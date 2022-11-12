Read full article on original website
Former UFC title challenger Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dead at 38; MMA community mourns
Former UFC title challenger and legendary knockout artist Anthony Johnson has died. He was 38. News of Johnson’s death began circulating Sunday with social media postings by many prominent figures in the MMA community. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, did not immediately return a message to MMA Junkie to confirm the news, but Bellator, the promotion Johnson most recently fought for, announced his death with a social media post.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
MMA Fighting
Dana White on booking Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya in immediate rematch: ‘I wouldn’t rule it out’
Alex Pereira is technically 3-0 against Israel Adesanya after an incredible comeback win to claim the middleweight title in the UFC 281 main event. But it appears the rivalry is far from finished. Following a pair of wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, Pereira delivered a stunning standing knockout in their...
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition with Youtuber Deji ends by stoppage inside six rounds
Floyd Mayweather ended his exhibition with Youtube personality Deji by stoppage. How Mayweather, one of the modern greats in world boxing, 'The Best Ever' by his own estimation, ended up in the same ring as Youtube personality Deji is something of a mystery. That they did not belong in the...
TMZ.com
Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight
Drake is $2 million lighter this morning after betting on the loser in Saturday night's UFC title fight, but for a good part of the fight he looked like he was gonna win big. The iconic rapper -- known for his love of high-stakes gambling -- plunked down the INSANE amount of cash on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
Video: Nate Diaz Gets Into Skirmish with Conor McGregor Ally Dillon Danis After UFC 281
Nate Diaz got into a brief altercation with Dillon Danis, a training partner of Conor McGregor, after UFC 281. This past Saturday, UFC marked its return to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York after a three-year hiatus due to pandemic-related restrictions. The card featured the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira as the main event. Danis, a resident of the area, was in attendance for the event and ran into trouble right after it concluded.
Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death
Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year. "RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted...
WGMD Radio
Ex-UFC star Anthony Johnson dead at 38 after battle with illness
Anthony Johnson, who starred in UFC and challenged for the light heavyweight title multiple times, has died after battling an illness. He was 38. Bellator MMA, one of the promotions Johnson was in, announced the former fighter’s death on social media on Sunday. A Bellator spokesman said Johnson had been ill for more than a year.
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 post-fight show: Reaction to Alex Pereira’s stunning finish of Israel Adesanya, Zhang Weili’s title win
Needing a finish heading into the fifth and final round, Alex Pereira landed his most powerful shots when he needed them the most and stunned Israel Adesanya to become the brand new UFC middleweight champion of the world to cap off a memorable UFC 281 event. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck...
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them
Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
Michael Chandler responds to Dustin Poirier's foul play accusations at UFC 281: 'I ain't a cheater'
NEW YORK – Michael Chandler has issued his response to Dustin Poirier’s accusations after UFC 281. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) denied malice or intentional foul play on his part during his thrilling war against Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC), which was the Fight of the Night winner.
Yardbarker
John Fury & Jake Paul trade blows as tops come off in Dubai
Jake Paul and John Fury exchanged words last night after his son Tommy won his fight inside the ring in Dubai. That’s the next fight everyone wants to see Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul, is Tommy running scared though? Fury has got everything to lose, it would be embarrassing if a ‘fighting man’ lost to a YouTuber. See his old man John stick up for him and take his top of challenge to take on the American…
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather believes Pacquiao’s Marquez KO ends best boxer row
Floyd Mayweather is in no doubt about who is the better boxer after pointing to a spectacular Manny Pacquiao knockout. Mayweather used a Juan Manuel Marquez thunderbolt punch inflicted on his career rival when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing. Covering the fact he wasn’t considered the...
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Agrees To Fight Tommy Fury In February, 'No More Running'
Jake Paul wants to settle his feud with Tommy Fury once and for all ... saying he'll fight TNT in the U.K. in February -- or he's moving on forever. The Problem Child announced his plans in a message to Fury's promoter on Tuesday ... saying, "Dear @FrankWarren, I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running."
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
Kamaru Usman reacts to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough”
Kamaru Usman has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. UFC 281 which took place last Saturday, November 12th, saw Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in the main event middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Let 3 WWE Stars Watch The Undertaker’s Final Match While It Was Being Filmed
The Undertaker was a mainstay on WWE programming for years, but in 2020 he officially hung up his boots for good. The former WWE Champion faced off against AJ Styles in the first ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and the match was done in a cinematic style. AJ Styles,...
Firas Zahabi: Alex Pereira could've ended Israel Adesanya's career at UFC 281 if referee didn't intervene
Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira. Down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to finish Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) by TKO in the fifth round to capture the middleweight title this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
MMA Fighting
Video: John Fury rips off T-shirt, Tommy Fury rages after Jake Paul relentlessly heckles exhibition
Jake Paul mercilessly heckled Tommy Fury from ringside at the Global Titans boxing event, setting off a wild scene as coach John Fury ripped off his T-shirt and Tommy Fury tried to charge the social media influencer turned boxer. Tommy Fury faced last-second replacement opponent Rolly Lambert after allegedly badly...
