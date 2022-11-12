ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno State extends win streak to 5, tops UNLV 37-30

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bwpe6_0j8CucOj00

Fresno State (6-4, MW 5-1) extends its win streak to five games thanks to a dominant showing from #5 Jalen Moreno-Cropper. The Parlier native finished with 8 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-30 win over UNLV (4-6, 2-4).

On a night where he passed David Carr for 5th on FS' all-time passing list, senior quarterback Jake Haener was 28/36 passing for 313 yards and three touchdowns. He's currently just 188 yards shy of 4th place, Mark Barsotti.

After an opening field goal from UNLV, FS responded on its opening drive with a 33-yard touchdown from Haener to Jalen Moreno-Cropper to make it 7-3. The Rebels answered right back with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with a 5-yard touchdown from its QB Doug Brumfield.

FS converted a fourth and one thanks to a direct snap to Jake Boust when the Dogs were in punt formation but two plays later, Nikko Remigio fumbled and the Rebels responded with another drive that lead to points; a 48-yard field goal from Daniel Gutierrez made it 13-7 UNLV.

Haener and company went up-tempo on its next drive and Jordan Mims capped a 9-play, 74-yard drive with a 5-yard TD run to give the lead back to FS at 14-13.

UNLV's run-heavy offense ate the rest of the first half clock and another FG gave UNLV a 16-14 lead heading into the break.

Another fourth down conversion on the Dogs' opening drive of the 2nd half led to a 26-yard field goal from Dylan Lynch to give the Dogs a 17-16 lead.

A two-yard touchdown from Haener to Zane Pope extended the Dogs' lead to 24-16 before UNLV turned a fourth and one into a 66-yard touchdown run from Aidan Robbins. A two-point conversion tied the game at 24 with 9:28 to play. Three plays later, FS was back in front thanks to a 65-yard touchdown catch from Moreno-Cropper.

With two games remaining on the season, FS remains in control of its own destiny to make the Mountain West Championship game holding a first-place lead in the West Division.

Next up for FS is its final road trip of the regular season. The team travels to face Nevada (2-7, 0-5) on November 19th. Saturday, the Wolf Pack face Boise State (6-3, 5-0).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
csufresno.edu

Women’s basketball falls short to Bakersfield

The Fresno State women’s basketball team fell short in a 56-53 loss against California State University, Bakersfield on Friday night at the Save Mart Center. On a night when the ‘Dogs struggled to create meaningful offensive possessions early in the game, Yanina Todorova carried the load for the Bulldogs, recording a career-high 26 points.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Former Selma standout Tristan Lujan starts MSU season at 2-0

Tristan Lujan, former Selma High wrestler, opened the season 2-0 after competing for the Michigan State Spartans wrestling team. Lujan and the Spartans opened the season on Nov. 11 against Davidson. Lujan won his 125-pound weight class match by fall over Devon Diaco by fall in 4:52. Michigan State won over Davidson 52-0.
SELMA, CA
wascotrib.com

Girls golf team wins against odds

The Wasco High School varsity girls golf team made history after winning the Valley Championship in Visalia. This was after taking first place at the South Sequoia League Championship. The girls played hard to take home the win against many other highly ranked schools, including private schools that have more...
WASCO, CA
fresyes.com

Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?

It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
FRESNO, CA
CalMatters

Widespread strikes descend on California

It’s strike season in California, again. Today, fast food workers across the state are set to picket outside of Starbucks, Chipotle, Jack in the Box and other restaurants to protest the companies’ efforts to qualify a 2024 referendum to overturn a new state law. The first-in-the-nation law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Labor Day, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

WATCH: The Big Tell on KSEE24

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story. A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café

Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Californians are interested in moving to this state: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Mission opens warming center indefinitely

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Mission announced Monday that their warming center is open indefinitely. For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the Fresno Mission opened its doors this winter as a warming center. Their warming centers will remain open while temperatures remain below 39 degrees. Individuals needing warmth are given a bed, […]
FRESNO, CA
KCRA.com

Jackpot! Winning lottery ticket sold at Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winning California lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento Saturday night, according to the California Lottery. The jackpot ticket for the SuperLotto Plus drawing was bought at a Chevron at 2500 Fulton Avenue, according to officials. The store employees wonder if the winner...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy