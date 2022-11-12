Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Work speeds up at Washington shipyardDoug StewartEverett, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Man suspected of assaulting women at Burien Transit Center arrested
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man is now in custody who investigators said would offer women rides at the Burien Transit Center, then try to sexually assault them once they were inside his car. He would then physically attack the women and even stabbed one victim if they refused his advances, investigators said.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: After Seattle principal stonewalled police, suspect allegedly assaulted two victims
A Seattle principal is seen on video stonewalling a police investigation. An officer says it allowed a dangerous suspect to escape and allegedly commit two assaults. This incident comes as police said they have encountered more hostility from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) staff when responding to incidents. Liban Harasam allegedly...
KOMO News
Tacoma homeless encampment cleanup underway near new shelter site
TACOMA, Wash. — Clean up of a so-called problematic homeless encampment in Tacoma began Tuesday, and much to the dismay of residents it won't be done in one day. Outreach workers and crews with the city of Tacoma started cleaning up the encampment on Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning. People who live near the camp told have told KOMO News they routinely hear gunshots and have seen fires happen inside the camp.
KOMO News
Police looking for 4 suspects with hoodies, masks after Lakewood crash and shooting
Police are asking for tips as they investigate a crash and shooting that occurred in Lakewood Tuesday evening. The shooting happened near the intersection of Bridgeport Way and Town Center Blvd around 4:00 p.m. Lakewood Police released several pictures on the department's Facebook page asking for information about a black...
KOMO News
3 taken to hospital after SUV hits tree at 60 mph in Woodinville
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a violent car crash in east King County early Tuesday morning. According to King County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a Chevy Suburban driving about 60 mph on Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road in Woodinville hit a tree head-on shortly before 2 a.m.
KOMO News
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
2 carjacking suspects flee from troopers in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two carjacking suspects led law enforcement on a pursuit through Lewis and Thurston counties Monday where shots were fired and police shot a suspect. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Lewis County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a vehicle that was carjacked just after 12 p.m....
KOMO News
Camping now banned on public property in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — An ordinance is now in effect in Tacoma banning camping in certain parts of the city. Tacoma City Councilmembers passed the ordinance on Oct. 11 and it took effect Monday. The ordinance prohibits camping and storing personal belongings in a 10-block radius around temporary shelters in the city, as well as Aspen Court, which is a city-permitted emergency and transitional housing facility.
KOMO News
Lynnwood 2-year-old dies of suspected fentanyl exposure
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives believe a 2-year-old Lynnwood boy who died over the weekend likely died due to fentanyl exposure. According to the SCSO, deputies responded to an apartment on the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. Responding deputies gave the boy life-saving measures until aid units arrived.
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell pushes for gunfire detection tech in Seattle, critics argue it's ineffective
SEATTLE, Wash. — A plan by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell to purchase gunshot detection technology ran into a wall at city council on Monday when it was stripped from the proposed budget. A community group is lobbying to bring it back. Shots-fired calls are soaring around Seattle and have...
q13fox.com
Crash blocks all of southbound SR 167 in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A car crash is blocking all southbound lanes of SR 167 in Kent. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash initially blocked the two rightmost lanes around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred just south of SW 43rd St. Traffic and fire crews...
KOMO News
Local Seattle business to open new location despite recent break-ins
SEATTLE, Wash. — A very popular video game store, Pink Gorilla, is opening up another shop in Capitol Hill after having several break-ins in recent months, including an armed robbery just last month. Owner Cody Spencer told KOMO that he decided to open up another store because of the...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
2 people in their 80s found dead inside Mercer Island home
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Two people in their 80s have been found dead inside a home on Mercer Island. Shortly before 10 a.m., Mercer Island police and fire personnel went to a home in the 5500 block of West Mercer Way for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they...
Search continues for Renton road rage shooter; young victim improving
A 9-year-old boy is still hospitalized after he was shot in the face and chest during a road rage incident on state Route 167 in Renton. Isaiah Johns is improving, although he is still in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center. The search is on for whoever shot him Friday...
KOMO News
Two calves among orcas seen swimming near Seattle
Local photographer Jami Cantrell captured these photos of the Southern resident orcas last week swimming near Alki beach, Discovery Park and the Edmonds/Kingston ferry. The J, L and K pods spent several days in Puget Sound's waters last week. Cantrell said the two calves pictured are L125 Element and K45.
Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle
The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and that anyone with information about its location should call the State Patrol.
KOMO News
Snohomish County cold case solved after 42 years
Modern scientific advancements have allowed Snohomish County investigators to solve a mystery that had them stymied for more than 40 years – who was I-5 Stilly Doe?. The unidentified body found 42 years ago in the Stillaguamish River near I-5 in 1980 has now been identified as Othaniel Philip Ames, who was 82 years old at the time of his disappearance, according to records.
Here's what it takes to hold a suspect in jail before trial in Washington state
WASHINGTON, USA — Earlier this month, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office joined the Des Moines Police Department in condemning a judge's decision to release four suspects in an armed carjacking instead of holding them in custody before arraignment. Instead, one suspect was released on $100,000 bail, two 17-year-olds...
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
Comments / 0