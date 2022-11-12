Russell Westbrook Gets Called Out By Fans For Horrible Play That Probably Ended The Game: "What Is This Horsesh*t From Russ?"

A fan called out Russell Westbrook for a lapse of concentration on the defense toward the end of the game against the Sacramento Kings.

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook may have turned things around for the most part ever since he started coming off the bench, but the move hasn't helped improve the fortunes of the Lakers. They continue to struggle with the latest setback coming in the form of a 120-114 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

It was their 5th straight defeat and the season is all but done, even though a month hasn't passed since it began. There is a lot of blame to go around and even though he has been playing better, Westbrook came under fire for his performance down the stretch against the Kings.

Russell Westbrook Gets Called Out By Fans For Horrible Play

Westbrook was one of their better players in the game as he finished with 21 points and 11 assists, but he did have 5 turnovers. He also wasn't great on the defensive end and a fan pointed to one particular moment where he completely messed up.

This would be a terrible play at any point, but the situation of the game makes it that much worse. To let Fox just stroll to the basket for that floater is unacceptable and Russ needs to do better than that. It's just losing basketball and when a team is in a rut like the Lakers are in, you tend to see players make mistakes like these.

Also as the primary decision-maker, he takes some blame for their failure to score even a point in the last 2 minutes of the game. The last points they scored were off a Westbrook three-pointer with 2 minutes and 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter, which gave them a 114-112 lead, but the Kings went on an 8-0 run to close out the game.

To be fair to Russ, he isn't the only issue with the Lakers. He has his flaws in terms of decision-making that we are all well aware of at this point, but the rest of the roster isn't really performing at a high level either. What we are seeing from the Lakers right now is just the culmination of years of mismanagement by the front office and they have nobody but themselves to blame for the situation they are in right now.

