ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
munaluchi

And Action! Unique & Abasi’s Old Hollywood Themed Wedding

The Bracy’s Old Hollywood-themed wedding was perfectly planned by the bride herself with fun nods to Tinseltown. The couple first met on social media, but sealed their love story with a little help from Santa and some matching Christmas pajamas! With pops of red, black, white and gold featured prominently in their wedding color story, the colors added bold drama to what would be an unforgettable introduction to the day’s leading lady and her beautiful entourage of bridesmaids in their scene stealing scarlet gowns.
munaluchi

Wedded Bliss: Brin + Parth’s Festive Indian Wedding by the Beach

Brin and Parth’s joyous Indian wedding in California had us wanting to join in on the couple’s megawatt celebration that featured so many incredible OMG moments!. The couple initially met at work, dated shortly, but went their separate ways until reconnecting in 2018 and the rest was history. The couple’s nuptials included the groom’s Baraat which literally shut down a whole street in anticipation of the soon-to-commence wedding ceremony. Not only did the venue and decor have us swooning but the bride and groom’s traditional and Western wedding attire had us giving ooh’s and aahh’s with each look.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
munaluchi

The Rose Hubby’s 2-Part Regal Bespoke Engagement

Introducing the Rose Hubbies! Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, Jeffrey and Corddarryl’s 2-part regal bespoke engagement session is filled with stunning suiting moments, romance, and laughter!. Corddarryl (aka Corey) and Jeffrey’s love story began one afternoon in 2015 when Jeffrey was leaving his apartment. He noticed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
munaluchi

Bridgerton Wedding Inspiration at the Carlton House Terrace in London

Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this Bridgerton-inspired wedding shoot captures the essence of romance and elegance with a burgundy and blush color palette, bespoke attire, a harpist, and stunning decor. Composed before the regal backdrop of the Carlton House Terrace in London, John Nassari Photography & Harvey...
munaluchi

Black-Tie Desert Engagement in Joshua Tree, California

Featured in MunaLuchi Bride, Issue No. 26, Brittany & Charlie didn’t let low temperatures or windy weather from shooting their engagement photos! A stunning black-tie desert engagement session followed with photos by the fabulous Reem Photography. Brittany and Charlie describe their first meeting as “the beginning of a Hollywood...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
munaluchi

Floral Designer, Maritza Walton, Shares Her Inspiring Journey

Muna Coterie member, Maritza Walton, has been dreaming about weddings since she was a little girl. Growing up, she often found herself wandering the aisles of a party planning store 3 blocks up from her Great Grandmother’s home in St. Albans, Queens where she was living at the time: “I found myself in there a lot just looking around.”
munaluchi

munaluchi

3K+
Followers
957
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

A multicultural wedding publication providing daily inspiration, wedding advice and wedding resources.

 https://munaluchibridal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy