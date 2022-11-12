Read full article on original website
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Elon Musk responds to LeBron James' tweet about 'scary AF' racial slurs on Twitter
Elon Musk, the new "Chief Twit" at social media giant Twitter, has responded to LeBron James’ concerns about the reported sudden increase in racial slurs being posted on the social media platform. Musk, who recently acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal, replied to James on Sunday with a...
TODAY.com
These 90 restaurants are honoring veterans with free food and discounts on Veterans Day
Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and it’s an opportunity to honor all the people who have given so much for their country. While we’ll never be able to fully thank America’s heroes for the sacrifices they've made, restaurant chains across the nation are honoring veterans with all sorts of free meals and goodies.
Chronicle
Some Restaurants Are Offering Veterans and Military Members Free Meals on Veterans Day
Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and as the country recognizes its retired and active military members, some restaurants are offering free meals to honor their service. These offers all require proof of military service:. Free meal at Applebee's. Applebee's will be offering a free entree to all veterans...
National Park Service offers lifetime pass to veterans and Gold Star Families
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is offering Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans the opportunity to get a free lifetime military pass. NPS announced the new pass would be made available in partnership with Operation Live Well as a way to thank military personnel and their families for their service.
Here are 15 companies offering discounts to military personnel this Veterans Day
Story at a glance On Veterans Day, a host of restaurants will offer discounts to veterans and active duty service members. Some discounts extend to military spouses. Below is a list of 15 eateries offering deals on Veterans Day this Friday. Friday marks Veterans Day in the United States, the annual recognition of the nation’s…
270 Military Discounts and Everyday Freebies for Veterans and Military
The sacrifices troops make daily—to our country as well as to their own safety and time with their loved ones—are immeasurable. Veterans and military discounts are one very small way the rest of us can thank those who've served and protected American interests here and abroad. These brands offer veterans and/or military discounts all year long (not just on Memorial Day, Independence Day or Veterans Day—though those are nice too!), though offers can vary based on location and availability.
Virginia Navy veteran says all veterans deserve thanks, not just those who saw battle
Ahead of Veterans Day, Quawnishia Morgan spoke to Fox News Digital about her time in the Navy, her transition to civilian life and her ideas for better supporting all veterans of the U.S. military.
'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall
Sen. Roger Marshall called out Biden for planning to release millions of barrels of oil from the nation's emergency stockpile in an effort to fight rising gas prices
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at a North Carolina barbecue restaurant
A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.
Frontier Airlines flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger found in possession of box cutter
A Frontier Airlines passenger took a box cutter onto a plane headed to Tampa from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the airline says.
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
KPBS
American Veteran: She dreamed of a Marine Corps career, but wasn't prepared for the 'shadow side.'
To commemorate Veterans Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteranand the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. C.J. Scarlet grew up hearing her father’s stories about his service in the Marines. When...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth estimated at zero: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, had a net worth that all but evaporated to zero after it plummeted Friday, following a crisis that forced the company to file for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman was worth an estimated $16 billion on Monday, making him...
Memorial Honoring Native American Veterans To Be Formally Dedicated In Washington DC
On this Veterans Day 2022, the nation's capital will host a full slate of remembrances and recognitions, including the dedication of the Native American Veterans Memorial at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian. The memorial opened to the public on Veterans Day two years ago, but due to...
FOX 11 and 41
Military veterans: We need to recognize Latinos’ long history of service
As Americans honor the valor and sacrifice of the nation’s armed forces on Veterans Day this Friday, Latino veterans, scholars and experts hope that the public fully recognizes the service of Latino veterans and the critical role they have played in U.S. military history. At the same time, advocates...
aarp.org
Veterans, Active Duty, and Military Families
Our mission at AARP is to empower people to choose how they live as they age, and a key part of that is supporting veterans and their families. We are committed to providing trusted information you can use when you need it. That’s why AARP offers free resources, community programming, and access to discounts to meet the unique needs of veterans and their loved ones.
Honoring our local veterans
C – Company, 5th Tank Battalion, 4th Armored Division Tank Driver, Sgt. WWII. Johnny E. Cribb – six years in service, two in Vietnam, 101st Airborne. 1st Sgt. Ernest Nance – US Army Special Forces, 1953-1975.
