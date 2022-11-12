Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Community comes together to complete wheelchair ramp for disabled Mesa resident
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- They say it takes a village, which certainly holds true when taking care of those in the community who aren’t able to do something on their own. And some folks in Mesa did Something Good to give back. Volunteers with the Mesa Fire and...
themesatribune.com
Massive Mesa warehouse project sails through Council
On satellite images of Mesa, one of the few parts of the city that still has an agricultural look is the southeast segment inside the 202 Loop east of Power Road. But the latest round of development application approvals is bringing an area once dominated by livestock operations closer to its planned future of industry and mixed-use development.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Prepares to Restart Controversial Cleanups of Homeless Encampment
The city of Phoenix, with police and human services providers in tow, is gearing up to restart the controversial cleanups of its largest homeless encampment as soon as December. For unsheltered people living in the Zone, the cleanups conjure up memories of personal property — including medical paperwork and sleeping...
12news.com
Why neighbors are fighting Phoenix over conditions in homeless encampment, ‘The Zone'
Currently, city cleaning crews pick up from curb to curb, avoiding tent spaces and personal items. The work is all done by hand with shovels, rakes and pitchforks.
themesatribune.com
51 Mesa teachers get $2.5K for their wishes
Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities has granted 51 Mesa teachers their wishes, giving each $2,500 to make them come true. The Mesa teachers are among 400 elementary and secondary educators statewide to benefit from the Fiesta Bowl Organization’s annual tradition of “honoring, supporting and celebrating educators,” organizers said.
northcentralnews.net
Fundraiser will support homeless pups
November 2022 — Almost There: A Mom + Pups Rescue (ATR) and the Hormel family, invite supporters and pup lovers to Vanity Fur, a soirée that includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction items, puppy races and more. Founded by Geri Hormel, ATR specializes in pregnant and nursing...
themesatribune.com
Mesa flight schools help ease pilot shortage
Outside a nondescript building along Sossaman Drive at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport last month, the sun shined while rain poured from an iron-gray sky inside the cavernous structure. On a powerful flight simulator that cost more than a real airplane, a flight student checked his instruments as the image of...
themesatribune.com
Wildhorse Rescue bake sale features Gilbert author, 6
People will have a chance to help a Gilbert horse rescue and meet a local girl who is among the world’s youngest female authors at Wildhorse Ranch’s annual bake sale and boutique. The event will be held 10 .m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Wildhorse Ranch...
East Valley Tribune
Town moving to create multifamily restrictions
As Queen Creek continues to grapple between having affordable housing for the people it is attracting and residents’ calls for measured multifamily growth, the Town Council is moving ahead with a plan that it hopes will reach the right balance. It is revising part of the General Land to...
queencreeksuntimes.com
CANCELED: Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year; new location near Queen Creek
The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
AZFamily
Troopers: High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
themesatribune.com
Letter to the Editor
A rising number of families today depend on Arizona’s privilege of school choice in the search for the best education provider for their school-age children. Consequently, the demand for Arizona public charter schools and their impressive offerings has never been stronger. Just like today’s higher education students, the parents...
ABC 15 News
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
East Valley Tribune
Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler
The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the...
kjzz.org
AZ Corporation Commission approves changes to plan to expand wind power in Arizona
The Arizona Corporation Commission has approved a modification to a plan for new transmission lines. The vote could pave the way for more wind energy in Arizona. The SunZia Southwest Transmission Project will move wind power from central New Mexico to substations in Pinal County, bringing clean energy to rural communities and California markets.
Students considering options after Biden's loan debt relief program shuts down
The application for the federal student debt relief program shut down after a federal judge shut down the program.
AZFamily
Maricopa County Health Department announces one case of dengue
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Department of Public Health has identified one person with dengue, pronounced DEN-GAY, a mosquito-borne illness. Maricopa County Environmental Services Department said it found the virus in a mosquito trap in one county neighborhood. Public health teams will visit neighborhood residents to offer free, voluntary at-home blood testing and information from the Environmental Services about mosquito bite prevention, breeding, and more. In addition, the MCESD is searching traps for various infected mosquitos.
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of dragging dog behind his truck in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man accused of dragging a dog on a leash with his truck in south Phoenix has been arrested. According to court documents, a witness saw 43-year-old Jose Popoca dragging the dog on Nov. 12 near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. "The witness attempted to notify the driver...
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win. Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
