- An alleged cat killer heads back to court Thursday, Nov. 17, but some neighbors are organizing early to ask that he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. At this time, evidence supports just one cruelty case; however, community members began sounding the alarm and connecting the dots on social media sites after, they allege, several other mutilated cats were found around town around the same time -- cases they believe could be connected. As CBS13 has previously reported, neighbors in Orangevale have been involved in the case since before 18-year-old Colin Lendewig was arrested on suspicion of...
ORANGEVALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nearly 48,000 University of California workers poised to strike Monday

SACRAMENTO -- Nearly 48,000 University of California workers including researchers, postdoctoral scholars, teaching assistants and graders have said they will strike Monday, a move that could shut down some classes and laboratories just weeks ahead of final exams in December.Leaders of United Auto Workers unions representing the workers have informed the UC Office of the President of their intent to strike at all of UC's 10 campuses starting Monday if they are unable to reach an agreement with the university, UC officials said Thursday.UAW bargaining units are set to picket from 8 a.m. Monday. Nearly 98 percent of the 36,558...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Bayside Christmas Services and Drive-thru Light Display in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- Bayside’s popular Christmas tradition returns to Roseville and Granite Bay campus with a series of church holiday services. For 2022, approximately two dozen services are anticipated for Roseville and Granite Bay. Christmas Services typically kick off around mid December with six Christmas services announced so far in Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Proposal for new Kaiser Inpatient Bed Tower in Roseville moves forward

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are moving forward for Kaiser Permanente's Inpatient Bed Tower Project in Roseville. Roseville's Planning Commission approved the plan amendment Thursday among other actions, like certifying the supplemental environmental impact report. Now, the proposal will move on to the city council where two public hearings are required, according to the city's website.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ukenreport.com

Christy Holstege Heads to Sacramento

PALM SPRINGS — Christy Holstege has claimed victory in the newly created 47th District in a way only she could. She boarded a flight headed to Sacramento on Monday morning to claim her seat in the State Assembly after a hard-fought contest. And, in the process, sent one of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Military family calls Kurtis over problems getting special Disney passes

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento military family says a discrepancy between Disney and their base was about to keep them from a special trip. It was time to call on Kurtis.Disney rewards our military families with discounted passes, but what the Disney website stated and what our viewers were told, conflicted.Trisha Keelan's family went to Disneyland a few years back and decided they wanted to return after learning her son-in-law is getting redeployed."That is going to be a bit of a disruption for my four-year-old granddaughter and myself," she told CBS13.Military bases sell deeply discounted Disney passes, but Trisha says the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
activenorcal.com

Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River

“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
116K+
Followers
20K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy