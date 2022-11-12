Read full article on original website
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
yalebulldogs.com
Late Goal lifts Yale over Brown in Regular Season Finale
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Yale men's soccer team ended another successful regular season with a thrilling victory. Eric Lagos headed home a Paolo Carroll cross with 2:29 left in the second half as the Bulldogs came from behind to edge Brown 2-1 at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Yale ends the regular...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Cruise Past MVSU at Rainbow Classic
HONOLULU, Hawaii – Paradise is suiting the Yale men's basketball team quite well. Matt Knowling led three Bulldogs in double figures with 20 points as Yale cruised to an 80-51 victory over Mississippi Valley State in its second game at the Rainbow Classic at SimpliFi Arena. The Bulldogs, who...
yalebulldogs.com
Back-to-Back: Coed Sailing Captures Second-Straight ICSA Match Race National Championship
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – For the second-straight year, the Yale coed sailing team captured the Intercollegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Match Race National Championship. The 2022 Championships, hosted by the San Diego Yacht Club, was a three-day event that featured eight different programs from across the country. The weather over the three-day span provided light wind conditions, typical of the area.
yalebulldogs.com
Men's Hockey Drops Contest to No. 5 Quinnipiac
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to No. 5 Quinnipiac, 4-0, at Ingalls Rink. With the loss, the Bulldogs drop to 1-5-0 overall and 1-5-0 in the ECAC, while the Bobcats improved to 7-1-2 overall and 4-0-0 in the conference. How It Happened. Quinnipiac jumped...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Sweep Dartmouth to Earn 20th Win of Season
NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Bulldogs defeated Dartmouth 3-0 on Friday evening and earned their 20th win of the season. The scores of the match were 27-25, 25-19 and 25-18. With the win, Yale improved to 20-2 overall, 12-1 in Ivy League play, and 9-0 at home this season. The victory also marked the fifth time the Bulldogs have won at least 20 matches in a season since 2005.
Eyewitness News
UConn football bowl eligible after upset win against No. 19 Liberty
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Huskies won their third-straight game and become bowl eligible for the first-time since the 2015 season. The Huskies won 36-33 against No. 19 Liberty. UConn’s six wins so far is their most since going 6-7 in 2015 and their 5-1 record at home this...
yalebulldogs.com
No. 4 Men's Squash Victorious Against No. 5 Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Yale men's squash team defeated No. 5 Virginia, 6-3, at the MacArthur Squash Center. The Bulldogs improved to 1-0 on the year, while the Cavaliers fell to 0-1. In his collegiate debut, Tad Carney was victorious, defeating his opponent in three games. Speaking...
yalebulldogs.com
Men's Hockey Suffers Loss to Princeton
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale men's hockey fell to Princeton, 3-0, at Ingalls Rink. With the loss, the Bulldogs drop to 1-4-0 overall and 1-4-0 in ECAC play, while the Tigers improved to 1-3-0 overall and 1-3-0 in the conference. How It Happened. With a 1:17 remaining in the...
yalebulldogs.com
Big Second Half Lifts Yale to Victory in Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hawaii – The Yale men's basketball team made a big statement on the Big Island. In their first game of the Outriggers Rainbow Classic, the Bulldogs opened the second half on a 25-5 run on their way to a 74-60 victory over Eastern Washington at SimpliFi Arena at the University of Hawaii.
yalebulldogs.com
No. 4 Men's Squash Opens Season at No. 5 Virginia
Saturday, Nov. 12—12 p.m. The No. 4 ranked Yale men's squash team will open the 2022-23 season on the road at No. 5 Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 12. Returning for Yale for the 2022-23 season are seniors Patrick Feeley and Tiber Worth, juniors Jed Burde, Janson Chu and David Tsai, and sophomores Taylor Clayton, Max Forster , Nikhil Ismail, Brian Leonard , Maxwell Orr, and Merritt Wurts.
NBC Connecticut
Hartford's HoopWave Showcase Creating Opportunity Through Basketball
Over 150 of the state's top basketball players representing over 30 schools from Connecticut and beyond gathered at Weaver High School on Friday to compete in the Sixth Annual HoopWave Veteran’s Day Showcase. The day included athletes from both the middle school and high school levels, and since its...
Bristol Press
Central shutout in the second half loses to New Britain 41-14
BRISTOL – Bristol Central football let another close one get away Thursday night. Trailing by a touchdown at the half, the Rams were not able to mount any second half offense and New Britain took advantage to roll to a 41-14 win. It was the seventh straight loss for the Rams while the Hurricanes won for the fourth time in their last five contests.
Yale Daily News
Yale welcomes largest-ever cohort of Eli Whitney students
About 30 of the over 2,000 students Yale accepted in last year’s admissions cycle were applicants to Yale’s Eli Whitney Students Program. The EWSP is a unique offering tailored for non-traditional undergraduates who are at least five years removed from their high school graduation and do not possess a bachelor’s degree. Yale received 309 applicants hoping to enter the EWSP for the 2022-23 school year. With an acceptance rate of 10 percent, 23 of the accepted students decided to matriculate to Yale this fall — the largest group to date.
'How did he get onto campus?' | University of Saint Joseph's safety under scrutiny in light of campus shooting
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — In the wake of a shooting on the University of Saint Joseph campus in West Hartford last Friday, questions are swirling about how public safety handled an incident that led up to it. The shooting was related to a love triangle. Based on police documents,...
newyorkcitynews.net
Ex-Yale coach imprisoned for 5 months in college admissions scandal
BOSTON, Massachusetts: A former Yale University women's soccer coach, Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, was sentenced to five months in prison for accepting bribes to help parents get their children into the Ivy League school. Meredith, 54, who cooperated with authorities investigating the U.S. college admissions scandal and helped investigators discover the...
Philly Moms Find Brotherly Love By West Rock
A group of moms from Philadelphia walked a brick pathway lined with the names of hundreds of New Haven victims of gun violence — to take solace in the tranquil Valley Street garden, and to find inspiration in how to build a similar memorial in their own home city.
Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: West Hartford native discusses being his own boss
(WTNH) – So many people would love to be their own boss. It’s not always easy, but freedom can bring lots of joy and money. Entrepreneurs are behind so many small businesses. A West Hartford native who created his own company credits his mom and dad for his...
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
Eyewitness News
WPLR’s AJ raises $22,000 for charity... from the confines of a box
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A co-host for a popular morning radio show raised thousands of dollars for charity by confining himself to a tiny glass box. AJ from “Chaz and AJ” on WPLR camped out inside the box for 24 hours at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus in New Haven.
