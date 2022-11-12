ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Penn 64, Drexel 59

PENN (1-3) Spinoso 0-5 2-2 2, Martz 1-3 0-0 2, Dingle 6-15 8-8 21, Monroe 3-5 0-0 6, Slajchert 5-13 3-3 16, Moshkovitz 3-7 0-0 6, Lorca-Lloyd 4-4 0-0 8, Smith 1-2 0-1 3, McMullen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 13-14 64. DREXEL (1-1) Okros 0-1 0-1 0, Williams 8-14...
PENN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy