D’arbonne Woods season comes to an end, General Trass wins shootout with East Beauregard, Delhi Charter rolls past St. John, Tallulah Academy advances to MAIS championship game

KNOE TV8
Seven Warhawks score in double figures as ULM dominates Central Baptist
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM had seven scorers in double figures for the second consecutive game as the Warhawks rout NAIA Central Baptist, 105-56. Nika Metskhvarishvili led the team with 15 points, shooting 3-5 behind the arc. Victor Bafutto came off the bench and added 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. ULM shot 62% from the field compared to the Mustangs 30%.
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Chaunky Lewis
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita senior Chaunky Lewis rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions 35-21 playoff win against Hahnville. Lewis has racked up 508 rushing yards and seven scores in the last two games, while also being one of Ouachita’s leading tacklers. The two-way star is now an Aaron’s Ace.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Tech architecture students win awards for mosaic art Medcamps cabin
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Tech Architecture students won two awards for the mosaic art cabin built for Medcamps Louisiana. The Award of Merit and the Members Choice award were given to the program by the Louisiana American Institute of Architects (AIA). Medcamps is a summer camp where children...
KNOE TV8
LA North Delta Digital Equity Outreach and Engagement Tour reaches LDCC - Monroe campus
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Educational institutions across the state are coming together to host the Louisiana North Delta Digital Equity Outreach and Engagement Tour. The tour stopped at the Monroe campus of Louisiana Delta Community College on Nov. 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the Advanced Technology Center.
KNOE TV8
Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned inside Neville’s auditorium
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Monroe and Miss Monroe’s Outstanding Teen 2023 was held Sunday afternoon at Neville High School. Three Teens and four Miss candidates competed for Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen titles on Nov. 13, 2022, shortly after 2 p.m. inside the high school’s auditorium. 2023...
Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar to host Thanksgiving Lunch
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar will be hosting Thanksgiving Lunch. In order to fund the free Thanksgiving Lunch, Clawdaddy’s will also be selling 12-pound fried turkeys. The turkeys will cost $70 and will be ready for pickup the day before Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Lunch is an opportunity to […]
KNOE TV8
West Carroll Parish School Board delays consolidation proposal
OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - The West Carroll Parish School Board has voted to delay a consolidation plan. The plan proposed by Board Member Todd Smith would have closed several schools. Under the plan, all Pre-K through fifth grade students would attend Oak Grove Elementary School. All sixth through eighth...
myarklamiss.com
Free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Thanksgiving taking place on Thursday, November 24, 2022, there will be several free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss area. There will also be free turkey giveaways. For a list of the free Thanksgiving dinners, take a look at the table below. DateTimeLocation. November...
KNOE TV8
NELA Master Gardeners host 2022 Fall Bulb and Plant Sale
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Master Gardeners hosted its 2022 Fall Bulb and Plant Sale Saturday morning at the Pavillion at Seventh Square in West Monroe. Lisa Richardson, President of the NELA Master Gardeners Association, says this is the time to start putting plants into the ground because of the cold weather. Customers found items such as fruit trees, native plants, daffodils and landscape plants at the plant sale on Nov. 12, 2022.
KNOE TV8
Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
KNOE TV8
Adopt-a-Pet: Cypress
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Cypress!. She is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Cypress is six months old and came into the shelter as a stray a month ago. “She was adopted but unfortunately...
West Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating motorcyclist
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2022, West Monroe Police Department Officers attempted to stop a motorcycle after a suspected drug transaction and traffic charges; however, the driver refused to stop and lead officers on a short pursuit. Felony charges will be filed. The image is poor quality; however, there are some distinguishing […]
ulmhawkeyeonline.com
Monroe aims to have passenger rail line
To make this a problem of the past. were to get a passenger rail line. Southeast like Texas, Mississippi and Alabama. through better transportation and infrastructure,”. have to have vision, strategy, and cooperation. This conference gives us the strategy. and cooperation to do that.”. Cassidy, along with help from Mississippi.
KNOE TV8
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 76® gas stations in Monroe and West Monroe will be showing their appreciation to customers during their first-ever Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. During the event, regular, unleaded gas will cost $0.76 per gallon. Territory manager Jen Dewbre said...
KNOE TV8
Suspect identified in string of West Monroe business break-ins
Suspect identified in string of West Monroe business break-ins
KNOE TV8
Webster Parish tow truck driver saves woman stuck in burning car; sheriff gives him special life-saving award
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A tow truck driver in Webster Parish received a special award from the sheriff for saving a woman’s life. On Monday, Nov. 14, Sheriff Jason Parker awarded Andrew Lincoln with a special life-saving award for his heroic actions involving a car crash victim on Oct. 9. On that day, Lincoln, who works for Harmons Towing and Recovery, was headed from Sibley to Haughton on Highway 164 on a towing call when he noticed a wrecked vehicle on the side of the road.
Candy Cane Lane drive-thru to take place from November 11th to December 31st
CALHOUN, La (KTVE/KARD) — Candy Cane Lane drive-thru opens on November 11, 2022, and ends on December 31, 2022. The drive-thru will last from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Candy Cane Lane is a mile-long wooded drive decorated with over one million Christmas lights.
KNOE TV8
Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week: Packing shoe boxes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nov. 14-Nov. 21 is Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week. Debby Bryan from Operation Christmas Child said the Baskin Baptist Church started collecting essentials for children back in Jan. of this year. “We collect all kinds of things -- school supplies, hygiene items, fun stuff like...
KNOE TV8
The Renewal Center of NELA hosts prayer breakfast, raises homelessness awareness
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Renewal Center of Northeast Louisiana, formerly known as the DeSiard Street Shelter, hosted a prayer breakfast Tuesday morning at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The goal of the prayer breakfast was to raise awareness about the growing need for care for individuals battling...
ulmhawkeyeonline.com
Mayor Ellis ushers in new pride for Monroe
Ellis looks at these things and sees the opportunity. Company building in Downtown Monroe. we already have going on for us,” Ellis said. game changer in the city. were just getting off the bus,” Ellis said. If Monroe was just getting off the bus two. years ago, Ellis...
