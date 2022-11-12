After 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes, The Walking Dead is getting an extended goodbye on AMC. The cabler will first air an hour-long retrospective and making-of special ahead of Sunday's "Family," the penultimate episode of the zombie drama wrapping up with its November 20th "Rest in Peace" series finale. The last-ever episode will receive the red carpet treatment with a live finale event in Los Angeles, kicking off with the TWD: Red Carpet Live pre-show simulcast on AMC and AMC+. Following the expanded Walking Dead series finale, the night will end with a super-sized edition of live post-show Talking Dead, where host Chris Hardwick and special guests will discuss the episode and what's still to come in TWD Universe.

6 DAYS AGO