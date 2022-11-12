ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Call Kurtis investigates: A missing Purple Heart

By Kurtis Ming
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pq9q6_0j8CytjK00

Call Kurtis investigates: A missing Purple Heart 03:54

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento collector and historian says a purple heart vanished. He knows who has it, but couldn't get it back and decided to call on Kurtis Ming to investigate.

The Purple Heart is the nation's oldest military medal, dating back to the time of George Washington. It has been awarded almost two million times to those hurt or killed in battle for our country. Our viewer is retired and works to preserve World War 2 history, so why can't he get it back?

"This is my passion," says John Mercurio, who collects purple hearts awarded to World War 2 heroes who died in combat. "Purple hearts tell a story. They tell a story of sacrifice."

Tens of thousands of military medals are thought to be lost, stolen or just forgotten about. Some showing up at estate sales, thrift shops or for sale, online.

John finds them, researches the heroes who earned them, then publishes their stories on social media.

This medal was awarded to Private Ira Fornter, injured during a battle in Italy.

But the Purple Heart John bought off eBay didn't quite fit his collection.

"Almost all of them are from soldiers who were killed in action," he said. "It just didn't mesh with what I had."

But his friend in Iowa also collects purple hearts, so he mailed it to him.

Unfortunately, all that arrived was an empty, flat package stamped "received without contents."

So what happened to the medal?

That answer would come in an internet search two months later. In an article about a sheriff in West Virginia that turned over a Purple Heart to the local American Legion, saying it was "lost in the mail for a very long time."

The American Legion is a service organization and works to return found military medals to surviving family members. But the chapter in West Virginia says the family of this particular soldier had no interest in getting it back.

"I'd like the medal returned," said John, a retired Sacramento sheriff's deputy who says neither the sheriff in West Virginia nor the American Legion will return it to him or his friend.

It got us wondering about the trade of military medals. We learned Congress made it a crime to sell purplehearts under the Stolen Valor Act of 2005. But the Supreme Court overturned that in 2012, meaning it is perfectly legal to buy and sell Purple Hearts.

"That's a real tragedy," said Colonel Russ Vernon, the executive director of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission , who things that the medal should stay with the family and not in personal collections.

"Medals are earned by recipients," he said. "They are not to be bought and sold."

If no family can be found, he things the medal should end up with a military organization like his, a nonprofit that displays orphaned medals at the Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New York.

Everyone involved wants to protect the medal, they just can't agree on how to do it.

"I bring their story and sacrifice alive," said John.

Regardless of where it ends up, on this Veterans' Day, John has posted a picture of Private Ira Fortner's Purple Heart and the story of his sacrifice.

"These stories are lost to time," he said.

CBS13 also tried finding surviving family of Private Fortner. His only son has died.

After we contacted the American Legion, John says there are now talks on how best to preserve this medal.

Another charity called Purple Hearts Reunited, keeps a database of medals reported missing , and wants anyone who finds one to reach out to them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Community pleads with City of Sacramento not to sweep Camp Resolution homeless site

SACRAMENTO — "Help us, don't police us." That is the message from dozens of homeless community members who are asking not to be removed from a city parking lot that was originally intended to help them.The site is called Camp Resolution, located at Colfax Street and Arden Way. It was originally funded by the City of Sacramento to be a safe site for the unhoused to live in their vehicles.Wednesday, it is scheduled to be swept as those who live there are no longer allowed to be there.Supporters of the site took over Tuesday night's meeting of the Sacramento City...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
deltacollegian.net

District 9 Election: Harder vs Patti

Josh Harder and Tom Patti are the top two candidates running for the United States House of Representative for District 9. District 9 represents San Joaquin County, specifically cities like Stockton, Manteca, and Modesto. As of Nov. 9, Harder is leading in the polls and is projected to win. Harder...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Warfighter Overwatch: Local organization promotes resiliency in veterans

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains information regarding suicide. If you are struggling with depression or have thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK(8255).SACRAMENTO — A local organization is helping prevent veteran suicide by focusing on mental health, resiliency and building camaraderie among veterans who return from war.Veterans are at 57% higher risk of suicide than those who haven't served. Danny O'Neel, the co-founder of Warfighter Overwatch, says he lost nine friends in combat and 15 friends to suicide since returning home.O'Neel says it has to do with isolation. Squad Recon, one of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ukenreport.com

Christy Holstege Heads to Sacramento

PALM SPRINGS — Christy Holstege has claimed victory in the newly created 47th District in a way only she could. She boarded a flight headed to Sacramento on Monday morning to claim her seat in the State Assembly after a hard-fought contest. And, in the process, sent one of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Petition for strict prosecution of alleged Orangevale cat killer gathers 2,500 signatures

ORANGEVALE -- An alleged cat killer heads back to court Thursday, Nov. 17, but some neighbors are organizing early to ask that he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. At this time, evidence supports just one cruelty case; however, community members began sounding the alarm and connecting the dots on social media sites after, they allege, several other mutilated cats were found around town around the same time -- cases they believe could be connected. As CBS13 has previously reported, neighbors in Orangevale have been involved in the case since before 18-year-old Colin Lendewig was arrested on suspicion of...
ORANGEVALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Veterans Day: Tracy family of a fallen Marine gifted mortgage-free home

TRACY -- The family of a fallen Marine has been gifted a mortgage-free home on Veterans Day.USMC Lance Corporal Aaron Robert Boyles enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2003, around the same time he began working at Wal-Mart, which is where he met his future wife, Prabha. They later got married on Jul. 4, 2003.Seven months later, Boyles was deployed to Iraq on Feb. 4, 2004, where he was wounded after a few months into his deployment. He turned down the chance to return home for recovery and instead chose to stay with his fellow Marines.Boyles was scheduled to finally return home on Sep. 22, 2004, just two days before the birth of his son, but he never made it back.On Sep. 24, 2004, USMC Lance Corporal Aaron Robert Boyles was killed by enemy fire in the Anbar Province of Iraq. He was later awarded two Purple Hearts.The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of fallen military members by paying off the mortgage or providing a surviving spouse with young children with a mortgage-free home.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Joan Didion's personal belongings are being sold in one of the most coveted estate sales of the year

On a visit once to her family's home in the corner of California where she grew up, Joan Didion opened a drawer crammed full of her old things and took an inventory."A bathing suit I wore the summer I was seventeen," she wrote in her essay, "On Going Home." "A letter of rejection from The Nation ... Three teacups hand-painted with cabbage roses and signed 'E.M.,' my grandmother's initials."She felt moved to take stock because during the visit she had been "paralyzed" by meeting her past "at every turn, around every corner, inside every cupboard."Now the past (in the form...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man faces felony charges for threatening to kill elected official

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento man is facing charges for threatening the life of a Sacramento government official and was not eligible for bail on Tuesday. Alexander Hoch, 37, is facing a felony charge for threatening the life of a government official and a felony charge for threatening to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury. Hoch was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff on Saturday night in Sacramento on the 3000 block of C Street. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department attempted to serve Hoch a warrant but say he refused to come out of the residence and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Christmas Events in Folsom at the Palladio

“Everyone is invited to eat, drink, shop and be Merry”. Folsom, Calif.- Today, the Palladio in Folsom announced a series of Christmas events beginning Saturday, November 19, 2022. “We are pleased to announce that Santa Claus is coming to town,” said Gloria Wright, general manager of the Palladio. “Christmas starts...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

"We can do anything": Elk Grove school honors civil rights icon with Ruby Bridges Walk To School Day

ELK GROVE — Retracing the steps of a civil rights icon, one local high school on Monday remembered Ruby Bridges and the role she played in American history.Around 100 students, staff, parents and community members walked to and through the front gates at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove."I feel [that] being with a group of people who do look like me, it sets me at ease," one student said.They are honoring Bridges, who was one of the first African American children to desegregate all-White schools in New Orleans on this day in 1960. Facing taunts and threats,...
ELK GROVE, CA
Sacramento Magazine

The Big Quit

The Sacramento region’s unemployment rate hit a low of 2.9% this past May, before rising slightly to 3.4% at the start of summer. Both numbers are among the lowest unemployment rate data in the city’s history. As in so much of the country, however, the historically low unemployment...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rashawn Anderson, suspect in deadly Natomas gas station shooting, arrested in Chicago

SACRAMENTO – The suspect in a shooting that left a Natomas gas station employee dead has been arrested in Chicago.  The shooting happened early in the morning on Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station along Gateway Oaks Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman – later identified as 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson – who had been shot at least once. Officers started life-saving measures, but she was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No suspect information was released until later in August when detectives announced that they had identified Rashawn Maurice Anderson as the person wanted for the shooting. An active warrant for murder was issued against Anderson.On Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that authorities had arrested Anderson in Chicago the day prior. The FBI helped in arresting Anderson, police say. Anderson will be extradited back to Sacramento. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento family fights to stop I Street bridge construction from tearing down century-old house

WEST SACRAMENTO — Plans to build a new I Street bridge in Sacramento have been in the works for more than a decade.Funding has been set aside and a design approved, but now there are some last-minute changes taking place. And a West Sacramento family is now fighting to stop their century-old home from being torn down during bridge construction.It's long been said that you can't fight city hall, but that didn't stop Mike Sanchez from trying."Our goal was can we save our house?" homeowner Mike Sanchez said.He is the fourth generation of his family to live in the Victorian...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
116K+
Followers
20K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy