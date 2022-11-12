ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak faces first major foreign policy test at G20 in Bali

By Jessica Elgot Deputy political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzlTZ_0j8Cqutj00

When Rishi Sunak steps off the plane in Bali for what will be his first major diplomatic test as prime minister, there is a forecast for heavy rain on the Indonesian island paradise and a veil of gloom over the prospects for any agreement between G20 leaders.

The longest shadow has been cast by Russia – and that country’s membership of the G20 means that British officials acknowledge it will be nearly impossible for the leaders to agree a communique at all.

It is likely to be written off as a diplomatic failure, thus raising questions about how the group itself can continue to function meaningfully. World leaders will not even take part in an official “family photo” when they meet at the summit due to widespread discomfort at Russia’s presence.

Nothing can be agreed that would condemn Russia, because Russia would never agree to condemn itself, but the invasion of Ukraine has sent shockwaves through the global economy, affecting food and energy supplies worldwide, meaning that even agreeing a resolution on those pressing topics looks very difficult.

For months, Moscow has kept open the possible presence of Vladimir Putin himself at the summit, but officials have now confirmed he will not attend. Sergei Lavrov, his longstanding foreign minister, will be there in his place, but Lavrov himself is not averse to some dramatics, staging a walkout at the G20 foreign minsters meeting in July.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has been invited to address the summit virtually, but has previously said he would not take part if Putin was present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkIuU_0j8Cqutj00
India’s S. Jaishankar and Russia’s Sergei Lavrov after talks in Moscow, 8 November. Photograph: Maxim Shipenkov/AFP/Getty Images

The UK, while not particularly welcoming Putin’s presence, will privately acknowledge that there would have been diplomatic advantage in seeing nations give Putin the cold shoulder.

Aside from the initial intervention, G7 leaders have broadly reached a consensus that leaders should not engage with the Russian representative through the summit. It is likely to make for a very awkward dynamic.

“Obviously the prime minister is of the view that it would be right that collectively with our allies we confront any Russian official … who attends the G20 about their ongoing illegal war and use the same messages we have been using in one voice for so many months now,” a No 10 spokesperson said.

Sunak’s own views on foreign policy remain something of a mystery and have always been framed in the past via his role as the chancellor. He is said by some of his critics to be inclined to take a softer approach to China.

No 10 sources say Sunak’s key objective is to reiterate the UK’s support for Ukraine, especially because of the scale of recent political upheaval in the UK and the extraordinary reputation that Boris Johnson enjoyed among Ukrainians. He is set to use his first intervention at the initial leaders’ meeting on Tuesday to address Russia’s invasion directly.

There is also the domestic politics – allies of Johnson had briefed that Sunak had been the one who sounded notes of caution as chancellor on Russian sanctions during the first invasion, and Sunak is keen to put any doubts to bed.

UK negotiators have not given up hope of agreeing a communique, despite the fact that none have been agreed for any of the meetings in the buildup to the summit, but there will be an attempt to build something on the global financial crisis and on issues such as technology and the aftermath of the pandemic.

The frustration is that if one is not agreed, it will be a tacit acknowledgment that Russia is able to hold back making progress on any global issue among the group.

The first session poses a major challenge, particularly for European economies, because the focus will be on energy and food, both topics that are almost impossible to reach any kind of consensus on because of the effect the war on Ukraine is having on energy prices and on grain.

The prime minister is hoping for at least some broad agreed words on the global economy and inflation that he can use for domestic purposes. Sunak will fly home just hours before his autumn statement, where his chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is expected to unveil £60bn of cuts and tax rises, in the aftermath of his predecessor Liz Truss’s damaging mini-budget. The UK has been seen around the world as a cautionary tale about how to approach inflation – something Sunak is very keen to correct.

Most important are likely to be the bilaterals with world leaders on the margins of the summit and there is hope he will see the US president, Joe Biden, though the focus for the Americans is likely to be on China.

No 10 has suggested that Sunak will prioritise meeting Indo-Pacific leaders, having met a number of European leaders already in Sharm el-Sheikh. That is likely to mean Narendra Modi of India and the new Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese.

With the Australians, there is the AUKUS defence deal to be discussed as well as trade. The UK is keen to progress joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), so Sunak could spend time with the Koreans, Japanese and Canadians.

Negotiators failed to get the “deal for Diwali” done with India, partly down to the political chaos in the UK, and No 10 is keen to give that a new push. There are also potential bilateral energy deals to be discussed, including with the US and the Europeans.

Sunak and other leaders, including the IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva, are likely to repeatedly stress the foundations of the G20 in the 2008 economic crisis. The leaders who Sunak meets for the first time will be well aware of the parlous state of the UK’s economy and the turmoil in the Conservative party – not the strongest position for a prime minister to introduce himself on the world stage.

But he will not be alone among those in Bali where domestic economic pressures are the highest on the agenda – the global economy is facing an even tougher scenario than 2008 with a third of the world predicted to be in recession next year.

But with one of its major players behind so much of the turmoil, it is hard to see how leaders can find that renewed sense of purpose for the group.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Poland may have most to gain from a Russian defeat in Ukraine

If the outcome of the war could be determined by the toss of a coin, the camps would be clear: democracies would want Ukraine to win, autocracies would want it to lose. But real-world political outcomes are not so binary. They typically fall on a spectrum between annihilation and total victory. This leaves the democracies divided into at least three camps: the English-speaking, the western European and the eastern European minus Hungary. What Putin calls the “collective west” all want Ukraine to win. But not necessarily to the same extent.
The Independent

Voices: There’s only one word to describe a possible Trump second term

The success or failure of decisions of monumental importance – including going to war – can be decided by timing.If Argentina’s dictator, Leopoldo Galtieri, had waited just six months to invade the Falklands, there would have been no task force for Britain to retake the islands. The aircraft carriers, Invincible and Hermes, intrinsic to the mission’s success, would have been delivered to Australian and India.Would Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have floundered so badly had he waited until 2024 when Donald Trump could possibly be president? Would Trump, the man accused of being the Muscovian candidate for the White House...
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
The Associated Press

Hundreds protest at UN summit, German gov't voices concerns

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday called on industrialized nations at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt to pay for the impact of global warming, the largest demonstration yet that came as German officials raised concerns about possible surveillance and intimidation of delegates and other conference attendees. Protests have mostly been muted at the conference, known as COP27, which is taking place in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Activists blamed high cost of travel, accommodation and restrictions in the isolated city for limiting numbers of demonstrators. The protesters marched through the conference’s ‘Blue Zone,’ which is considered United Nations territory and governed by the global body’s rules. That has given the activists a bit more space to voice their opinions than in the rest of the country, where Egypt’s authoritarian government essentially bars protests. Still, there were signs that Egypt was attempting to exert pressure inside the conference venue. Attendees of events at the German pavilion have complained about being photographed and filmed by people unknown to them in the days after Germany hosted an event there with the sister of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist.
The Guardian

I am a doctor and I am constantly surprised at the barriers to accessing the public hospital system

“I am so sorry to bother you, but I just don’t know who to turn to.”. I immediately recognise the voice of an old acquaintance. Having only ever known her as a calm, mellifluous voice, I am surprised. Her usually healthy husband has been diagnosed with cancer. Shifting between doctors for some time, they have been told to see an oncologist. How does one find an oncologist? Are private hospitals better than public?
The Guardian

Michelle Obama admits to hating her appearance in new book

Michelle Obama “hates” how she looks, “all the time and no matter what”, she has revealed in her new book. The Light We Carry, the former First Lady’s second memoir, builds on her 2018 title Becoming, and aims to be a “toolkit to live boldly”. In the new book, which was extracted in the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Obama discusses ways to overcome one’s “fearful mind”, which she likens to “a life partner you didn’t choose”.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ministers make push to get climate talks over the line

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Government ministers are returning to Egypt to take over negotiations at this year's U.N. climate talks, providing diplomats with the political backing they need to clinch credible agreements that would help prevent disastrous levels of warming in the coming decades. Talks in...
The Associated Press

NATO holds emergency talks after missile lands in Poland

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ambassadors from the 30 NATO nations gathered in Brussels Wednesday for emergency talks after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, killing two people, and U.S. President Joe Biden and his allies promised support for the investigation into the incident. The blast came...
The Guardian

Kherson fell quickly, but Ukraine’s progress east of the Dnipro will be harder

Ukraine’s swift recapture of Kherson, whose abandonment was only announced publicly by the Russians on Wednesday, sets the stage for a critical phase in the war. An autumn of territorial concessions by Moscow leaves Russia occupying a core block of territory – the land bridge to Crimea – that Ukraine will want to split and inflict on the invaders a catastrophic political defeat.
The Associated Press

In Brazil, Bolsonaro voters protest against his defeat

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tens of thousands of Brazilians wearing yellow and green, the colors of the national flag, gathered Tuesday across the country to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro’s defeat in last month’s election and asking for the armed forces to intervene. In Rio de...
The Guardian

The Guardian

501K+
Followers
115K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy