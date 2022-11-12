Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani said in an Instagram post that he wishes to play for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic in 2023. Angels general manager Perry Minasian said at the end of the season that Ohtani was cleared to play in the Classic and that the decision was up to Ohtani. Ohtani made that decision official early Thursday, announcing his intentions to play in the Classic for the first time in his career.

1 DAY AGO