HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO