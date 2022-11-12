Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
Springsteen’s ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover, ‘Good Doctor’ Hits 100, Leslie Jordan’s ‘Celebrity IOU,’ Teletubbies Are Back
With a new album out, Bruce Springsteen sits in on The Tonight Show for several nights. The Good Doctor reaches its 100-episode milestone. The late Leslie Jordan appears on Celebrity IOU with a home makeover for longtime friends. If your preschoolers start singing along with the Teletubbies again, blame Netflix.
startattle.com
Law & Order: SVU (Season 24 Episode 8) “A Better Person”, trailer, release date
The SVU hunts for a violent person who k—-d a detective’s child. Rollins ponders a potential opportunity. Startattle.com – Law & Order: SVU | NBC. – Kelli Giddish as Detective 2nd Grade Amanda Rollins (episodes 1-9) – Peter Scanavino as ADA Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr.
startattle.com
Chucky (Season 2 Episode 7) “Goin’ To The Chapel”, trailer, release date
After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying m—-rs begin to expose the town hypocrisies and secrets. Startattle.com – Chucky | SYFY. Network: SYFY. Episode title: “Goin’ To The Chapel”...
startattle.com
NCIS: Hawaii (Season 2 Episode 7) “Vanishing Act”, trailer, release date
When the mother of a young boy goes missing, the NCIS team sets out to find her and learns they aren’t the only ones searching for her. Startattle.com – NCIS: Hawaii | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Vanishing Act”. Release date: November 14, 2022 at 10pm EST.
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ trailer brings Joe Mantegna and crew back together
Paramount+ will be host to the return of the ‘Criminal Minds’ squad in a brand new serial killer mystery set post-pandemic in the 10 episode ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.’
realitytitbit.com
90-day Fiancé: Meet Billy, Angela's new friend who is making his show debut
90-day Fiancé’s Angela Deem and her friendship with pal Billy has become the talk of the town ever since he made his debut on the show. Angla and her relationship with her husband, Micahel Ilesanmi, has been filled with ups and downs. Amid the turmoil, the reality star found a friend in Billy.
Popculture
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell Join Forces in Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Lineup, Plus LGBTQ Couple Gets Spotlight
Tis the season! Hallmark Channel is skipping right over the autumn season and getting fans into the holiday spirit with the announcement of its annual “Countdown to Christmas” lineup. Hallmark Media is kicking off the holidays on Friday, October 21, with Noel Next Door starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier. The festive film, which will […]
‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez Talk Marriage: Inside Their ‘Pact’
90 Day Fiancé stars Veronica Rodriguez and Tim Malcolm have a complicated past, but fans learned they have an even more interesting future after the revelation of their “marriage pact.” Keep reading to find out everything we know about Tim and Veronica’s wedding plans. How Did...
WUSA
'The Conners' Sneak Peek: Estelle Parsons Returns for the Thanksgiving Episode (Exclusive)
After last appearing in season 3, Estelle Parsons is making her long-awaited return as Beverly Harris in season 5 of The Conners. ET has an exclusive preview of the sitcom's Thanksgiving-themed episode, "Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries," which sees Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and the rest of the family coming to terms with the fact that Beverly has become ill.
‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date – Watch Cast Video
It is now official: the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s A Million Little Things will be its last. The final chapter will premiere February 8 and will air in the serialized ensemble drama’s original time slot, Wednesday 10 p.m., where AMLT launched in fall 2018. After a stint on Thursday, the show returned to Wednesday midway through Season 3. The cast of AMLT made the announcement in a video message for fans. (You can watch it above.) Related Story ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays Related Story Family Comedy 'Moore & More' In The Works At ABC From Lauren Ashley Smith...
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Series Finale Gets Extended Runtime
After 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes, The Walking Dead is getting an extended goodbye on AMC. The cabler will first air an hour-long retrospective and making-of special ahead of Sunday's "Family," the penultimate episode of the zombie drama wrapping up with its November 20th "Rest in Peace" series finale. The last-ever episode will receive the red carpet treatment with a live finale event in Los Angeles, kicking off with the TWD: Red Carpet Live pre-show simulcast on AMC and AMC+. Following the expanded Walking Dead series finale, the night will end with a super-sized edition of live post-show Talking Dead, where host Chris Hardwick and special guests will discuss the episode and what's still to come in TWD Universe.
bravotv.com
Captain Lee Makes a Bold Declaration in This Below Deck Season 10 First Look
Below Deck’s Season 10 crew has their work cut out for them. As Captain Lee Rosbach puts it in this new sneak peek, “I’ve set my expectations for this season so far out of the f--king park.”. There’s no telling whether the yachties — including returning cast...
Lauren Graham reflects on ‘shock’ of Peter Krause breakup after 10 years together
Lauren Graham was left “in shock” after her breakup with Peter Krause and doesn’t “remember many of the details” from that time in her life. The actress writes in her latest memoir, “Have I Told You This Already?,” that she felt like she was “on the run” following the 2021 split.
US Magazine
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo’s Last Episode as Full-Time Cast Member, Teases ‘Big Last Day’
It’s the end of an era! Grey’s Anatomy will be saying a partial goodbye to Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey when the series returns early next year. “Meredith leaves Seattle to begin again,” ABC teased in the first look at season 19’s winter premiere, which is set for February 23, 2023. The episode is titled “I’ll Follow the Sun” and was written by showrunner Krista Vernoff.
Popculture
'Magnum PI' Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed, But Not on CBS
NBC finally set a premiere date for Magnum P.I. Season 5. Yes, you read that right. After four seasons on CBS, the Jay Hernandez-starring Magnum P.I. revival is now airing on the peacock network. CBS canceled the series in May, but NBC swooped in and renewed the show for two, 10-episode seasons on June 30.
SheKnows
As General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud Embarks On Her New Path, She Shares Something That ‘Just Broke My Heart’
Maybe it will help us all get a bit more in touch with our feelings. Just a few weeks ago, General Hospital‘s Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) opened up about a life-changing decision she’d made to stop drinking. The response she got from fans was wonderfully encouraging and supportive, and she admitted shortly after that it was so nice to finally be putting in the work to get better.
Comments / 0