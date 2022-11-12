ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Bryan's Brooks helps Vikings beat College Station, spoil Reese's homecoming

Bryan’s Darius Brooks banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter and spur the Vikings to a 63-54 nondistrict boys basketball victory over the College Station Cougars on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Brooks’ shot gave Bryan the lead for good in an entertaining, well-played game for...
BRYAN, TX
Art Adamson Preview: Jay Holmes

Texas A&M men's swimming coach Jay Holmes previews this week's Art Adamson Invitational at his press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Art Adamson Preview: Steve Bultman

Texas A&M women's swimming coach Steve Bultman previews this week's Art Adamson Invitational at his press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Annual AggieFest teaches future leaders

The Texas A&M Collegiate FFA Alumni Chapter co-hosted the annual AggieFest Oct. 22, which brought more than 1,000 Texas 4-H and FFA members from across state to the Texas A&M University campus and the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus. At Aggiefest, these future leaders participated in various leadership development events primarily sponsored...
Jimbo Fisher: 'We're playing for each other and Texas A&M'

The Texas A&M football team will be playing for pride in season-ending games against Massachusetts and LSU. It doesn’t seem like much motivation, but it should be more than enough, said head coach Jimbo Fisher. “We’re playing for each other and Texas A&M,” said Fisher on Monday at his...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Cessna: It's time for A&M to pick up the pieces

The thought in August was Texas A&M would get healthy this week and play many reserves against Massachusetts in preparation of taking care of business against LSU in the regular-season finale before heading to a New Year’s Day Six bowl or if the Aggies got lucky, the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
AgriLife Extension offers education for horse breeding industry

Texas is filled with horse enthusiasts, so it’s no wonder that each time the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horse specialists Chelsie Huseman, Ph.D., and Jennifer Zoller, Ph.D., offer a live program on equine reproductive management, there’s a waiting list. Because of the limited space allowed at live...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
B-CS Chamber holds 2022 Annual Banquet and celebrates the community

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Annual Banquet on Monday night at the Hilton College Station, and celebrated a successful year for Brazos County and recognized people who have been an integral part in that success. The Chamber selected Patrick C. Baker of Cotton Global Disaster Solutions...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher's weekly press conference previewing the UMass game. (November 14, 2022)
Caldwell man arrested for September double homicide in Bryan

A Caldwell man was arrested on three murder charges and other charges in his connection to two homicides Sept. 4 on Silver Hill Road in Bryan. Police said 30-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom was arrested on three counts of capital murder, one count of injury to a child, and two counts of tampering with evidence. He was booked Tuesday and is being held on $1.75 million bail.
BRYAN, TX
Six Texas A&M soccer players earn spots on All-District 7 academic team

Texas A&M’s Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula and Taylor Pounds made the All-District 7 academic team Tuesday. Boeckmann has a 3.58 grade-point average majoring in general studies. Carroll has a 3.58 GPA in health. Colvin has a 3.77 GPA in marketing. Hayes has a 3.87 GPA in supply chain management. Matula has a 3.89 GPA in general engineering, and Pounds has a 4.00 GPA in accounting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Taylor Show tonight:

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will have her weekly radio show from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-Q. It will air on KZNE (1150 AM/93.7 FM) with Steve Miller as the host.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 2

The latest edition of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date November 14, 2022). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Joni Taylor Radio Show, Episode 2

The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. (air date November 14, 2022). The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

