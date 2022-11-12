ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

First Alert Forecast: a dry & crisp weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday evening to you! Frosty 20s and 30s first thing this morning yielded to the National Weather Service officially declaring the growing season over for the Cape Fear Region. Under abundant sunshine, highs once stayed in the 50s for the second day in a row.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: growing season grinds to a halt

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast featured a dry, crisp, and chilly Thursday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region. High temperatures topped out in the lower and middle 50s - far from the average for the heart of November, which is middle and upper 60s. Highs on Friday should only be a degree or two warmer than Thursday’s.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw

Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WECT

Your guide to Black Friday deals and store hours in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Black Friday sales continue to become less focused on long in-person lines at 5 a.m. and more focused on online sales that last all week. But several stores are still opening early for big sales on that Friday, Nov. 25. All of the stores listed will...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

NHC encourages taking precautions ahead of Thanksgiving, announces changes for COVID vaccine/booster appointments

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released a statement encouraging residents to practice safety precautions during the Thanksgiving holiday, emphasizing the importance of protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. According to the announcement, recommended safety measures include:. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine,. Receiving an updated booster,. Self-testing...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Election canvasses complete across Southeast North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. The canvass is the date set by the state where local boards must confirm the results and ensure their accuracy. From counting ballots by hand...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Wolfie and Chaco from Roseys Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wolfie, a 4-year-old husky mix, and Chaco, a 4-year-old German shepherd/Labrador mix, are available for adoption from Roseys Rescue. According their handlers, Wolfie and Chaco are very obedient and come when called. They don’t engage in play behavior, showing no previous interest in playing catch or tug of war.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said. Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington. Jahreese Jones, Miyonna’s half-brother, and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are charged...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Thanks and Churkeychangas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The holiday season is upon us, and we’re quickly approaching what has become an essentially forgotten holiday. While millions will hit the road to spend Thanksgiving with their family, many others are finally replacing their Halloween decorations with Christmas trees, leaving Thanksgiving somewhere in the middle of the two.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge on Nov. 6 has been arrested. “The Oak Island Police Department has received notification from the Miami-Dade Police Department that 34-year-old Wesley Edward Heckendorn has been arrested,” wrote the Town of Oak Island on Facebook in an update dated Nov. 17. “Following an evaluation at a private medical facility, He was released into the custody of Miami-Dade Officers without incident.”
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Cameron Art Museum to host holiday season events for community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum is hosting several holiday events, including performances, family activities, live music and more. Holiday Coffee with Shop Artists on Wednesday, November 30: Visitors can meet the various artists that sell their gifts in CAM’s Museum Shop. Gingerbread cookies and coffee will be served.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Salvation Army of Cape Fear offers new ways to contribute to fundraisers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A staple of the holiday season, the Salvation Army Red Kettles and ringers will begin to set up at locations across the area. Traditionally asking for donations in the form of physical cash and coins, this may pose a problem for those who only carry electronic versions of currency. Major Connie Morris, with the Salvation Army Cape Fear, talked with WECT about new ways to donate to the Salvation Army’s fundraisers.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New Port City Java opens for business at the Crossroads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Port City Java location opened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Crossroads on Carolina Beach Road near the recently-opened Harris Teeter, per an announcement from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. Located at 3860 Carolina Beach Road Unit 140, the dining room and drive-thru will...
WILMINGTON, NC

