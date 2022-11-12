ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STM, Teurlings and Westminster advance to Championship Saturday

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
 4 days ago
The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will take place November 10th - 12th at the Cajundome. For the full bracket, click the link in each division.

Championship - November 12th

Division II

Center Court - 4:30 PM
1 St. Thomas More
2 Teurlings Catholic

Division V

Center Court - 9 AM
1 Country Day
2 Westminster Christian

Semifinals - November 11th

Division II

Court #1 - 11:50 AM
4 Assumption 0
1 St. Thomas More 3

Court #3 - 6:10 PM
3 Ben Franklin 2
2 Teurlings Catholic 3

Division IV

Court #1 - 1:40 PM
5 Notre Dame 0
1 Newman 3

Division V

Court #2 - 10 AM
4 Ascension Episcopal 0
1 Country Day 3

Court #2 - 11:50 AM
3 Central Catholic 1
2 Westminster Christian 3

Quarterfinals - November 10th

Division II

Court #3 - 6:10 PM
8 Comeaux 0
1 St. Thomas More 3

Court #1 - 6:10 PM
7 Academy of Our Lady 0
2 Teurlings Catholic 3

Division III

Court #2 - 10:50 AM
6 Lafayette Christian 0
3 E.D. White 0

Court #2 - 2:30 PM
10 Catholic - N.I. 0
2 Archbishop Hannan 3

Division IV

Court #3 - 4:20 PM
5 Notre Dame 3
4 Calvary Baptist 2

Division V

Court #2 - 6:10 PM
5 Episcopal of Acadiana 2
4 Ascension Episcopal 3

Court #1 - 9 AM
6 Ascension Catholic 0
3 Central Catholic 3

Court #3 - 9 AM
7 Riverside Academy 0
2 Westminster Christian 3

Regional Round

Division I

12 Southside 0
5 Sam Houston 3

Division II

17 Lakeshore 0
1 St. Thomas More 3

9 Beau Chene 1
8 Comeaux 3

12 Breaux Bridge 0
5 Belle Chase 3

18 Liberty 0
2 Teurlings Catholic 3

Division III

13 Rayne 1
4 Haynes Academy 3

11 Iota 0
6 Lafayette Christian 3

10 Catholic - N.I. 3
7 University Lab 1

Division IV

12 Patterson 0
5 Notre Dame 3

19 Acadiana Renaissance 0
3 John Curtis 3

Division V

12 Crescent City 0
5 Episcopal of Acadiana 3

13 Northside Christian 0
4 Ascension Episcopal 3

14 St. Edmund 0
3 Central Catholic 3

11 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau 1
6 Ascension Catholic 3

15 Covenant Christian 0
2 Westminster Christian 3

Bi-District Round

Division I

21 New Iberia 1
12 Southside 3

31 Lafayette 0
2 Mt. Carmel 3

Division II

32 Plaquemine 0
1 St. Thomas More 3

24 Edna Karr 0
9 Beau Chene 3

25 Eleanor McMain 0
8 Comeaux 3

28 David Thibodaux 0
5 Belle Chase 3

21 South Terrebone 0
12 Breaux Bridge 3

23 North Vermilion 1
10 McDonogh #35 3

31 Ouachita Parish 0
2 Teurlings Catholic 3

Division III

32 St. Martinville 0
1 Dunham 3

17 Eunice 1
16 Patrick Taylor - Science/Tech. 3

20 Ursuline Academy 1
13 Rayne 3

29 Cecilia 0
4 Haynes Academy 3

22 Cabrini 0
11 Iota 3

27 Leesville 0
6 Lafayette Christian 3

26 Church Point 0
7 University Lab 3

23 Morgan City 0
10 Catholic - N.I. 3

Division IV

24 Delcambre 0
9 Loyola Prep 3

28 Doyle 0
5 Notre Dame 3

21 North Caddo 0
12 Patterson 3

19 Acadiana Renaissance 3
14 Many 1

26 West St. Mary 0
7 Northlake Christian 3

Division V

17 Hanson Memorial 1
16 Houma Christian 3

25 Centerville 0
8 Central Private 3

28 St. Mary's Academy 0
5 Episcopal of Acadiana 3

20 St. John 1
13 Northside Christian 3

29 False River 0
4 Ascension Episcopal 3

20 M.L. King Charter 0
3 Central Catholic 3

19 Family Christian 0
14 St. Edmund 3

22 Southern Lab 1
11 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau 3

23 Highland Baptist 1
10 St. Martin's Episcopal 3

31 First Baptist Christian 0
2 Westminster Christian 3

*Bottom Team is the Home Team
------------------------------------------------------------
