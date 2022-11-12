Coronado Island Film Festival honors military on Veterans Day

CORONADO, Calif. — The seventh annual Coronado Island Film Festival on Friday debuted a veteran-directed film called “The Inspection.”

Film enthusiasts packed the village theater supporting the former Marine Corps. Sgt. Elegance Bratton.

“I’m really grateful that I made it through ten years of homelessness to make it here. I made it through the Marine Corps. to make it here,” Bratton said.

The film has all the buzz of a possible festival winner and Bratton has been excited to share his autobiographical film with the military community.

Over 50 films will be screened over the festival and on Saturday, Gina Davis will be the honored red carpet guest.

Residents in the community have sold out many of the screenings, but there are still tickets available for individual films with prices ranging from $10-15 per film. The festival runs through Sunday.

