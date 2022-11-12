ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
TODAY.com

These 90 restaurants are honoring veterans with free food and discounts on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and it’s an opportunity to honor all the people who have given so much for their country. While we’ll never be able to fully thank America’s heroes for the sacrifices they've made, restaurant chains across the nation are honoring veterans with all sorts of free meals and goodies.
Parade

270 Military Discounts and Everyday Freebies for Veterans and Military

The sacrifices troops make daily—to our country as well as to their own safety and time with their loved ones—are immeasurable. Veterans and military discounts are one very small way the rest of us can thank those who've served and protected American interests here and abroad. These brands offer veterans and/or military discounts all year long (not just on Memorial Day, Independence Day or Veterans Day—though those are nice too!), though offers can vary based on location and availability.
Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth estimated at zero: Report

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, had a net worth that all but evaporated to zero after it plummeted Friday, following a crisis that forced the company to file for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman was worth an estimated $16 billion on Monday, making him...
FOX 11 and 41

Military veterans: We need to recognize Latinos’ long history of service

As Americans honor the valor and sacrifice of the nation’s armed forces on Veterans Day this Friday, Latino veterans, scholars and experts hope that the public fully recognizes the service of Latino veterans and the critical role they have played in U.S. military history. At the same time, advocates...
aarp.org

Veterans, Active Duty, and Military Families

Our mission at AARP is to empower people to choose how they live as they age, and a key part of that is supporting veterans and their families. We are committed to providing trusted information you can use when you need it. That’s why AARP offers free resources, community programming, and access to discounts to meet the unique needs of veterans and their loved ones.
MICHIGAN STATE
Laurinburg Exchange

Honoring our local veterans

C – Company, 5th Tank Battalion, 4th Armored Division Tank Driver, Sgt. WWII. Johnny E. Cribb – six years in service, two in Vietnam, 101st Airborne. 1st Sgt. Ernest Nance – US Army Special Forces, 1953-1975.
