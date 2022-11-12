Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
No. 17 San Diego State beats Stanford for first time, 74-62
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. Lamont Butler had 11 points and six assists and Keshad Johnson added 11 points for San Diego State. Spencer Jones led Stanford (1-2) with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Harrison Ingram had 11 points.
voiceofalexandria.com
UC San Diego fends off Cal behind Pope, 64-62
Bryce Pope scored 19 points and his fifth 3-pointer with 12 seconds left helped UC San Diego blunt a California rally for a 64-62 victory for its first win of the season. Following a UC San Diego timeout, Cal’s Devin Askew laid it in to reduce the deficit to two. The Bears then called timeout and fouled Jace Roquemore, who promptly missed the front-end of a 1-and-1. Askew secured the rebound but his errant 3-point heave along the right sideline sailed past the rim. Askew scored 13 points.
voiceofalexandria.com
Tot scores 11 in 4th quarter, No. 16 Oklahoma women beat BYU
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Madi Williams had 21 points, Nevaeh Tot scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Oklahoma beat BYU 77-66. Oklahoma pulled away on an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter, fueled by Tot, for its sixth straight victory in the series. Tot made a steal and converted a three-point play with 2:45 left to extend Oklahoma’s lead to 64-60. Then Tot, a 5-foot-2 guard, rebounded a BYU miss and made a 3-pointer at the other end. Tot added another 3-pointer, following a BYU turnover, for a 12-point lead with 1:19 left. Liz Scott added 12 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma. Taylor Robertson scored six points to become just the seventh Sooner to reach 2,000 career points. Lauren Gustin led BYU with 16 points and 20 rebounds.
voiceofalexandria.com
Appleby's 3 lifts Wake Forest past Utah Valley in OT, 68-65
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby knocked down a 3-pointer with a half-second left after a floor-length pass to give Wake Forest a 68-65 overtime victory over Utah Valley. The Wolverines, who played with the lead for most of the second half, tied the game at 65-all with 3.3 seconds left on a jumper by Trey Woodbury. The Demon Deacons threw the in-bounds pass to 7-foot-1 Matthew Marsh, who kicked the ball out to a trailing Appleby for the wide-open game-winning shot and Marsh’s first career assist.
Comments / 0