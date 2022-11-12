Read full article on original website
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
New General Business License Required for Mesa BusinessesSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
The richest person in Phoenix, ArizonaLuay RahilPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix New Times
They Started Making Mozzarella at the Farmers' Market. Now, These New Yorkers Have Their Own Restaurant
Little Italy of Scottsdale started when Brandon and Michele Gioffre, New Yorkers who moved to Arizona with their three daughters in 2019, were in search of a taste of home. When the Gioffress went out, they weren’t finding their favorite East Coast-style Italian dishes nor could they track down some ingredients to cook at home. Michele asked family members to ship things from Italian grocers in their home state.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek growth has helped The Pork Shop stay strong for 40 years in San Tan Valley
Looking around the inside of The Pork Shop, it’s filled with various types of meat and the tinkling noise from the door constantly being opened as people walk in and out. Founded in 1979 by Greg Combs, it originally was a way to sell the meat from their family farm. Now, the shop sells about 80 different types of fresh, handmade meat to new and returning customers alike.
Maná is bringing its ‘México Lindo y Querido US Tour’ to Arizona in 2023
Maná is bringing its ‘México Lindo y Querido US Tour’ to Arizona in 2023. The iconic rock band will make two tour stops in the Valley; Phoenix and Glendale.
azbigmedia.com
Cooper’s Hawk Winery opens 3rd Arizona location in Gilbert
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants announced at the opening of its third Arizona location in Gilbert in early 2023. As a lifestyle brand that offers upscale casual dining and wine, the vibrant suburb of Phoenix is the perfect spot for the brand’s 54th location. “Gilbert is a thriving...
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed
A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
themesatribune.com
Wildhorse Rescue bake sale features Gilbert author, 6
People will have a chance to help a Gilbert horse rescue and meet a local girl who is among the world’s youngest female authors at Wildhorse Ranch’s annual bake sale and boutique. The event will be held 10 .m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Wildhorse Ranch...
Builder
Housing Demand Deteriorates in Phoenix
Housing market conditions in the Phoenix MSA have changed rapidly in the latter half of 2022. An affordability crunch along with growing macroeconomic concerns and inflation levels higher than the national average are resulting in quickly deteriorating demand for homes. Historically high prices and 7% mortgage interest rates shrank the...
citysuntimes.com
'America's favorite car show' returns to Scottsdale for season finale Nov. 18-20
Start those engines and get ready for Goodguys’ 25th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, a family-friendly and action-packed event held Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, organizer of America's favorite car shows, is going all out for this event, as...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Mesa, AZ
You don’t have to spend anything on a visit to Mesa, one of the largest cities in Maricopa County, Arizona. This city spreads over 133 square miles in south-central Arizona, within the fascinating Sonoran Desert. A visit to Mesa offers the opportunity to explore a vast natural environment for...
AZFamily
Hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season
Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. The development, called “The Ranch," mainly touts industrial uses with manufacturing warehouses for things like semiconductors and trucking bays. What are the hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season?. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. On Your Side...
queencreeksuntimes.com
See inside Scottsdale-based interior designer Julia Buckingham's home listed for sale
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has listed for sale Julia Buckingham’s of Buckingham Interiors Scottsdale home. Buckingham is well known for her modern-chic interior designs and leads a new generation of world-class interior designers. The home, at 13439 N 79th St., is listed by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International...
New General Business License Required for Mesa Businesses
Laptop open to the City of Mesa Business License applicationPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. Starting January 3, 2022 most Mesa businesses that collect sales tax, services businesses, and home-based businesses will need the license. The usual application/renewal fee for the license is $25.00. However, to encourage early adoption, the introductory fee/renewal is $10 through December 31, 2023. It is payable online with check, credit, or debit card. The license is good for 12 months from date of issue.
Residents in central Phoenix get rare sighting of javelina
A javelina was caught on Ring camera video walking through the Windsor Square Historic Neighborhood near Central and Camelback Road Friday night.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Catering company hiring hundreds ahead of two major Phoenix-area events early next year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - M Culinary Concepts, Arizona’s largest catering company, is looking to hire hundreds just in time for the Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open. The 25-year-old company was listed in the BestCompanies AZ Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. Seasonal, full, and part-time positions are open for front-of-house, back-of-house, warehouse/facilities, transportation, and cafe support. No experience is required. If you’d like to schedule an interview, text REBEL to 89743 for a 15-minute interview. You can also click here.
KTAR.com
Tickets for Disney’s Frozen at ASU Gammage go on sale
PHOENIX — Show tickets for Disney’s Frozen at ASU Gammage went on sale Monday. Prices for a single ticket begin at $20 and can be purchased online. The show will run from Feb. 22 through March 5. Frozen in Tempe is set to include songs from the original...
fox10phoenix.com
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
northcentralnews.net
Fundraiser will support homeless pups
November 2022 — Almost There: A Mom + Pups Rescue (ATR) and the Hormel family, invite supporters and pup lovers to Vanity Fur, a soirée that includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction items, puppy races and more. Founded by Geri Hormel, ATR specializes in pregnant and nursing...
East Valley Tribune
Scottsdale glassblower beautifies the world with his art
Glassblower Newt Grover has one objective, and that is to add to the magnificence of the world around him with his creations. Through his Scottsdale company, Newt Glass, he produces and installs custom glass art for residential and commercial spaces across the country. The self-taught glassblower only wants to make...
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day
If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
