Travis Dye injury overshadows everything else about USC win over Colorado

There’s just no other way to say it: The Travis Dye injury is the only thing we’re all going to remember from this USC win over Colorado.

It’s not just that Dye is a great and important player, though he is.

It’s not just that Dye provides leadership and pass protection and does the no-glory things a great teammate does for everyone else in the locker room … though that’s exactly what Travis Dye does for USC.

It’s not just that Dye can’t play Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game if USC gets there … though that storyline is now gone, and it’s unfortunate to contemplate it.

It’s not just that the UCLA and Notre Dame games got a lot tougher, though they did.

What matters most is that every USC player and coach loves and respects Travis Dye. His injury hurts in ways that go beyond football.

As we all digest that, consider some tweets in reaction to USC’s sluggish offensive performance, but with a fun little moment from holder Will Rose on a 2-point conversion.

CHOICES

HICCUP

OPINION

FLAT AS A PANCAKE

THIS BAD, EH?

FUNK

FACT

INSANE

PRETTY MUCH, YES

IT CONTINUES

NOT SHARP

IS THIS REAL LIFE?

TRUTH

HEY, IF IT WORKS ...

ACCOUNTABILITY

RARE

NEED TO FIX THIS

YEP

ACCURATE

OH NO

THE BEST HIGHLIGHT OF THE SECOND HALF