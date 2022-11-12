A Caldwell man was arrested on three murder charges and other charges in his connection to two homicides Sept. 4 on Silver Hill Road in Bryan. Police said 30-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom was arrested on three counts of capital murder, one count of injury to a child, and two counts of tampering with evidence. He was booked Tuesday and is being held on $1.75 million bail.

BRYAN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO