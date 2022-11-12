ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Saurabh

Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own

The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Florida is a popular state in the southeastern region of the United States. It has a warm, tropical climate and many diverse ecosystems – including its many barrier islands. There are many fascinating animals, both large and small, that make their home in the state. Snakes are some of the most common animals in Florida, and there are approximately 50 species, including six venomous ones. One of these is the cottonmouth which is the only semi-aquatic venomous snake in the US. So let’s discover where they live and how often they bite.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

This hideous 6,000-pound monstrosity is the biggest fish ever caught

A group of researchers in Portugal discovered the largest fish ever found back in 2019. The giant sunfish, which weighed over 6,000 pounds, was dead, floating on the surface of the water when they found it. The researchers were in the area, working off the coast of the Azores when they spotted the carcass and hauled it to shore.
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
iheart.com

Woman swallowed whole by python

A missing Indonesian grandmother was swallowed whole by a python. CNN Indonesia reported that the family of 54-year-old Jahrah reported her missing after they say she went to collect rubber on a plantation October 24, 2022 near her home in Jambi, Indonesia. Betara Jambi Police Chief S. Herafa said her...
CNN

CNN

