Skittles has issued a statement after Harry Styles was reportedly hit by several of the sweets during a concert this week.In videos of the incident, which took place at the singer’s Los Angeles concert on Monday (14 November), Styles was seen clutching his eye after being pelted with the sweets.Fans reported that the 28-year-old continued to rub or touch his eye for the remainder of the show following the incident.Now, the Skittles Twitter account has issued a statement about the incident.“Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles,” a tweet read.One Twitter user replied, calling the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO