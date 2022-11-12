Read full article on original website
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
No. 1 North Carolina looks to improve vs. Gardner-Webb
Challenges have come early for No. 1 North Carolina. Those have developed from opponents and from coach Hubert Davis. The
WBTV
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night was from Huntersville, according to Virginia Sports. Devin Chandler graduated from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, according to the website. During his time at Hough, he was a three-star...
WBTV
Niners dominate on both ends, trounce Maryland Eastern Shore, 80-47
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A stifling defensive effort and a second consecutive game with four double-digit scorers pushed the Charlotte men’s basketball team to a dominant, 80-47, victory over Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday night inside Halton Arena. The victory pushed Charlotte (2-0) to its third consecutive victory over...
Mount Airy News
Bears crush Cavs, return to Sweet 16
Mount Airy’s Traven Thompson (8) returns a punt during the Bears’ first-round playoff game against North Stokes. Granite Bear Walker Stroup (21) kicks off against North Stokes. Cory Smith | The News. Bear freshman Taeshon Martin (4) makes a pair of North Stokes defenders miss as he carries...
WBTV
Charlotte 49ers hire Biff Poggi as new head football coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte 49ers have hired Francis “Biff” Poggie as their new head football coach. Poggie becomes Charlotte’s third head coach and replaces Will Healy, who was fired in October following a 1-7 start to the season. Poggie was the associate head coach of...
West Forsyth head football coach Adrian Snow steps down
Clemmons, N.C. — West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow announced that he is stepping down from the role and moving on to the next chapter of his career. Snow announced the news in a statement that was shared to the team's Twitter account on Thursday. "After dedicating the majority...
247Sports
Party like it's 1999? Watch the N.C. A&T Aggies end the season of the last HBCU to win a PWI Chip
The 1999 North Carolina A&T Aggies football team represented North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in the 1999 NCAA Division I-AA football season and eventually the playoffs. The team was led by head coach Bill Hayes and played as a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). The Aggies...
WBTV
2022 State of Housing in Charlotte Report: Home prices significantly increased during pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s expensive to live in Charlotte, but people living in the area already knew that. Now, there’s more proof with facts from UNC Charlotte’s 68-page report on the “State of Housing in Charlotte Report.”. The 4th annual report shows the pandemic is...
WBTV
Get ready! Barry Manilow coming to Charlotte for quick early 2023 tour
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Music icon Barry Manilow is hosting a seven-show tour that will end in Charlotte. The tour starts on January 13, 2023, in Florida and ends on January 21, 2023, at the Spectrum Center. It will mark his 50th anniversary as a recording artist. “I look forward...
WBTV
Juvenile killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in northwest Charlotte on Tuesday evening. According to police, a man and a juvenile boy were shot on Griers Grove Road at Fred Alexander Park just after 7 p.m. The boy was pronounced dead at...
247Sports
Senior Day turns into a family affair for N.C. A&T State University Hall of Fame QB Alan Hooker
N.C. A&T State University Hall of Famer Alan Hooker broke 18 program passing records as North Carolina A&T’s starting quarterback in the mid-80s as he led the Aggies to their first outright MEAC title in 1986. Hooker's days behind center are long gone but his name and number both continue on at N.C. A&T.
WBTV
CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting
WBTV
Two people injured in shooting at Salisbury house party
WBTV
NC State names two new Murdock Distinguished Professors at North Carolina Research Campus
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Drs. Colin Kay and Giuseppe Valacchi, professors at North Carolina State University’s Plants for Human Health Institute (PHHI) on the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis, have been named David H. Murdock Distinguished Professors. Three Murdock professorships were created with a $2 million gift to...
WBTV
Pedestrian struck by car in east Charlotte last month has died
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian hit by a car last month died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Habteselasse Wolde was hit around 7:16 p.m. Oct. 19 on Monroe Road by a 2011 Cadillac SRX. He was pronounced dead Nov. 11. Investigators say Wolde was crossing the street and stepped in front...
WBTV
Report: Affordable housing hard to find in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the Charlotte housing market shows signs of softening, homes in the region that are priced affordably are becoming increasingly difficult to find, according to a new report. Home buyers and renters in the eight-county region are entering a second year of high prices and a...
WBTV
Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill
wfmynews2.com
University of Virginia alum shocked by deadly shooting at alma mater
Ciandress Jackson is from Greensboro and graduated from UVA in 2004. She says the news still hits close to home.
