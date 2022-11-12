Read full article on original website
Related
With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada
(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
Laxalt’s lead in Nevada Senate race narrows to under 800 votes
Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead in the Nevada Senate race against incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) narrowed to less than 800 votes on Friday night as party control of the upper chamber still hangs in the balance. Cortez Masto is trailing Laxalt by just 0.1 percent, with only about...
SFGate
California wins leave GOP poised to seize US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles,...
Voices: There’s only one word to describe a possible Trump second term
The success or failure of decisions of monumental importance – including going to war – can be decided by timing.If Argentina’s dictator, Leopoldo Galtieri, had waited just six months to invade the Falklands, there would have been no task force for Britain to retake the islands. The aircraft carriers, Invincible and Hermes, intrinsic to the mission’s success, would have been delivered to Australian and India.Would Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have floundered so badly had he waited until 2024 when Donald Trump could possibly be president? Would Trump, the man accused of being the Muscovian candidate for the White House...
Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race
After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
Washington Examiner
Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat
It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
Live Results: Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada's US Senate election, winning the chamber for the Democrats
Explore more race results below. Democratic US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada. With Cortez Masto's win, Democrats maintain control of the US Senate. The contentious race in the swing state was among the most-watched in the nation. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more election results.
California races could determine control of US House
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of highly competitive California U.S. House races will play into control of Congress next year, potentially helping Republicans seize control or providing a Democratic buffer as the party struggles to maintain its teetering majority. The stakes were spotlighted last week,...
Undecided Nevada race could secure Senate majority for Democrats
The tight race in Nevada could decide who controls the United States Senate, months ahead of a similarly narrow runoff in Georgia.Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto might still be able to hang on to her Senate seat in her race against Republican Adam Laxalt after trailing for much of the ballot-counting process.As of Thursday morning, the senator trailed her GOP rival by 15,812 votes, with Mr Laxalt having 436,854 votes tallied so far, compared with 421,042 for the incumbent. With the Georgia senate race between Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker headed to a December runoff election, a...
Adam Laxalt admits 'victory window' has narrowed in tight Nevada Senate race
Nevada Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt admitted that his window for victory has narrowed as of Saturday morning, after the latest numbers have placed incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) within striking distance.
KRQE News 13
Democrats sue for Saturday voting in Georgia Senate runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign and Democratic groups are suing the state of Georgia to overturn guidance by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that counties can’t offer Saturday voting ahead of next month’s Senate runoff election. The lawsuit, filed late Monday by...
GOP favored to maintain all 5 US House seats in Oklahoma
Republicans in Oklahoma are heavily favored to retain all five of the state’s U.S. House seats on Election Day, but the GOP expects to welcome a new face to the delegation after U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe's plan to retire shook up the political scene. Only one of the five...
Cortez Masto after Senate win: ‘Nevadans rejected the far-right politicians working to divide us’
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) told supporters on Sunday that “Nevadans rejected the far-right politicians working to divide us” after winning her reelection bid against Republican Adam Laxalt and cementing Democrats’ majority in the Senate a second time. Cortez Masto won the Nevada Senate race against Laxalt...
GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided
Republicans remained on pace to likely wrest control of the U.S. House, even as Democrats picked up a few more victories in close races late Wednesday and into the day Thursday. As of about 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, The Associated Press had called 209 races for Republicans. That put them ahead of Democrats’ 191, […] The post GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KTVU FOX 2
Republicans win 5 more seats, pulling within one seat of 218 House majority
OAKLAND - Closing in, but not yet clinched, the Republican Party is locked in battle to take control of the House that has come down to a handful of Congressional districts. Monday night, five key House races were called for Republicans. That gives the GOP control of 217 House seats, just one seat away from a very slim majority.
Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail as Trump factor could again aid Warnock
It’s already started. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker were back on the campaign trail Thursday, two days after an election in which neither of them received a majority of votes. The two are set to face off in a Dec. 6 runoff that is likely to be brutal and expensive. Depending on the outcome […] The post Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail as Trump factor could again aid Warnock appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Daily Beast
Brian Kemp Wins Georgia Guv Rematch, Beats Stacey Abrams Again
For the second time in four years, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) defeated Stacey Abrams (D) for the right to lead the state of Georgia. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Abrams had called Kemp to concede the race. Tuesday’s election was a rematch of Kemp and Abrams’ head-to-head contest in 2018,...
Warnock, Walker advancing to runoff in Georgia Senate race
Both Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker did not secure the necessary 50% required under Georgia state law to win the bid for U.S. Senate, forcing a runoff election in December. NBC News' Ellison Barber and Kristen Walker explain how Georgians voted and the initial reaction from the White House. Nov. 9, 2022.
Trump announcement looms over Georgia Senate runoff as GOP fractures
Barreling toward an expected presidential campaign announcement, former President Donald Trump is worrying Republicans who fear his rampage could shake up a delicate Senate runoff in Georgia. With his midterm record under fire, Trump has been lashing out at aides privately and publicly condemning anyone he sees as a rival....
Georgia Senate runoff: RNC to send hundreds of GOP officials to support Herschel Walker in Peach State
EXCLUSIVE: The RNC is sending hundreds of party officials to Georgia Monday for the runoff between Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker.
Comments / 0