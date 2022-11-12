ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump slams SNL after skit of him on the toilet during Jan 6: ‘A bad show that’s not funny or smart’

Saturday Night Live’s cold open showing Donald Trump sitting on a toilet during the January 6 hearings earned a familiar rebuke from the former president. Mr Trump once again took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack the show’s poor ratings, claim it was on the verge of being cancelled, and suggest creator Lorne Michaels was “angry and exhausted”.
The Independent

Voices: There’s only one word to describe a possible Trump second term

The success or failure of decisions of monumental importance – including going to war – can be decided by timing.If Argentina’s dictator, Leopoldo Galtieri, had waited just six months to invade the Falklands, there would have been no task force for Britain to retake the islands. The aircraft carriers, Invincible and Hermes, intrinsic to the mission’s success, would have been delivered to Australian and India.Would Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have floundered so badly had he waited until 2024 when Donald Trump could possibly be president? Would Trump, the man accused of being the Muscovian candidate for the White House...
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager Says Parents former President George W. Bush & First Lady Laura Bush 'Were Not Strict'

Despite his White House reputation, it seems that former President George W. Bush was actually a fairly chill dad!Earlier this week, former First Daughter and Today host Jenna Bush Hager got candid about her childhood, revealing that her former POTUS father, as well as her mother, ex-First Lady Laura Bush, actually gave her a fairly “long leash” during her younger years. "I realized last night just how not strict my parents were,” Hager, now 40, shared during the fourth hour of the Today show on Wednesday, October 19. “I mean, they were not strict."Alongside blaming any “rebellious” behavior on her...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

