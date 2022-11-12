ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmerville, LA

D’arbonne Woods season comes to an end, General Trass wins shootout with East Beauregard, Delhi Charter rolls past St. John, Tallulah Academy advances to MAIS championship game

By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn, Megan Murray
KNOE TV8
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

Seven Warhawks score in double figures as ULM dominates Central Baptist

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM had seven scorers in double figures for the second consecutive game as the Warhawks rout NAIA Central Baptist, 105-56. Nika Metskhvarishvili led the team with 15 points, shooting 3-5 behind the arc. Victor Bafutto came off the bench and added 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. ULM shot 62% from the field compared to the Mustangs 30%.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Aaron’s Aces: Chaunky Lewis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita senior Chaunky Lewis rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions 35-21 playoff win against Hahnville. Lewis has racked up 508 rushing yards and seven scores in the last two games, while also being one of Ouachita’s leading tacklers. The two-way star is now an Aaron’s Ace.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar to host Thanksgiving Lunch

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar will be hosting Thanksgiving Lunch. In order to fund the free Thanksgiving Lunch, Clawdaddy’s will also be selling 12-pound fried turkeys. The turkeys will cost $70 and will be ready for pickup the day before Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Lunch is an opportunity to […]
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Thanksgiving taking place on Thursday, November 24, 2022, there will be several free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss area. There will also be free turkey giveaways. For a list of the free Thanksgiving dinners, take a look at the table below. DateTimeLocation. November...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA Master Gardeners host 2022 Fall Bulb and Plant Sale

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Master Gardeners hosted its 2022 Fall Bulb and Plant Sale Saturday morning at the Pavillion at Seventh Square in West Monroe. Lisa Richardson, President of the NELA Master Gardeners Association, says this is the time to start putting plants into the ground because of the cold weather. Customers found items such as fruit trees, native plants, daffodils and landscape plants at the plant sale on Nov. 12, 2022.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Adopt-a-Pet: Cypress

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Cypress!. She is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Cypress is six months old and came into the shelter as a stray a month ago. “She was adopted but unfortunately...
WEST MONROE, LA
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Monroe aims to have passenger rail line

To make this a problem of the past. were to get a passenger rail line. Southeast like Texas, Mississippi and Alabama. through better transportation and infrastructure,”. have to have vision, strategy, and cooperation. This conference gives us the strategy. and cooperation to do that.”. Cassidy, along with help from Mississippi.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 76® gas stations in Monroe and West Monroe will be showing their appreciation to customers during their first-ever Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. During the event, regular, unleaded gas will cost $0.76 per gallon. Territory manager Jen Dewbre said...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Webster Parish tow truck driver saves woman stuck in burning car; sheriff gives him special life-saving award

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A tow truck driver in Webster Parish received a special award from the sheriff for saving a woman’s life. On Monday, Nov. 14, Sheriff Jason Parker awarded Andrew Lincoln with a special life-saving award for his heroic actions involving a car crash victim on Oct. 9. On that day, Lincoln, who works for Harmons Towing and Recovery, was headed from Sibley to Haughton on Highway 164 on a towing call when he noticed a wrecked vehicle on the side of the road.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week: Packing shoe boxes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nov. 14-Nov. 21 is Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week. Debby Bryan from Operation Christmas Child said the Baskin Baptist Church started collecting essentials for children back in Jan. of this year. “We collect all kinds of things -- school supplies, hygiene items, fun stuff like...
MONROE, LA
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Mayor Ellis ushers in new pride for Monroe

Ellis looks at these things and sees the opportunity. Company building in Downtown Monroe. we already have going on for us,” Ellis said. game changer in the city. were just getting off the bus,” Ellis said. If Monroe was just getting off the bus two. years ago, Ellis...
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy