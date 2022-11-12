Read full article on original website
CNN Exclusive: US intelligence suggests Russia put off announcing Kherson retreat until after midterm elections
The US has intelligence that Russia may have delayed announcing its withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Kherson in part to avoid giving the Biden administration a political win ahead of the midterm elections, according to four people familiar with the intelligence. Senior Russian officials discussed the US midterms as...
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
The notable legal clouds that continue to hang over Donald Trump
All eyes are on former President Donald Trump, who has launched another White House bid. Prosecutors, investigators and lawmakers in Washington, DC, New York, Georgia, Florida and across the United States are among those who will be interested in what Trump has to say about the myriad legal issues facing the former president, his business and his allies.
Senate Republicans set to hold leadership elections amid party divisions over midterm results
Senate Republicans are set to meet Wednesday morning for their leadership elections, which are coming at a tense time for lawmakers as they face the reality of an underwhelming performance in the 2022 midterms and divisions in the party on how to respond to it. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell is...
Fact-checking Trump’s 2024 announcement speech
Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy. Like many of Trump’s speeches as president, his announcement speech in Florida on Tuesday was filled with false and misleading claims about a variety of topics — from his record in office to his Democratic opponents to the economy, the environment and foreign policy.
Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump’s election subversion
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a Florida judge ordered Tuesday. “I am going to make a finding that the witness is indeed material and...
Capitol Fax: Where does the money come from? Nobody needs to know
Rep. Tim Ozinga (R-Mokena) made the classic blunder of not focusing on one election at a time. But, his flub does give us an excuse to look at a few fundraising issues. It’s been no secret that Ozinga wanted to be the next House Republican Leader. But he hasn’t really been involved in many House Republican races this year and then, the day before election day, all of a sudden reported giving his own campaign fund a...
5 things to know for November 16: Trump, NASA, Immigration, Ukraine, Cold weather
Apple launched a new iPhone feature this week that promises to let users contact emergency dispatchers when a cell phone network is unavailable. It functions using a network of satellites orbiting above Earth at 16,000 mph. When CNN tested the tool’s reliability, it showed lifesaving potential — but also revealed some significant caveats.
No Longer Flush With Cash, TV News Enters Belt-Tightening Era
The afternoon email hit some inside CNN like a ton of bricks. The cable news channel, now under Warner Bros. Discovery (its second owner in just a few years) was going to face budget cuts and layoffs. “There is widespread concern over the global economic outlook, and we must factor that risk into our long-term planning,” CNN CEO Chris Licht wrote in a late-October memo. At a network town hall on Nov. 15, Licht confirmed to moderator Alisyn Camerota that layoffs will hit the division in December. Those cuts are part of an industrywide pivot, as media giants prepare for a difficult...
Taliban likely gained access to millions that US transferred to Afghan government before collapse, watchdog says
The Taliban likely gained access to tens of millions of dollars the US transferred to the Afghan government before it collapsed, a US government watchdog found. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), which monitored US projects and spending during America’s longest war, said in its latest report that the Taliban likely accessed approximately $57.6 million in funds from the State Department, Department of Defense and USAID.
