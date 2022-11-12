ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, UT

High school football: Desert Hills shuts down Crimson Cliffs to win 4A state championship

By Andy Griffin
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxNMA_0j8CsntS00
The Desert Hills Thunder celebrate winning the 4A state football championship at Utah Tech in St. George on Friday, November 11, 2022. | James Edward, Deseret News

ST. GEORGE — The conventional wisdom in football is that pressuring the quarterback leads to great success, and pressuring the quarterback usually comes from blitzing.

But not this time.

Using a standard four-man rush, with nary a blitz in sight, Desert Hills harassed 4A’s top passer to the tune of five sacks, numerous pressures and three interceptions as the Thunder captured the 4A state football championship 30-14 over Crimson Cliffs Friday night at Utah Tech’s Greater Zion Stadium.

Steele Barben, who had passed for more than 2,800 yards and 37 touchdowns for the Region 10 champion Mustangs during the regular season, couldn’t get into a rhythm for Crimson Cliffs.

He finished with 237 passing yards in the game but threw just one touchdown and had three of his tosses picked off by Desert Hills defenders.

The Mustangs outgained the Thunder 335-284 in total offense, but the three turnovers and three failures on fourth-down conversion attempts, including an ill-fated fake punt in the third quarter, were too much to overcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17AIDa_0j8CsntS00
James Edward, Deseret News

“I’m just so proud of this defense,” said Desert Hills coach Rick Berry. “We knew we had to give them different looks. They played so hard, our front four. I can’t say enough about the job they did, putting pressure on the quarterback.”

Using the combination of a tenacious defense and an irrepressible running game, the Thunder had the Mustangs shut out at halftime.

Desert Hills scored on the opening drive of the game with a touchdown pass from Noah Fuailetolo to Lincoln Holmes from 8 yards out (though the extra point was no good), then forced a three-and-out with stout defense, including the first sack of the game.

The Thunder added a 33-yard field goal by Xander Jones, and that would be the sum total of the scoring in the first half.

“We game-planned all week,” said Desert Hills defender Hunter Clark. “We needed to give (Barben) a bunch of different looks because he’s got a great IQ, so we just switched it up and everything was there.

“We played our hearts out.”

Many thought the key to the game might be the passing of Fuailetolo as he missed the game earlier this season that was won by the Mustangs, but it was running back Tyden Morris who was the key factor.

Morris rushed for 94 yards and a score and caught three first down passes in the game.

“He’s an animal,” Holmes said. “He plays so hard and takes so many hits, but he never gets hurt. I don’t know how he does it.”

Related

Fuailetolo said he didn’t mind that Morris and the defense owned the spotlight.

“I’m super proud of this team for coming out and just playing with all they had,” he said. “It’s seriously a special win. Being my senior year, this is the last one I’ll play, so this is a memorable one for sure.”

The start of the second half offered the Mustangs a chance to climb back in the game. Down 9-0, Crimson Cliffs got the ball first to start the third quarter, but after one first down, the Desert Hills defense forced a couple of incompletions and a punt.

A few minutes later, Beau Wall ran in a short TD dive to make it 16-0.

Crimson Cliffs made a little noise early in the fourth quarter with Mason Topalian rushing in a score with 10:58 left in the game, but a two-point conversion try was unsuccessful and moments later, Desert Hills returned the Crimson Cliffs kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, pushing the lead to 23-6 and stamping out any hopes of a comeback for the Mustangs.

After an interception set up a Morris TD rush, the Mustangs were finally able to get the passing game going as Barben hit Boston Adamson on a fade in the corner of the end zone to make it 30-14, but it was too little, too late.

The Thunder have their third state title in football in school history, finishing the season at 10-3 and on a six-game winning streak.

Holmes, Cyrus Polu and Javiyen Cummings all had interceptions in the game for Desert Hills.

The Mustangs also ended up 10-3 on the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Robots painting Utah's athletic fields faster, using less paint

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With advancing technology, robots are becoming an increasing presence in our everyday lives. A new autonomous GPS-guided robot robot may be coming to a sports field near you. Painting a field used to take a three-person team two-and-a-half hours. "The crew was very stressed...
UTAH STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Utah landowners, tribes fight plan to pump rural water to Cedar City

(Utah News Connection) From one side of the city limits sign, a groundwater pipeline proposal in a sparsely populated Utah county looks like a crucial investment in economic expansion for a growing metropolis. From the other, less crowded side of the road, the project appears to be a water grab...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Lt. Gov. Henderson tours CAPSA after suffering personal tragedy – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will visit Logan on Wednesday to tour the Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse facility here. “We invited her to tour, because CAPSA is considered among the best non-profit domestic violence service providers in Utah,” explained James Boyd, chief development officer for CAPSA. “We wanted to demonstrate the critical role community-based non-profits can provide.”
LOGAN, UT
travelawaits.com

19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers

My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
KANAB, UT
KSLTV

Hard freeze warning in effect for lower Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A hard freeze warning has been issued from now until Tuesday morning for lower Washington County. The order includes areas near to or above 3,000 feet. Residents in that area, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, can expect...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
kuer.org

Utah’s West Desert could hold a decade’s worth of indium

Utah’s West Desert is home to the only recognized deposit of indium in the United States. The little-known metal is used in everyday devices like smartphones and solar panels. The Utah Geological Survey was recently awarded a $300,000 federal grant to further investigate whether the indium in western Juab...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters

While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

Earthquake Reported Near Utah-Arizona Border

(Colorado City, AZ) -- Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
47K+
Followers
29K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy