Family of hit-and-run victim tells his story

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) –The family of 29-year-old Marcus Tapia says there’s more to his death than just a hit-and-run.

That hit-and-run happened on Federal Boulevard just near 74th Avenue in Westminster on Oct. 21 around midnight. Tapia was hit as he was crossing the street.

That area of Federal Blvd. is now a constant reminder of pain for Tapia’s family.

“I’ve been on a roller coaster of emotional hell. There are no words to explain the emptiness, the hurt, the pain that I feel every day. That we all do. They took somebody that was really special to all of us. Everybody that he ever met he brought a light to everybody’s life,” said Tapia’s mother, Alicia Schinke.

Suspect vehicle in deadly Westminster hit-and-run

Westminster police say the vehicle responsible left the scene, but his family says it was more than just your average hit-and-run. They say he was dragged on the curb after he was hit.

“This person just demolished his body, he had body parts everywhere. That is not just a normal hit-and-run, it’s not just a pedestrian who got hit and died, no this person murdered my child and it was pure hate.” Schinke said

“They knew there was a person under their vehicle, but they continued to keep driving. That’s just pure evil,” Schinke said.

Marcus Tapia, 29, was killed in a hit-and-run on 10/21/2022.

The coroner didn’t allow the family to view Tapia’s body. His family said that’s one more thing taken away from them.

“His body was shredded so bad that he was unviewable, so we couldn’t view him we couldn’t say our last goodbyes. So whoever did this stole that from us. There’s nothing that can bring him back, but there is something that can help get him justice and that’s all I want is someone to come forward with anything,” Schinke said. “There were a lot of people out here. Maybe they saw something that nobody knows. Just anything and everything will help.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Westminster police at 303-658-4360, Extension 1.

