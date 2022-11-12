Read full article on original website
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
She’s pumpkin orange and an endangered species. Meet Saint Louis Zoo’s newest arrival
See pictures of Rhubarb, a recent arrival to the Saint Louis Zoo not currently on view to the public.
natureworldnews.com
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Good News Network
Watch How Adult Elephants React to Birth in the Herd Just Moments After Adorable Baby is Born
For the first time in 8 years, the orphan-elephant heard in Kenya’s Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is welcoming a new infant, and the response was inspiring to witness. All elephants celebrate a new baby with great fanfare, but Sheldrick’s herd of former orphans took it to the next level.
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
natureworldnews.com
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
Giant, Horrid Deep-Sea Louse-Like Creature Filmed Feasting on Fish Head
Giant isopods are thought to have existed for more than 160 million years, evidence from the fossil record indicates.
Civil War-Era Relics Found in Drought-Hit Mississippi River: 'Almost Gave Me a Heart Attack,' Collector Says
The Mississippi River continues to unveil more relics from the past. Following last week's discovery of human remains and a ferry from the late 1800s to early 1900s, a new treasure has been uncovered as waters levels remain low amid drought conditions. While walking along the shoreline of the river...
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Florida is a popular state in the southeastern region of the United States. It has a warm, tropical climate and many diverse ecosystems – including its many barrier islands. There are many fascinating animals, both large and small, that make their home in the state. Snakes are some of the most common animals in Florida, and there are approximately 50 species, including six venomous ones. One of these is the cottonmouth which is the only semi-aquatic venomous snake in the US. So let’s discover where they live and how often they bite.
Giant Moth with 'Baby Xenomorph' Skull Face Horrifies the Internet
"As the caterpillar grows it develops the skull pattern as a defence strategy to shock potential predators," conservation officer Mick Andren told Newsweek.
Good News Network
Incredible Birth of Endangered Baby Rhino is Captured on Zoo’s Cameras, and Galloping Within Minutes (WATCH)
Zookeepers in England were thrilled to watch their resident rhino give birth to a calf, who was up and charging around within hours of accommodating herself to the world. The birth was captured in the late afternoon on the Chester Zoo’s video cameras. The calf was born already weighing...
Dolphin Pod Found Swimming With Body Of Missing Drowned Teen
Experts aren't sure if the dolphins were trying to help — or simply curious.
This hideous 6,000-pound monstrosity is the biggest fish ever caught
A group of researchers in Portugal discovered the largest fish ever found back in 2019. The giant sunfish, which weighed over 6,000 pounds, was dead, floating on the surface of the water when they found it. The researchers were in the area, working off the coast of the Azores when they spotted the carcass and hauled it to shore.
Young Buck Spotted Walking Around With What Appears To Be A Large Exit Wound
It truly is pretty wild how tough and resilient deer can be. We’ve seen deer acting perfectly normal, even though it had a crossbow bolt right through its neck, we’ve seen the infamous “zombie buck” in Illinois who was able to survive for at least a few days with gaping wound in its back.
Mystery of Hairy Sea Monster That Washed Up on Oregon Beach Finally Solved
The "blob" was found on a beach in Florence, Oregon, baffling locals as it was covered in strange, filamentous hair.
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
'Absolutely Insane:' Shark With Jaw Hanging off Filmed by Hawaii Boat
The shark's jaw was "ripped completely out" in an injury likely sustained from a commercial fishing line.
iheart.com
Woman swallowed whole by python
A missing Indonesian grandmother was swallowed whole by a python. CNN Indonesia reported that the family of 54-year-old Jahrah reported her missing after they say she went to collect rubber on a plantation October 24, 2022 near her home in Jambi, Indonesia. Betara Jambi Police Chief S. Herafa said her...
