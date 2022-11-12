ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

Man suspected of assaulting women at Burien Transit Center arrested

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man is now in custody who investigators said would offer women rides at the Burien Transit Center, then try to sexually assault them once they were inside his car. He would then physically attack the women and even stabbed one victim if they refused his advances, investigators said.
BURIEN, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma homeless encampment cleanup underway near new shelter site

TACOMA, Wash. — Clean up of a so-called problematic homeless encampment in Tacoma began Tuesday, and much to the dismay of residents it won't be done in one day. Outreach workers and crews with the city of Tacoma started cleaning up the encampment on Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning. People who live near the camp told have told KOMO News they routinely hear gunshots and have seen fires happen inside the camp.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

3 taken to hospital after SUV hits tree at 60 mph in Woodinville

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a violent car crash in east King County early Tuesday morning. According to King County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a Chevy Suburban driving about 60 mph on Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road in Woodinville hit a tree head-on shortly before 2 a.m.
WOODINVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Camping now banned on public property in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An ordinance is now in effect in Tacoma banning camping in certain parts of the city. Tacoma City Councilmembers passed the ordinance on Oct. 11 and it took effect Monday. The ordinance prohibits camping and storing personal belongings in a 10-block radius around temporary shelters in the city, as well as Aspen Court, which is a city-permitted emergency and transitional housing facility.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Lynnwood 2-year-old dies of suspected fentanyl exposure

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives believe a 2-year-old Lynnwood boy who died over the weekend likely died due to fentanyl exposure. According to the SCSO, deputies responded to an apartment on the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. Responding deputies gave the boy life-saving measures until aid units arrived.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Crash blocks all of southbound SR 167 in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A car crash is blocking all southbound lanes of SR 167 in Kent. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash initially blocked the two rightmost lanes around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred just south of SW 43rd St. Traffic and fire crews...
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Local Seattle business to open new location despite recent break-ins

SEATTLE, Wash. — A very popular video game store, Pink Gorilla, is opening up another shop in Capitol Hill after having several break-ins in recent months, including an armed robbery just last month. Owner Cody Spencer told KOMO that he decided to open up another store because of the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Two calves among orcas seen swimming near Seattle

Local photographer Jami Cantrell captured these photos of the Southern resident orcas last week swimming near Alki beach, Discovery Park and the Edmonds/Kingston ferry. The J, L and K pods spent several days in Puget Sound's waters last week. Cantrell said the two calves pictured are L125 Element and K45.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle

The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and that anyone with information about its location should call the State Patrol.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Snohomish County cold case solved after 42 years

Modern scientific advancements have allowed Snohomish County investigators to solve a mystery that had them stymied for more than 40 years – who was I-5 Stilly Doe?. The unidentified body found 42 years ago in the Stillaguamish River near I-5 in 1980 has now been identified as Othaniel Philip Ames, who was 82 years old at the time of his disappearance, according to records.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

