ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, OK

In snowy conditions, Piedmont takes down top-seeded Midwest City in Class 5A opening-round playoff, 60-41

By Michael Kinney
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LF2Rk_0j8Cn0Ap00

By Michael Kinney

MIDWEST CITY - Josh Mars felt it early.

The first time the Piedmont quarterback came to the sideline, he knew right away No. 1 seed Midwest City was in for a long night.

As the snow fell and the temperatures dropped, Mars turned to one of his teammates and said the Bombers don’t want it. His words proved to be prophetic as the Wildcats rolled to a 60-41 victory against the top-seeded Bombers in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs at Midwest City.

“We're just more physical. We're stronger than them,” said Mars. “We gave it to them.”

What the Wildcats gave the Bombers (8-3) was an old-school type of game as they racked up almost 500 yards of rushing offense. That included three separate players going over 150 yards each.

“I think the key was just playing hard-nosed football,” said Cannon Wood, one of those rushers who had at least 150 yards. “We know how to do that and it's just about lining up every snap and just giving it 100 percent.”

As soon as the game started, the snow started to fall. But that didn’t stop Wood, who broke off a 64-yard touchdown run on the Wildcats' first offensive possession.

“I just saw that little crease down the field, and I just put pressed on the gas pedal and said, 'I'm gone,'” Wood said.

That score kick-started a hectic offensive explosion between the two teams as the Wildcats took a 21-15 lead. While Piedmont used big plays in the run game to put points on the board, the Bombers scored on long, time-consuming drives.

But with seven minutes left in the second quarter, Piedmont came up with a defensive stop and forced MWC to punt. On the ensuing play, Israel Robles sprinted up the middle for a 64-yard touchdown run to put the Cats up, 29-15.

Trailing by two scores, Midwest City had to start opening up its offense. Quarterback DeAngelo Irvin had the game’s first pass attempt with six minutes left in the half.

MWC proceeded to go on a five-minute drive that culminated with a 1-yard plunge from Derrion Rogers. They missed the two-point conversion attempt and trailed, 29-21, at halftime.

Piedmont’s Kolten Luschen opened the third quarter with a 24-yard touchdown run. Even though it had stopped snowing, he was able to make MWC defenders fall as they attempted to tackle him.

However, Irvin answered right back on the Bombers' next possession. He sprinted 74 yards into the end zone on a quarterback keeper.

The two teams exchanged another pair of touchdowns before closing out the third quarter. But because MWC failed on its two-point conversion, Piedmont stretched its advantage to 10, 45-35.

The Bombers needed to force a turnover or get a stop at some point if they were going to make a comeback.

Instead, Piedmont drove down the field to start the fourth quarter and reached the end zone on a Mars touchdown run to put the Wildcats up, 53-35.

Midwest City had no answer for the Piedmont attack. The Cats ran their option attack up the gut of the Bombers' defense all night and racked up big chunks of yardage.

Mars closed out the night with a 52-yard scamper into the end zone for his third touchdown of the evening. It also put him over the 150-yard rushing mark.

Wood and Robles joined Mars with just more than 150 yards on the ground as well.

The Wildcats not only didn’t attempt a single pass, but they also finished the night with zero turnovers and zero punts.

“We just felt like we were more physical than them and we just played grown-man football,” Mars said. “They couldn't keep up. You don't need to throw the ball to win football games.”

Piedmont (7-4) will face McAlester next week in the quarterfinal action of the playoffs. The Wildcats are confident if they can continue to play their game, they can play with anyone.

“Next week, I want to come out with the W,” Wood said. “It's going be a good game. Some good athletes, but I think we can do it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwSF0_0j8Cn0Ap00
View the 13 images of this gallery on the original article

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser plans to hire new assistant coach following Matt Brady resignation

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser announced Monday a new assistant coach will be hired after former assistant Matt Brady resigned on Nov. 1, citing personal reasons. “I will be having another person,” Moser said. “I'm close to being able to make a decision on it. But it just makes sense. In the next couple days we'll be able to really expand on that, but I plan on bringing somebody in.”
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Cooper Signs With Sooners

NORMAN – Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced the signing of Kaden Cooper to the 2023 signing class Monday. "Kaden is the type of player that can impact the game on both ends of the floor," said Moser. "His length and athleticism combined with his willingness and toughness make him have the potential to be an elite defender. Kaden's ability to go downhill, knock down shots and impact our transition game, fits us offensively. He is a young man who has constantly been improving the last several years. He wants to get better and is extremely driven to improve his game. What I loved in the recruiting process was seeing his love for the state of Oklahoma, his desire to win big at the University of Oklahoma and represent his home state."
NORMAN, OK
ocolly.com

Gundy helping former-Bedlam brother Cale

When Mike Gundy answered a phone call before going to practice, he might’ve had cause to be jealous. The destination of the two people talking on speaker phone probably sounded like fun. “They’re driving in the car, you know (Barry) Switzer and Cale (Gundy), they’re going over to talk...
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!

Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
CUSHING, OK
territorysupply.com

13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
insideevs.com

Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City

Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy