Metro News
Eight teams still chasing a Class AAA championship (Week 13 preview)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a tour of the Class AAA quarterfinal matchups to be played this weekend.
Metro News
West Virginia will not name starting QB before facing No. 19 Kansas State; possibility exists for 3 to play
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia will not name a starting quarterback in advance of Saturday’s 2 p.m. against No. 19 Kansas State that concludes the home schedule for 2022. After Garrett Greene took over for a struggling JT Daniels and guided the Mountaineers to a come-from-behind 23-20 victory...
Metro News
Greene’s gritty play vital to victory over Sooners, but what comes next?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Having led a touchdown drive late in the second quarter that produced West Virginia’s only first-half points Saturday against Oklahoma, sophomore quarterback Garrett Greene figured to be in line for second-half action against the Sooners. Yet it wasn’t until moments before Zach Schmit’s opening second-half...
Metro News
Freshman DB Mumu Bin-Wahad leaving WVU football program
True freshman defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad announced Monday afternoon he is leaving West Virginia’s football program. Bin-Wahad has played in four of the Mountaineers’ 10 games and can preserve his year of eligibility and use the 2022 season as a redshirt year. In a statement posted on social...
Metro News
Brown: I’m hurting for Shane Lyons and his family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A day after West Virginia parted ways with former Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, head football coach Neal Brown, the most meaningful of four Mountaineer head coaches hired during Lyons’ tenure, offered his thoughts on the dismissal. Brown spoke fondly of someone that helped bring...
Metro News
Pair of second-half goals lift WVU over Virginia Tech and into NCAA second round
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s late-season surge continued Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium as the Mountaineers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech. Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown claimed her 25th NCAA Tournament victory and the Mountaineers have...
Metro News
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 12)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the opening week of the high school football postseason. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Metro News
Interim AD Rob Alsop outlines what West Virginia is looking for in next athletic director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In outlining what the near future could look like for West Virginia University athletics, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives turned Interim Director of Athletics Rob Alsop made it clear he is not a candidate to become the Mountaineers’ next athletic director on a full-time basis.
Metro News
Under Lyons, West Virginia athletics underwent significant change, including hiring of 4 new coaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s decision to part ways with Director of Athletics Shane Lyons brings an end to a tenure that spanned nearly eight years, during which there was significant change to Mountaineer athletics. As was noted in WVU’s release that announced a national search was...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)
In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
Metro News
Morgantown angler qualifies for bass fishing’s biggest event
FLORENCE, Ala. — Angler Will Dieffenbauch will become only the fourth West Virginian in history to fish bass fishing’s most heralded event. With a second place finish in last week’s B.A.S.S. Nation Championship on Pickwick Lake in Alabama, the Morgantown angler secured a berth in the 2023 Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Metro News
Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
Metro News
Clarksburg blaze claims life
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal house fire that happened in Clarksburg Sunday. One person died in the blaze at a residence on Van Buren Street. The fire was reported at just before 9 a.m. The name of the victim was not...
Metro News
Marshals apprehend federal prison escapee
BECKLEY, W.Va. — U.S.Matshals apprehended a man Monday night who had escaped from a satellite campus of the federal prison in Beckley the night before. Kevin Davis was found in a wooded area not far from the campus at around 7 p.m. The U.S. Marshal Service said Davis was spotted by a crew in a National Guard helicopter.
Metro News
Morgantown farmer provides Christmas trees for Capitol Complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The two Christmas trees on display during the holidays this year on the Capitol Complex are Canaan Firs donated by Jim Rockis from his Christmas tree farm in Morgantown. Rockis owns a farm where he grows Christmas trees and maintains over 12 different conifer seed orchards,...
Metro News
DOH has plans to reopen Route 20 while repairs caused by sinkhole are done
HINTON, W.Va. — A temporary bridge will be built this weekend on state Route 20 in Hinton near a sinkhole that has grown larger in the past week. The heavy rain from what was left of Hurricane Nicole made a problem that surfaced in June worse. The sinkhole grew forcing closure of Route 20 and forcing students at Summers County Middle-High School to go on remote learning this week.
Metro News
Kanawha health officials give update as flu, COVID-19 and RSV impact community
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Health officials in Kanawha County are warning the public about the rise of respiratory infections ahead of families gathering for the holidays. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, the Health Officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) and Dr. Mike Robie, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) held a press conference Monday and gave the latest update on numbers in the area dealing with flu, COVID-19 and RSV.
Metro News
Jane Lew couple charged in alleged hate crime
WESTON, W.Va. — A Jane Lew couple has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly yelling racial slurs and shooting a black man in the chest with a paintball gun. Police said Troy and Brandy Pertuset stopped near a home on Center Avenue in Weston and began yelling racial slurs at the black man.
