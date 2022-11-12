A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southwest of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Wednesday, as the country hosted the last day of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali.The quake was at a depth of 10km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. There have been no reports of casualties or damages so far.Wednesday’s earthquake took place after three quakes measuring between 4.7 to 5 hit the Southeast Asian country in the past few days.Indonesia is hosting some of the most powerful leaders of the world’s biggest economies for the two-day G20 gathering, which ends on Wednesday. A final communique...

40 MINUTES AGO