Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Anthony Davis appears to call out Russell Westbrook after Lakers loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly can’t find a way to win games lately, as they fell to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, 120-114. At one point in the second quarter, the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, had a double-digit lead, but several mental mistakes by Russell Westbrook just before halftime cut their advantage to just four.
Ex-Nuggets standout could make improbable return to NBA?
Don’t call it a comeback, but Kenneth Faried may be doing just that. The Austin Spurs, G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, announced on Saturday that they have signed the eight-year NBA veteran Faried. The 32-year-old forward will be available to play over the weekend against the Lakeland Magic.
ESPN
Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win
BOSTON -- — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
10 observations: Jokić, Nuggets pick Bulls apart in rout
Following three off nights and two days of practice, the Chicago Bulls had an opportunity to notch a signature win at the United Center Sunday night, facing a Denver Nuggets team finishing up an arduous road trip. But in the end, the contest culminated in a rather deflating 126-103 defeat,...
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Cavs
Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103
On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash
In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Stayed Ready, Made Difference Vs. Nuggets
Payton Pritchard had rarely seen the floor this season for the Celtics, a casualty of a deep bench Boston possesses. Pritchard registered seven DNPs through the first 11 games, but with Malcolm Brogdon sidelined Friday night against the Denver Nuggets, it opened up an opportunity for playing time for the third-year guard.
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown out for Saturday’s game against Pistons
The Celtics will officially be without Jaylen Brown when they take on the Pistons at 7 p.m. Saturday in Detroit. Brown, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, was downgraded to out for the game. Brown will sit alongside Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) and Al Horford (low back stiffness), who were both already ruled out for the game.
Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
Yardbarker
Bennedict Mathurin continues his impressive rookie season with 18-point quarter, 30-point game vs Denver Nuggets
INDIANAPOLIS — "No." That's all Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton had to say when he was asked if anything rookie Bennedict Mathurin does surprises him. That came after a game on Wednesday night in which Mathurin scored 30 points, including 18 in the second quarter alone. For many...
Bulls vs. Nuggets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
The Chicago Bulls are back home to host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Bulls are coming off a 115-11 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday despite a 33-point performance from DeMar DeRozan. The Pelicans dominated the paint, outrebounding the Bulls 50-35 to help clinch the victory.
WCVB
Jayson Tatum scores 43 against Pistons as Celtics win 6th straight
DETROIT — Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds, Grant Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Marcus Smart added...
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Kings?
Where does LeBron James stand in his pursuit of the all-time NBA scoring record after sitting out the Lakers' loss to the Kings? The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Kings? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma City visits Boston following Tatum's 43-point performance
Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (10-3, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -11; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Jayson Tatum scored 43 points in the Boston Celtics' 117-108 win against the Detroit...
Nuggets And Bulls Starting Lineups
The Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
Comments / 0