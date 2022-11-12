Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
‘Have to Wait and See’: ‘Unreal’ Chelsea Target Gives Transfer Update
Chelsea have not yet made a transfer move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard, the player himself has confirmed. This comes amid rumours that the Belgian star could be bound for a move to Stamford Bridge and re-join his former manager Graham Potter. Leandro Trossard Gives Transfer...
lastwordonsports.com
Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United Among Those Interested in Leeds United Star
Fabrizio Romano has reported that “Cody Drameh, [is] attracting interest as many clubs are keen on signing him in January from Leeds. “Borussia Dortmund, Lille and Bayer Leverkusen, alongside Newcastle, are following the English right back as talent for the future.”. Newcastle United Among Clubs Interested in Leeds United...
lastwordonsports.com
Chelsea Fans Make Desperate Thomas Tuchel Plea After Latest Premier League Defeat
The honeymoon for Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge has come to a swift and brutal end over the past few weeks. A defeat to Newcastle United on the final matchday before the World Cup break appears to have been a breaking point for many fans. For many supporters, that meant...
lastwordonsports.com
Chelsea Goalkeeper Set for Shock Exit After Losing First Team Place
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could be set to depart the club. The Senegalese shot-stopper is unhappy at losing his first team place to Kepa Arrizabalaga. Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail reports on this, revealing that the Blues even have a backup replacement lined up for Mendy. Edouard Mendy Loses...
lastwordonsports.com
Sunderland Weekly Round-Up: Amad Diallo the Star Man Plus Injury, Contract and Transfer News
The latest edition of the Sunderland weekly round-up takes a look at the latest news from the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats headed into the World Cup break with an important away victory at Birmingham City with Manchester United loanee earning many of the accolades. While the World Cup...
lastwordonsports.com
Frosty Meeting Between Manchester United Duo ‘Misconstructed’
Amid the release of Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan, it appeared that his teammate and compatriot, Bruno Fernandes, was not best pleased to see the forward when they met up for international duty. However, The Athletic’s Adam Crafton has reported that “sources close to Bruno Fernandes insist...
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen makes 2021 title revelation ahead of return to Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen admits he had almost given up hope before the frantic end to last year’s season-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Lewis Hamilton, targeting a record-breaking eighth world title, was leading comfortably in the closing stages of the winner-takes-all race as Verstappen’s first World Championship seemed to be slipping away. But Nicholas Latifi’s crash with five laps to go triggered a safety car, Verstappen pitted for soft tyres and a botched lapped cars procedure gave the Dutchman one final opportunity on the final lap.The Red Bull star overtook Hamilton to claim his first world title in dramatic fashion but speaking...
Comments / 0