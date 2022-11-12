ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

Family of hit-and-run victim tells his story

By Gabby Easterwood
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) –The family of 29-year-old Marcus Tapia says there’s more to his death than just a hit-and-run.

That hit-and-run happened on Federal Boulevard just near 74th Avenue in Westminster on Oct. 21 around midnight. Tapia was hit as he was crossing the street.

That area of Federal Blvd. is now a constant reminder of pain for Tapia’s family.

Officers track stolen car with GPS, end up getting dragged, injured

“I’ve been on a roller coaster of emotional hell. There are no words to explain the emptiness, the hurt, the pain that I feel every day. That we all do. They took somebody that was really special to all of us. Everybody that he ever met he brought a light to everybody’s life,” said Tapia’s mother, Alicia Schinke.

Suspect vehicle in deadly Westminster hit-and-run

Westminster police say the vehicle responsible left the scene, but his family says it was more than just your average hit-and-run. They say he was dragged on the curb after he was hit.

“This person just demolished his body, he had body parts everywhere. That is not just a normal hit-and-run, it’s not just a pedestrian who got hit and died, no this person murdered my child and it was pure hate.” Schinke said

“They knew there was a person under their vehicle, but they continued to keep driving. That’s just pure evil,” Schinke said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfrEE_0j8CoLf200
    Marcus Tapia, 29, was killed in a hit-and-run on 10/21/2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiZDG_0j8CoLf200
    Marcus Tapia, 29, was killed in a hit-and-run on 10/21/2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeiGQ_0j8CoLf200
    Marcus Tapia, 29, was killed in a hit-and-run on 10/21/2022.

The coroner didn’t allow the family to view Tapia’s body. His family said that’s one more thing taken away from them.

Family seeks justice for slain Greeley woman

“His body was shredded so bad that he was unviewable, so we couldn’t view him we couldn’t say our last goodbyes. So whoever did this stole that from us. There’s nothing that can bring him back, but there is something that can help get him justice and that’s all I want is someone to come forward with anything,” Schinke said. “There were a lot of people out here. Maybe they saw something that nobody knows. Just anything and everything will help.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Westminster police at 303-658-4360, Extension 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 11

TBH Matters
3d ago

I completely agree with the family. What a heinous crime! My sincere condolences to the family. Such a tragedy!😪

Reply
10
Sine Pari
3d ago

I have firefighter buddies and they've told me stories about having to collect body parts off the street like this story. Some have pretty severe ptsd from it.

Reply
5
Shirley Richardson
3d ago

this is beyond a horrific nightmare! someone knows something! RIP to this young man, he needs justice,

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Fatal hit-and-run survivor tells driver to 'come clean'

Denver police are still searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning. Two men were hit by an SUV near 15th Street and Stout Street; 28-year-old Aaron Curtis was killed. "It hurts, it sucks," said Mitchell Garcia, who survived the collision. "I could probably use better words to describe it, but it's a bad scenario for everyone involved."From inside the ICU, Garcia told CBS News Colorado via Zoom about his pain and how he ended up in a hospital bed. "When I move my leg a certain way, it definitely sends a shock of pain and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

12-year-old boy dead, 14-year-old injured in Aurora drive-by shooting; 'young adult' detained

A 12-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in Aurora on Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. on the 900 block of Zion Street. That's between 6th Avenue and Colfax just west of Interstate 225.Police also confirmed that the age of the boy that was hurt is actually 13. On Friday, they believed he was 14.An Aurora police spokesman announced that a young adult had been taken into custody as part of the investigation. Monday, police identified the suspect as Rolando Felipe.Detectives also found a vehicle - described as a silver...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigate reported kidnapping

Police in Denver investigated a reported kidnapping on Tuesday. Officers responded to the area of 26th and Grove Street and "contacted multiple people."Police tweeted an update that read in part, "We are investigating to understand what occurred."Denver police tweeted out a follow-up that a shelter-in-place in the area had been lifted. 
DENVER, CO
RadarOnline

12-Year-Old Gunned Down In Drive-By Shooting, 14-Year Seriously Injured, Colorado Police Say

A teen in Colorado faces murder charges for a drive-by shooting that killed one young boy and injured another, Radar has learned.Police in Aurora, Colorado, arrested Rolando Felipe, 18, over the weekend in connection to the case. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.Around 3 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting on North Zion Street in Aurora. When officers arrived, they found two young boys, who were related, with gunshots.They were both taken to the hospital, where the 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead. A 14-year-old boy remains in the hospital with serious injuries, police said. The names of the victims have not been released.Investigators responded to the scene and spoke to witnesses. They learned that the shots were fired from inside an Acura sedan as the two boys walked up the street, police said. The vehicle fled the scene after the shooting.Police identified Felipe as the suspect and said he knew the victims.But authorities have not released a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact (720) 913-7867.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Pedestrian struck in early morning crash dies, police say

Hours after a car struck a pedestrian in Denver, the victim died, Denver police said.The crash happened a little before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near West Eight Avenue and Federal Boulevard.Police say that when they arrived, the victim had serious injuries.A little after 1 p.m., police said that the victim died. The victim was not immediately publicly identified, but police say he was an adult male. The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim. The driver of the car, 21-year-old Jose Francisco Gonzalez-Rodriguez, has been taken into custody and investigated for first-degree murder, Denver police said.Investigators believe the suspect intentionally struck the victim.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Woman critically injured in shooting at home in Adams County

A woman was critically injured in a shooting at a home on Pontiac Street in Adams County late on Sunday night. A man is in custody in connection to the shooting. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office tweet, deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Pontiac Street at about 11:50 p.m. At the same time, deputies were investigating a shooting on Krameria Street, but ACSO says these two investigations did not appear to have any connection. The woman who was shot cbson Pontiac St. was taken to the hospital for her life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate information about the suspect shared in the morning tweet on Monday. 
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

A home security cam caught the moment a 12-year-old was shot and killed in Aurora. Courtney Fromm reports. A home security cam caught the moment a 12-year-old was shot and killed in Aurora. Courtney Fromm reports. Vigil held for UVA shooting victims. A prayer gathering was held for the three...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy