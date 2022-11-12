ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7 Top Ski Resorts In The US To Visit This Season

A lot of people aren't too fond of the arrival of cold weather, but for those with an adventurous soul, the cooler seasons mean getting to ski and snowboard. There are a variety of resorts where one can hit the slopes within the United States, but finding the one that is just right for you will ensure you’re having the best experience possible. And luckily for you, the U.S. has some of the best ski resorts in the world.
First Ski Resort to Open for the Season in Canada Has People Pumped

As temperatures drop and the snow starts to fall up north, ski season is finally starting to take off. Popular ski resorts from all over the world are beginning to open for the year. The first ski resort to open for the season in Canada is also one of the country's most popular- the Sunshine Village Resort in Banff, Alberta.
Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports avalanches are possible through weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center has issued a preseaon update on snow conditions in southwestern Montana. The snow is starting to pile up and triggering an avalanche is very much a possibility today and through the weekend. Storm totals since Monday are around two feet near West Yellowstone and Cooke City, and around a foot near Bozeman and Big Sky. Strong winds from both the east and west have blown this new snow into deep, cohesive drifts that could avalanche today. Look for and avoid these wind drifts, as they are where you’re most likely to trigger a slide.
Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’

There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of great places to see in Colorado.
Colorado Hunter Rescued by Helicopter in White River National Forest

What began as a fun weekend hunting trip in White River National Forest became a nightmare scenario for one father-son duo on Saturday (November 13). It all started when the Denver men set out for a remote hunting camp near the beginning of Little Deadman Creek. Though used to the relatively high altitude of Denver, the mountainous city of Colorado that rests over 5,000 feet above sea level, White River National Forest is an entirely different environment.
Largest ever wetland restoration wraps up in Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A multi-year project to restore wetlands in the Truckee area has been completed. The project, which began three years ago, has now restored hundreds of acres of wetland habitats and constructed a new trail to access the lake’s shoreline. “As the largest wetland...
RV Camping in Deschutes National Forest and Bend, Oregon

Bend has earned all of this attention, but when you take a city full of great food, beer and shopping, then surround it with the natural paradise that was here before all of this development, you end up with a fair deal of competition to find that perfect place to park your RV.
