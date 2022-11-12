N.C. A&T State University Hall of Famer Alan Hooker broke 18 program passing records as North Carolina A&T’s starting quarterback in the mid-80s as he led the Aggies to their first outright MEAC title in 1986. Hooker's days behind center are long gone but his name and number both continue on at N.C. A&T.

