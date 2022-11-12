Read full article on original website
Related
Indonesia hit by earthquake as country hosts G20 summit
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southwest of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Wednesday, as the country hosted the last day of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali.The quake was at a depth of 10km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. There have been no reports of casualties or damages so far.Wednesday’s earthquake took place after three quakes measuring between 4.7 to 5 hit the Southeast Asian country in the past few days.Indonesia is hosting some of the most powerful leaders of the world’s biggest economies for the two-day G20 gathering, which ends on Wednesday. A final communique...
G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their meeting Wednesday by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world's economy. The summit's closing declaration was noteworthy...
NATO holds emergency talks after missile lands in Poland
NATO envoys are gathering for emergency talks after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, killing two people, and U.S. President Joe Biden and his allies promised support for an investigation
Rishi Sunak holds press conference after meeting with Joe Biden – UK politics live
UK prime minister speaks in Bali after missile kills two in Poland and bilateral meeting with Chinese president is cancelled
Ministers make push to get climate talks over the line
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Government ministers are returning to Egypt to take over negotiations at this year’s U.N. climate talks, providing diplomats with the political backing they need to clinch credible agreements that would help prevent disastrous levels of warming in the coming decades. Talks in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Biden asks for more than $37 billion in Ukraine aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a massive infusion of cash that could help support the nation as Russian forces suffer battlefield losses in their nine-month-old invasion. The administration's funding request, which comes as lawmakers...
Russia-Ukraine war live: China and France urge calm and caution after missile kills two in Poland
Nato to meet after two people killed in explosion in village close to Ukrainian border; G20 leaders condemn Russian aggression
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Markets mixed on jitters after missile lands in Poland
TOKYO — (AP) — European stock benchmarks mostly edged higher in early trading Wednesday after Asian shares finished generally lower. Investors have been jittery over global risks after Poland said a Russian-made missile killed two people there. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1% in early trading to 6,650.25,...
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast...
Comments / 0