Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their sizeShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
This Is What A $1.8K Apartment Looks Like In Los Angeles & People Have Mixed Feelings (VIDEO)
Finding a quality, cheap apartment in Los Angeles is like finding a needle in a haystack. According to Rent, the cost of living in the City of Angels is 51.9% higher than the national average. To make matters worse, rental prices are 134% higher than the national average, with the typical one-bedroom apartment costing around $2,807 a month.
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy Building
As the Metro’s expansion on the K-Line accelerates real estate speculation along the Crenshaw Corridor, businessmen in Leimert Park use group economics as a front-line defense against crowding out.
luxury-houses.net
This $28.5 Million Palatial Villa in Beverly Hills is Perfect for Grand Entertaining with Unexpectedly Practical Floorplan
815 Cord Circle Home in Beverly Hills, California for Sale. 815 Cord Circle, Beverly Hills, California is a palatial residence sited on over a 1/2 acre with complete privacy, grounds are magical in every sense featuring a Roman style pool, fresco paintings and formal gardens. This Home in Beverly Hills offers 8 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 815 Cord Circle, please contact Jade Mills (Phone: 310-285-7508) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Mr. Tempo Opening Even More Restaurants in LA
The brand's new sports bar concept is coming to San Pedro and Hollywood
Eater
Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices
Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
Santa Monica Mirror
LAEDC Recognizes Santa Monica College as 2022 Education Honoree at 27th Annual Eddy Awards
SoFi Stadium Gala on November 9 Honored Santa Monica College alongside LAEDC CEO Bill Allen, Stan Kroenke with his LA Rams & SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, as well as the cities of El Segundo, Gardena, and Santa Clarita. The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) recognized Santa Monica...
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
westsidetoday.com
Apple’s New 536,000SF Culver City Office Campus Could Break Ground Next Year
Apple is looking for approval for a new office campus in Culver City from the Culver City Planning Commission this week as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Apple, one of the most profitable companies in the world, wants to build what they call The Culver Crossings Campus, in an area on the Los Angeles city/Culver City border at the corner of National and Venice Boulevards. The site is a 4.5-acre area where commercial buildings now stand. This project would build two low-rise buildings with a total of 536,000 square feet of office space, production spaces and spaces for miscellaneous uses. The new structures would have parking for over 1,200 vehicles in a three-level underground parking structure.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money
The marquee neighborhoods in the 90803 are Naples and the Peninsula, along with Belmont Shore, lower Belmont Heights and the historic district of Bluff Park—all places where, to a large degree, you need multiple millions to buy a house you’d like to live in. The post Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Independent Gardena Cinema in South Bay offers old fashioned movie-going experience
Gardena Cinema was the last single-screen theater in the South Bay that shut down during the pandemic. It first opened in the mid-40s! They've just had a grand reopening and are trying to keep the old fashioned movie-going experience alive.
At Least 1 Person Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Malibu (Malibu, CA)
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported a fiery multi-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway at around 1 p.m. The officials reported that the crash started with a Lexus sped down an incline and struck several warning markers in the center median. The vehicle then struck a pickup truck which in turn struck a motorcycle.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
fox10phoenix.com
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
Body found floating in Los Angeles River
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
kpcc.org
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
