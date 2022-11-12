ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You Might See Thanksgiving Pizza at Local Pizza Places

New Yorkers take their pizza very seriously. They can be very particular when it comes to toppings. I'm from the Midwest and where I grew up, Hawaiian pizza was very common. When I moved to the east coast I started getting criticized for asking for pineapple on my pizza. I endured all of that bullying only for people to start asking for cranberries and mashed potatoes on their pie.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
