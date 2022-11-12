ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

ESPN

Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

BOSTON -- — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash

In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Stayed Ready, Made Difference Vs. Nuggets

Payton Pritchard had rarely seen the floor this season for the Celtics, a casualty of a deep bench Boston possesses. Pritchard registered seven DNPs through the first 11 games, but with Malcolm Brogdon sidelined Friday night against the Denver Nuggets, it opened up an opportunity for playing time for the third-year guard.
BOSTON, MA
The Longmont Leader

Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls vs. Nuggets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Chicago Bulls are back home to host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Bulls are coming off a 115-11 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday despite a 33-point performance from DeMar DeRozan. The Pelicans dominated the paint, outrebounding the Bulls 50-35 to help clinch the victory.
DENVER, CO
WCVB

Jayson Tatum scores 43 against Pistons as Celtics win 6th straight

DETROIT — Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds, Grant Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Marcus Smart added...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Oklahoma City visits Boston following Tatum's 43-point performance

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (10-3, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -11; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Jayson Tatum scored 43 points in the Boston Celtics' 117-108 win against the Detroit...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

