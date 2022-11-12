Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersWillis, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
Related
And Action! Unique & Abasi’s Old Hollywood Themed Wedding
The Bracy’s Old Hollywood-themed wedding was perfectly planned by the bride herself with fun nods to Tinseltown. The couple first met on social media, but sealed their love story with a little help from Santa and some matching Christmas pajamas! With pops of red, black, white and gold featured prominently in their wedding color story, the colors added bold drama to what would be an unforgettable introduction to the day’s leading lady and her beautiful entourage of bridesmaids in their scene stealing scarlet gowns.
Wedded Bliss: Brin + Parth’s Festive Indian Wedding by the Beach
Brin and Parth’s joyous Indian wedding in California had us wanting to join in on the couple’s megawatt celebration that featured so many incredible OMG moments!. The couple initially met at work, dated shortly, but went their separate ways until reconnecting in 2018 and the rest was history. The couple’s nuptials included the groom’s Baraat which literally shut down a whole street in anticipation of the soon-to-commence wedding ceremony. Not only did the venue and decor have us swooning but the bride and groom’s traditional and Western wedding attire had us giving ooh’s and aahh’s with each look.
Power Couple Celebrate Engagement At The Howey Mansion In Florida
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride Magazine, Issue No. 26, Jamekia & Austin’s engagement session is a testament to their love and ultimate power couple status with high fashion looks, glam makeup, and gorgeous backdrops. When these two first met at Florida A&M University in 2014, it didn’t take long for...
The Rose Hubby’s 2-Part Regal Bespoke Engagement
Introducing the Rose Hubbies! Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, Jeffrey and Corddarryl’s 2-part regal bespoke engagement session is filled with stunning suiting moments, romance, and laughter!. Corddarryl (aka Corey) and Jeffrey’s love story began one afternoon in 2015 when Jeffrey was leaving his apartment. He noticed...
Bridgerton Wedding Inspiration at the Carlton House Terrace in London
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this Bridgerton-inspired wedding shoot captures the essence of romance and elegance with a burgundy and blush color palette, bespoke attire, a harpist, and stunning decor. Composed before the regal backdrop of the Carlton House Terrace in London, John Nassari Photography & Harvey...
Colorful Summer Floral Inspiration at the Luxmore Grande Estate
Featured in Munaluchi Bride Magazine, Issue No. 26, this Styled Shoots Across America and Intrigued Events Workshop set the scene for colorful summer floral inspiration bursting with vibrant details!. While winter is creeping up on us, this shoot is the perfect inspiration for those planning a summer wedding for 2023!...
Black-Tie Desert Engagement in Joshua Tree, California
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride, Issue No. 26, Brittany & Charlie didn’t let low temperatures or windy weather from shooting their engagement photos! A stunning black-tie desert engagement session followed with photos by the fabulous Reem Photography. Brittany and Charlie describe their first meeting as “the beginning of a Hollywood...
Floral Designer, Maritza Walton, Shares Her Inspiring Journey
Muna Coterie member, Maritza Walton, has been dreaming about weddings since she was a little girl. Growing up, she often found herself wandering the aisles of a party planning store 3 blocks up from her Great Grandmother’s home in St. Albans, Queens where she was living at the time: “I found myself in there a lot just looking around.”
munaluchi
3K+
Followers
957
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT
A multicultural wedding publication providing daily inspiration, wedding advice and wedding resources.https://munaluchibridal.com
Comments / 0