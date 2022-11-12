Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLB
Goldy claims first NL MVP; Arenado finishes 3rd
Painfully close so many times before in a career highlighted by its consistent brilliance, Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt finally captured his first National League MVP Award on Thursday night. Goldschmidt, twice a runner-up and a top-six finisher five times, beat out Padres third baseman Manny Machado and teammate...
MLB
Angels bulk up infield with trade for Urshela
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been looking to add to their overall depth this offseason and did just that on Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins in exchange for Minor League right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela, 31, gives the Angels a veteran third baseman who also has some...
MLB
Kelly to pitch for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic
This story was excerpted from Steve Gilbert's D-backs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. D-backs right-hander Merrill Kelly accepted an invitation to pitch for Team USA in next spring's World Baseball Classic. "I'm really, really excited about it,"...
MLB
Alvarez finishes 3rd in AL MVP voting
HOUSTON -- The three go-ahead home runs Yordan Alvarez hit in the postseason, including his mammoth three-run blast to put the Astros ahead in a clinching win against the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series, weren’t part of his case for American League Most Valuable Player, with votes being cast before the playoffs started.
MLB
D-backs land OF Lewis in trade with Mariners
PHOENIX -- The D-backs added a right-handed hitter to their outfield mix Thursday, acquiring former AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis from the Mariners in exchange for outfielder/catcher Cooper Hummel. With young outfielders Corbin Carroll, Daulton Varsho, Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas all left-handed hitters, one of the D-backs'...
MLB
Cease finishes 2nd in AL Cy Young balloting
CHICAGO -- Dylan Cease finished second for the 2022 American League Cy Young Award, with Houston’s Justin Verlander capturing his third career honor, as announced Wednesday night on MLB Network. Verlander received all 30 of the first-place votes for 210 points, followed by Cease at 97 points with 14...
MLB
5 active pitchers who are due for a Cy Young
The Cy Young Award results, as you might have heard, were announced Wednesday night, and your winners, in what was hardly a surprise, were Houston’s Justin Verlander and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara. It was Verlander’s third Cy Young Award and Alcantara’s first -- the first Cy Young for that Marlins franchise.
MLB
Judge joins rare club as MVP free agent
When he was named the 2022 American League MVP on Thursday night, Aaron Judge became only the sixth player in MLB history to become a free agent in the same year as he won an MVP Award. It isn't often that the best player in either league is on the open market -- it happened just once before Judge in the last three decades.
MLB
Unanimous: Alcantara 1st Marlin to win NL Cy Young
MIAMI -- At the age of 8, Sandy Alcantara decided to become a pitcher full time. Though the Little Leaguer enjoyed showing off his arm in the outfield of La Luisa Blanca in Monte Plata, Dominican Republic, he had never been a particularly good hitter. So Alcantara remained on the mound, throwing the ball toward home plate around 35 mph.
MLB
Fried finishes runner-up in NL Cy Young race
ATLANTA -- Max Fried will have to wait at least one more year to try to become the Braves’ first Cy Young Award winner since Tom Glavine in 2000. The Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara was announced as the unanimous winner of this year’s National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. Fried finished second, while Julio Urías finished third in balloting conducted by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
MLB
Reds bring in Newman, trade Kyle Farmer to Twins
CINCINNATI -- At Friday’s deadline to offer 2023 contracts to players under club control, the Reds made a pair of trades that affected their situation at shortstop. The first deal sent infielder Kyle Farmer to the Twins for Minor League right-handed pitcher Casey Legumina, who was ranked as Minnesota’s No. 27 prospect by MLB Pipeline at the time of the trade. In a separate move, right-handed reliever Dauri Moreta was sent to the Pirates for middle infielder Kevin Newman.
MLB
Alonso among 5 Mets to get NL MVP votes
NEW YORK -- The Mets may not have taken home the first MVP Award in club history, but they still fared remarkably well in balloting following their 101-win season. Five Mets earned spots on National League MVP ballots, including Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, who finished eighth and ninth, respectively. Jeff McNeil, Edwin Díaz and Starling Marte also received votes.
MLB
Braves' scouting director heaps praise on Harris, Strider
It was shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Dana Brown, the Braves’ director of scouting, heard a ping on his iPhone. It was a text from outfielder Michael Harris II. Harris had been named the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year a few hours earlier and reached out to thank Brown for selecting him in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
MLB
Ohtani says he wants to participate in World Baseball Classic
Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani said in an Instagram post that he wishes to play for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic in 2023. Angels general manager Perry Minasian said at the end of the season that Ohtani was cleared to play in the Classic and that the decision was up to Ohtani. Ohtani made that decision official early Thursday, announcing his intentions to play in the Classic for the first time in his career.
MLB
Astros non-tender hard-throwing RHP James
HOUSTON -- Josh James, a hard-throwing right-hander who set the Astros' rookie single-season record for strikeouts by a relief pitcher with 99 in 2019 and earned a win in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series, was non-tendered by the club on Friday night, making him a free agent and likely ending his tenure with the team that drafted him in the 34th round in 2014.
MLB
Rangers non-tender RHP Nick Snyder
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers will not tender a 2023 contract to right-hander Nick Snyder, the club announced on Friday. He is now a free agent. The Rangers tendered contracts to their other 32 eligible players, while also having seven already under contract for 2023: right-handers Jon Gray, José Leclerc and Jake Odorizzi, left-hander Martín Pérez, shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien and utility man Brad Miller.
MLB
Ohtani finishes 2nd for AL MVP Award
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani incredibly improved on his historic 2021 season that saw him win the American League MVP Award unanimously, but it wasn’t enough to win the award for a second straight year, as he finished second to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Judge won the award for the...
MLB
Unpacking 3 Mets offseason rumors
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome back to the Mets Beat newsletter! Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007, including the past 13 seasons full-time on the beat.
MLB
Blue Jays add RHP Swanson, LHP Macko in deal for Teoscar
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have traded Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners in an early, major move that lays the groundwork for the rest of this organization’s offseason. In return, the Blue Jays are acquiring right-handed reliever Erik Swanson, who broke out with a dominant 2022 season in the Mariners’ bullpen, and left-hander Adam Macko, a 21-year-old starter who slotted in as Toronto’s No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline.
MLB
What's next for this Rangers breakout star?
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry’s Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At the end of the 2022 season, Nathaniel Lowe sat by his locker after Game 162 in the Rangers’ clubhouse and evaluated his breakout season. For all the successes he had throughout the season, one thing especially stood out for him: hitting above .300.
