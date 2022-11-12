Apple is looking for approval for a new office campus in Culver City from the Culver City Planning Commission this week as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Apple, one of the most profitable companies in the world, wants to build what they call The Culver Crossings Campus, in an area on the Los Angeles city/Culver City border at the corner of National and Venice Boulevards. The site is a 4.5-acre area where commercial buildings now stand. This project would build two low-rise buildings with a total of 536,000 square feet of office space, production spaces and spaces for miscellaneous uses. The new structures would have parking for over 1,200 vehicles in a three-level underground parking structure.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO