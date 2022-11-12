ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former UFC title challenger Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dead at 38; MMA community mourns

Former UFC title challenger and legendary knockout artist Anthony Johnson has died. He was 38. News of Johnson’s death began circulating Sunday with social media postings by many prominent figures in the MMA community. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, did not immediately return a message to MMA Junkie to confirm the news, but Bellator, the promotion Johnson most recently fought for, announced his death with a social media post.
Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight

Drake is $2 million lighter this morning after betting on the loser in Saturday night's UFC title fight, but for a good part of the fight he looked like he was gonna win big. The iconic rapper -- known for his love of high-stakes gambling -- plunked down the INSANE amount of cash on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
Video: Nate Diaz Gets Into Skirmish with Conor McGregor Ally Dillon Danis After UFC 281

Nate Diaz got into a brief altercation with Dillon Danis, a training partner of Conor McGregor, after UFC 281. This past Saturday, UFC marked its return to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York after a three-year hiatus due to pandemic-related restrictions. The card featured the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira as the main event. Danis, a resident of the area, was in attendance for the event and ran into trouble right after it concluded.
Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death

Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year. "RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted...
Ex-UFC star Anthony Johnson dead at 38 after battle with illness

Anthony Johnson, who starred in UFC and challenged for the light heavyweight title multiple times, has died after battling an illness. He was 38. Bellator MMA, one of the promotions Johnson was in, announced the former fighter’s death on social media on Sunday. A Bellator spokesman said Johnson had been ill for more than a year.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them

Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
John Fury & Jake Paul trade blows as tops come off in Dubai

Jake Paul and John Fury exchanged words last night after his son Tommy won his fight inside the ring in Dubai. That’s the next fight everyone wants to see Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul, is Tommy running scared though? Fury has got everything to lose, it would be embarrassing if a ‘fighting man’ lost to a YouTuber. See his old man John stick up for him and take his top of challenge to take on the American…
Mayweather believes Pacquiao’s Marquez KO ends best boxer row

Floyd Mayweather is in no doubt about who is the better boxer after pointing to a spectacular Manny Pacquiao knockout. Mayweather used a Juan Manuel Marquez thunderbolt punch inflicted on his career rival when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing. Covering the fact he wasn’t considered the...
Jake Paul Agrees To Fight Tommy Fury In February, 'No More Running'

Jake Paul wants to settle his feud with Tommy Fury once and for all ... saying he'll fight TNT in the U.K. in February -- or he's moving on forever. The Problem Child announced his plans in a message to Fury's promoter on Tuesday ... saying, "Dear @FrankWarren, I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running."
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury

Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
Firas Zahabi: Alex Pereira could've ended Israel Adesanya's career at UFC 281 if referee didn't intervene

Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira. Down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to finish Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) by TKO in the fifth round to capture the middleweight title this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

