Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxbangor.com
Eagles look to rebound in home opener against USM as Donovan nears 1,000 points
BANGOR – Basketball season tipped off one week ago for Husson University, and after winning their season opener, the Eagles are looking to get back in the win column in their home opener on Wednesday. Kissy Walker and the Eagles sit at 1-2 on the year, winning their opener...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
penbaypilot.com
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
lcnme.com
Three-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 32 in Waldoboro
Waldoboro police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 726 Bremen Road (Route 32) in Waldoboro. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. According to Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Chief Derek Booker, three individuals were transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in...
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
mainebiz.biz
Botto's Bakery, a Portland mainstay, plans move to Westbrook
Botto's Bakery, a family-owned Portland mainstay, will move to 5 Karen Drive in Westbrook after 70 years on Washington Avenue. Botto's will be up and running in Westbrook by April. Craig Young of the Boulos Co. facilitated the lease. Separately, Boulos has listed Botto's 9,045-square-foot location at 550 Washington Ave....
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
lcnme.com
Serious Head-On Collision Closes East Pond Road in Nobleboro
A head-on collision between two vehicles closed East Pond Road in Nobleboro shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, Nobleboro Fire Department, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded. The Maine State Police are investigating. A utility pole was...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. William R. Poulin, 37, of Somerville was issued a summons Nov. 7 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
foxbangor.com
Sweet treat for Christmas
WINSLOW– Michelle Emery of Fairfield has a gift for turning one of Maine’s favorite desserts into memorable Christmas ornaments. Emery makes small and large whoopie pie ornaments out of light weight clay and paint. She also makes whoopie pie earrings. “Everyone thinks they are adorable. They have to...
WGME
Winter storm to bring tricky travel conditions to parts of Maine Wednesday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- The first snow of the season is on the way to much of Maine for Wednesday, with some parts of Maine seeing just rain, and other areas receiving an icy mix. Travel conditions will be treacherous in parts of the state on Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet and...
One seriously injured after Auburn rollover crash
AUBURN, Maine — One man was seriously injured after a rollover crash Monday afternoon along I-95 southbound in Auburn. At approximately 3:30 p.m., a 2011 gray Ford Ranger pick-up truck struck the rear corner of a tractor trailer, flipped upside down, and caught fire during a lane change near exit 77 southbound in Auburn, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
WMTW
Delay in ranked-choice voting deciding Maine 2nd Congressional District race
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Nov. 15, 2022 — The ranked-choice voting tabulation to decide the official winner in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race between incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Republican challenger Bruce Poliquin neared its conclusion Tuesday evening, a week after Election Day, but got delayed until Wednesday due a last minute technical snafu.
nbcboston.com
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
Looming 2,000 Mile Long Storm Track Will Bring Snow To Maine
About a week ago, we told you that Maine could see its first real snowfall of the 2022 / 2023 winter season toward the end of this coming week. Now, it looks like that first snow will begin falling even earlier than we thought. According to AccuWeather, a massive storm...
Maine Small Business Owner Wins Thousands in Entrepreneurial Contest
Have you ever seen the show, Shark Tank? Well some incredible Maine entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas to a group of judges and an audience and a very deserving person won. According to Central Maine, Matt Quinn owner of Cornville Christmas Tree Company LLC, tells us all that money does...
WMTW
Winter weather advisory ahead of Maine’s Wednesday storm
A mini nor'easter will bring cold rain, sleet, and snow to Maine and New Hampshire on Wednesday. While southern Maine will see mainly cold rain, the mountains could pick up 3-6" of snow for the first time this season. A Winter Weather Advisory for New Hampshire and the western Maine...
nbcboston.com
Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday
Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There's few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
Comments / 0