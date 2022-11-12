Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
New General Business License Required for Mesa BusinessesSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
The richest person in Phoenix, ArizonaLuay RahilPhoenix, AZ
Related
East Valley Tribune
Las Sendas boutique features local artisans, products
The Ladies of Las Sendas are hosting their third annual holiday boutique at the Las Sendas Trailhead Members Club, 7900 E. Eagle Crest Drive, Mesa. From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, more than 30 vendors will be present, including Patricia Phillips with Skincare by Patricia; Laurie DeBusk with Mozzie Fox; Karen Koub’s Crochet Crafts; and mosaic artist Channon Balkan.
East Valley Tribune
Massive Mesa warehouse project sails through Council
On satellite images of Mesa, one of the few parts of the city that still has an agricultural look is the southeast segment inside the 202 Loop east of Power Road. But the latest round of development application approvals is bringing an area once dominated by livestock operations closer to its planned future of industry and mixed-use development.
East Valley Tribune
51 Mesa teachers get $2.5K for their wishes
Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities has granted 51 Mesa teachers their wishes, giving each $2,500 to make them come true. The Mesa teachers are among 400 elementary and secondary educators statewide to benefit from the Fiesta Bowl Organization’s annual tradition of “honoring, supporting and celebrating educators,” organizers said.
East Valley Tribune
North Mesa preserved for choppers
Mesa is exercising its zoning and planning powers to support the local helicopter industry. City Council moved Nov. 7 to solidify the status of an area north of Falcon Field as a High Helicopter Traffic Corridor in order to shape Mesa’s future planning in the vicinity. A consultant told...
East Valley Tribune
10 Chandler teachers get their wishes, $2,500K
Ten Chandler teachers are among the 400 recipients of $2,500 each as part of the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities’ annual Wishes for Teachers program. The program is part of the Fiesta Bowl Organization’s annual tradition of “honoring, supporting and celebrating educators throughout Arizona,” organizers said.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa flight schools help ease pilot shortage
Outside a nondescript building along Sossaman Drive at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport last month, the sun shined while rain poured from an iron-gray sky inside the cavernous structure. On a powerful flight simulator that cost more than a real airplane, a flight student checked his instruments as the image of...
East Valley Tribune
Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler
The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the...
East Valley Tribune
Buchli widens lead for Gilbert council, Higley bond fails
Bobbi Buchli increased her slim lead over Bill Spence in the race for Gilbert Town Council, according to the latest unofficial returns released Sunday night. Buchli's latest tally of 37,543 votes put her ahead with 51% to Spence's 36,781 votes, or 49%. Conservative Purple for Parents-backed candidates took seats in...
East Valley Tribune
Graham victorious, Carney, Werner firm up SUSD race lead
Barry Graham has won the Scottsdale City Council race, defeating Pamela Carter 58% to 42%, according to the latest unofficial results released Monday night by the Maricopa County Recorder's office. Meanwhile, Amy Carney and Carine Werner - the two candidates in the Scottsdale Unified Governing Board race endorsed by the...
East Valley Tribune
Boy, 9, charged with felonies over gun in backpack
The Pinal County Attorney’s Office has filed two felony charges against a 9-year-old boy who brought a gun and loaded ammunition clip onto the campus of a Queen Creek Charter school. The unidentified youngster was charged with minor possessing a firearm and interference of disruption of an educational institution.
East Valley Tribune
ACP wins first school title, Hamilton adds 2
Arizona College Prep High School has accomplished many feats over the course of the last three years. It opened a large new campus that has allowed for the school to continue to grow. It held its first true football home game at its own stadium and opened other new state-of-the-art facilities for its other sports to enjoy.
East Valley Tribune
Higley’s Keaton Jones breaks record at state swim
Keaton Jones was determined entering the Division I state swim meet Saturday, Nov. 5. He wanted to end his high school swim career on a high note, winning state titles in both of the events he competes in. But what he didn’t realize was the caliber at which he would perform in the 200-yard freestyle.
Comments / 0