Greensboro, NC

Highschool Basketball Pro

Winston-Salem, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Piedmont Classical High School basketball team will have a game with Salem Baptist Christian School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Reidsville Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Grimsley High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Niners dominate on both ends, trounce Maryland Eastern Shore, 80-47

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A stifling defensive effort and a second consecutive game with four double-digit scorers pushed the Charlotte men’s basketball team to a dominant, 80-47, victory over Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday night inside Halton Arena. The victory pushed Charlotte (2-0) to its third consecutive victory over...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mount Airy News

Bears crush Cavs, return to Sweet 16

Mount Airy’s Traven Thompson (8) returns a punt during the Bears’ first-round playoff game against North Stokes. Granite Bear Walker Stroup (21) kicks off against North Stokes. Cory Smith | The News. Bear freshman Taeshon Martin (4) makes a pair of North Stokes defenders miss as he carries...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte 49ers hire Biff Poggi as new head football coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte 49ers have hired Francis “Biff” Poggie as their new head football coach. Poggie becomes Charlotte’s third head coach and replaces Will Healy, who was fired in October following a 1-7 start to the season. Poggie was the associate head coach of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

West Forsyth head football coach Adrian Snow steps down

Clemmons, N.C. — West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow announced that he is stepping down from the role and moving on to the next chapter of his career. Snow announced the news in a statement that was shared to the team's Twitter account on Thursday. "After dedicating the majority...
CLEMMONS, NC
WBTV

Juvenile killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in northwest Charlotte on Tuesday evening. According to police, a man and a juvenile boy were shot on Griers Grove Road at Fred Alexander Park just after 7 p.m. The boy was pronounced dead at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting

A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashe, Watauga Counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. From...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Two people injured in shooting at Salisbury house party

WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. One of the victims in the shooting was identified as Devin Chandler. He was from Huntersville and was a graduate from William Amos Hough High School. Winter Weather Advisory issued...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Pedestrian struck by car in east Charlotte last month has died

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian hit by a car last month died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Habteselasse Wolde was hit around 7:16 p.m. Oct. 19 on Monroe Road by a 2011 Cadillac SRX. He was pronounced dead Nov. 11. Investigators say Wolde was crossing the street and stepped in front...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Report: Affordable housing hard to find in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the Charlotte housing market shows signs of softening, homes in the region that are priced affordably are becoming increasingly difficult to find, according to a new report. Home buyers and renters in the eight-county region are entering a second year of high prices and a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill

A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. One...
ROCK HILL, SC

