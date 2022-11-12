ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

mymoinfo.com

Homeless & Essential Outreach Event on Tuesday in Jefferson County

Young female volunteer passing clothes to child while both sitting by tent in migrants camp. (Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department in partnership with various organizations around the county is hosting a Homeless & Essential Needs Outreach event on Tuesday afternoon. The event will be held at Grace Life...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

AZZ Precoat Metals to build new facility in Washington, Missouri, investing nearly $110 million and creating more than 80 new jobs

AZZ Precoat Metals, a provider of coil coating solutions, announced it will build a new aluminum coil coating facility in Washington, investing nearly $110 million and creating more than 80 new jobs. The new location will enable AZZ Precoat Metals to meet the demand for its metal coil coating and processing services while allowing for the innovation of new products.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia awarded top seed for Turkey Tournament

Will it be a 32nd title for the St. Francis Borgia Knights?. The host team has received the top seed for this year’s St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, which tips off Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium.
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX 2

Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

September Union sales tax numbers strong

Recently released Union city sales tax collection numbers for September 2022, show the city posted another strong year over year increase. The city collected $185,416 in September 2022, according to figures in the agenda packet for Monday’s board of aldermen meeting. That’s up by $46,562, or 34 percent, over the $138,854 brought in during September 2021.
UNION, MO
FOX2Now

Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis

St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence

Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Popular ground landscape plant kills big trees

Don’t let the pretty little white flowers and bright berries fool you – winter creeper is a killer. Last week I was patrolling the woods behind my house, pulling little honeysuckle bushes. With the recent rains, it’s an outstanding late fall activity because their roots and all come out easily, and they are identifiable as the only green thing in the woods these days.
EUREKA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”

From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
MISSOURI STATE

