Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Tesla workers allege they were exploited at Texas gigafactoryAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
University of Idaho homicides: What to know about the 4 victims allegedly killed near campus
Here's what we know so far about four University of Idaho students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. No suspects are in custody.
SEAN HANNITY: This is a national disgrace
Fox News host Sean Hannity lays out why Election Day should be a national holiday and why states need to restore election integrity in his opening monologue on 'Hannity.'
Ted Cruz claimed on 'The View' that his wife Heidi laughed when Trump insulted her looks back in 2016
Ted Cruz said his wife, Heidi Cruz, laughed off Donald Trump's insult about her looks. Cruz said his "feelings were hurt" but that he moved on to focus on serving Texans. Trump in 2016 posted an unflattering photo of Cruz's wife next to one of his own wife, Melania. Sen....
Trump slams SNL after skit of him on the toilet during Jan 6: ‘A bad show that’s not funny or smart’
Saturday Night Live’s cold open showing Donald Trump sitting on a toilet during the January 6 hearings earned a familiar rebuke from the former president. Mr Trump once again took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack the show’s poor ratings, claim it was on the verge of being cancelled, and suggest creator Lorne Michaels was “angry and exhausted”.
Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Likens Nancy Pelosi's Alleged Plastic Surgery To 'A Freak Show'
Face off! Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, conservative television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, didn’t mince words this week when it came to her thoughts on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, slamming the Democratic congresswoman on several issues, including her alleged plastic surgery. Guilfoyle made her remarks during an appearance on...
Voices: There’s only one word to describe a possible Trump second term
The success or failure of decisions of monumental importance – including going to war – can be decided by timing.If Argentina’s dictator, Leopoldo Galtieri, had waited just six months to invade the Falklands, there would have been no task force for Britain to retake the islands. The aircraft carriers, Invincible and Hermes, intrinsic to the mission’s success, would have been delivered to Australian and India.Would Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have floundered so badly had he waited until 2024 when Donald Trump could possibly be president? Would Trump, the man accused of being the Muscovian candidate for the White House...
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Thank God we have a system where the people, not Washington dinosaurs, choose representatives
Laura Ingraham discussed how the Democratic party has fielded many weak candidates for office in the 2022 midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle."
'The View' host Joy Behar fumes at Americans not creating Democratic 'supermajority' in midterms
Joy Behar fumed over Americans not giving Democrats a "supermajority" in the midterm elections and said half of the country was "not paying attention."
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
Jenna Bush Hager Says Parents former President George W. Bush & First Lady Laura Bush 'Were Not Strict'
Despite his White House reputation, it seems that former President George W. Bush was actually a fairly chill dad!Earlier this week, former First Daughter and Today host Jenna Bush Hager got candid about her childhood, revealing that her former POTUS father, as well as her mother, ex-First Lady Laura Bush, actually gave her a fairly “long leash” during her younger years. "I realized last night just how not strict my parents were,” Hager, now 40, shared during the fourth hour of the Today show on Wednesday, October 19. “I mean, they were not strict."Alongside blaming any “rebellious” behavior on her...
Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like to have a beer with Obama: ‘There’s not a cooler’ president
Kid Rock, one of former President Trump’s most vocal supporters, says he’s itching to reach across the aisle for a beer with former President Obama. “I want to hang out with Obama and drink beer,” the “We the People” singer said on an episode of Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random” released Sunday.
'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results
"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
Biden wishes Republicans 'lots of luck' in plans to investigate son Hunter if they take the House
President Biden wished House Republicans “lots of luck” if they follow through on their commitments to use a GOP majority to investigate his son Hunter’s business dealings, saying that he “can’t control what they’re going to do.”
On GPS: Bill Maher's prediction for 2024
Comedian Bill Maher talks to Fareed about cancel culture, Trump voters and Trump's future moves.
Nancy Pelosi: 'I don't know how anybody could say I care about the planet, I think I'll vote Republican'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rallied Democrat supporters to go out and vote for the climate, abortion and LGBTQ rights.
Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
Pro-life community stunned by NPR audio of woman getting an abortion: 'Horrifying and inappropriate'
NPR shocked social media on Thursday when it aired "horrifying and inappropriate" audio of a Michigan woman having an abortion and the pro-life community is in disbelief.
Trump rants on social media about how he is 'not at all angry' about the midterms, saying he actually 'did a great job'
Donald Trump seems really angry about reports that he's angry. The former president is lashing out at what he describes as the "fake narrative from the corrupt media" that he's angry — correction, "Angry" — about the midterms and telling his Truth Social followers not to believe it.
Fox News
862K+
Followers
5K+
Post
682M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1