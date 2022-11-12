Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Hopes to Face Penguins, NHL Trade Rumor Updates
MONTREAL — And just like that, the good feelings surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins went poof as the team couldn’t hold a pair of third period leads and neither last 60 seconds in a 5-4 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One former Penguins player won’t score a goal against them, but goalie Matt Murray is hoping to return from injury on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins. Murray hasn’t played in Pittsburgh since being traded in the summer of 2020. The Ottawa Senators are looking to the NHL trade market for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames are shopping for a scoring forward. And Claude Giroux returned home for a day.
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
Evgeni Malkin Playing 'Inspired' Hockey with Penguins
Evgeni Malkin has been arguably the best player on the Pittsburgh Penguins so far this season, and Mike Sullivan says he's playing 'inspired.'
Yardbarker
Evgeni Malkin Earning Every Dollar of New Contract with Penguins
When the Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed Evgeni Malkin to a four-year contract, there were plenty of people saying he wasn’t deserving of the deal. Critics were quick to point out that Malkin was older, slower, and much too injury prone for a Penguins team that could maybe turn their focus to the youth.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray to return vs. Penguins following adductor injury
The Leafs acquired Murray in July in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. He made 19 saves on 23 shots in Toronto’s season-opening loss to the Montreal Canadiens and was placed on the Long-Term Injured Reserve shortly after. The team placed Jake Muzzin on the Long-Term Injured Reserve on...
Penguins Sloppy, Survive to Get Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Canadiens
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-3) had a pair of third period leads, but neither lasted one minute. The Penguins squandered three leads to the Montreal Canadiens (8-6-1), including allowing a game-tying goal just 42 seconds after taking a late third-period lead. Montreal winger Mike Hoffman roofed a shot...
Flavell's Five Thoughts Through Penguins First 15 Games
It's been a roller coaster of a 15 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins and there are positives and negatives to be drawn.
Yardbarker
Giroux returns to Philadelphia; Sens defeat Flyers, 4-1
Claude Giroux had a fruitful return to the Wells Fargo Center, sharing three assists as the Ottawa Senators cashed in on their opportunities against the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1. Kevin Hayes scored the lone goal for the Flyers. He cleaned the crease after Travis Konecny drove to the net with tenacity....
