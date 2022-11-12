ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ukraine FM: Moscow playing 'hunger games' with world

By DAVID RISING and SOPHENG CHEANG
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyFHN_0j8CmSfJ00

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pressed Southeast Asian countries for political and material support in his county's fight against Russia, while accusing Moscow on Saturday of playing "hunger games" with the world by holding up shipments of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products.

Kuleba told reporters on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit that with a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain and fertilizer due to expire Nov. 19, the world needed to pressure Russia not to object to its extension, saying Ukrainian products were critical in Africa and Asia.

More than just continuing the deal, however, Kuleba accused Russian inspectors of “quiet sabotage," saying they were intentionally dragging their feet in allowing shipments through.

Not only does Russia have "to remain part of the initiative, it also has to instruct its inspectors to act in good faith and to avoid any measures, any steps, that create obstacles and hinder the export of Ukrainian agricultural goods to the global market,” he said.

“Russia should — must — stop playing hunger games with the world.”

Kuleba's country was invited to the ASEAN summit for the first time this year and signed a peace accord with the group of nations with a combined population of nearly 700 million people.

Many of the member nations have thus far been reserved in their stance toward the invasion, condemning the war but generally trying to avoid assigning blame. Eight of 10 ASEAN countries did vote in favor of the U.N. General Assembly resolution condemning Russian aggression, with Vietnam and Laos abstaining.

Kuleba said signing the accord with ASEAN was a strong message of support from the group, though added that "the litmus test is the ... voting in the U.N. General Assembly for resolutions related to Ukraine."

ASEAN is made up of Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei and Myanmar, though Myanmar's leaders are not being allowed to participate in the current meetings due to ongoing violence in the country and its lack of effort in implementing the group's peace plan following the 2021 military takeover.

Kuleba said he is using the opportunity of the Phnom Penh summit as “an Asian tour,” meeting with ASEAN members and non-members like Australia to plead for more political support, material aid — like transformers and generators to repair those destroyed in the fighting — and improvements of food security and trade.

He spoke on the day U.S. President Joe Biden arrived at the talks, and met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines.

Blinken applauded Kuleba's efforts to keep drumming up assistance, assuring him that "support is strong around the world" for Ukraine.

Kuleba said it seemed “symbolic” that he had signed a strategic partnership with the U.S. exactly a year before the accord with ASEAN.

“This just demonstrates how far we have gone after consolidating our position as a country belonging to the West,” Kuleba said, according to a copy of his remarks provided by the U.S. State Department.

In his earlier press conference, Kuleba said he had hoped to meet with China's foreign minister but was told he would not be present. Kuleba added that Ukraine was maintaining a dialogue with China to push Beijing to “use its leverage on Russia to make them stop the war. ”

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was also on hand at the ASEAN meetings, and Kuelba said if Lavrov asked to meet him, he would be willing to consider the request but accused Russia thus far of using talks as a “smokescreen for its continued aggression on the ground.”

“Ukraine will prevail, it's only a matter of time and the price,” he said. “And yes, some gains are being achieved militarily, but some gains of Ukraine will be achieved diplomatically.”

But, he said, in any talks the "territorial integrity of Ukraine is not something that can be discussed.”

In brief opening remarks as he sat down to meet with ASEAN leaders, Biden said he was ready to discuss with them “Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and our efforts to address the war's global impacts, including in Southeast Asia.”

Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he had made clear to summit participants that it was important to establish the conditions for re-establishing dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, and “progressively to start looking into a future where peace will prevail.”

“Not any kind of peace,” Guterres said. "Peace based on the values of the U.N. Charter and peace based on international law.

In other comments, Guterres said the world had failed Myanmar, and expressed hope ASEAN would be able to pressure the member state to comply with its plan for peace over the next year.

ASEAN leaders agreed on a plan Friday that largely puts the onus on Indonesia, when it takes over the group's rotating chair in 2023, to develop measurable indicators and a timeline for Myanmar to implement the so-called five-point consensus for peace.

Indonesia has been one of the ASEAN countries most outspoken about the need to do more to address the situation in Myanmar, and Guterres told reporters he felt “the Indonesian government will be able to push forward the agenda in a positive way.”

The ASEAN decision announced Friday includes asking the U.N. and other “external partners” for assistance in supporting the group's efforts. Guterres said he hoped the U.N. special envoy for Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, would cooperate closely with her ASEAN counterpart to bring about an end to the “dramatic violations of human rights” in the country.

“Everybody has failed in relation to Myanmar,” Guterres said. “The international community as a whole has failed, and the U.N. is part of the international community.”

ASEAN's peace plan calls for the immediate cessation of violence, a dialogue among all parties, mediation by an ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid and a visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet all sides.

Myanmar’s military-led government initially agreed to the plan but has made little effort to implement it.

_____

Rising reported from Bangkok.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: There’s only one word to describe a possible Trump second term

The success or failure of decisions of monumental importance – including going to war – can be decided by timing.If Argentina’s dictator, Leopoldo Galtieri, had waited just six months to invade the Falklands, there would have been no task force for Britain to retake the islands. The aircraft carriers, Invincible and Hermes, intrinsic to the mission’s success, would have been delivered to Australian and India.Would Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have floundered so badly had he waited until 2024 when Donald Trump could possibly be president? Would Trump, the man accused of being the Muscovian candidate for the White House...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ukrainian president visits liberated city of Kherson

KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday visited the newly liberated southern city of Kherson, where he posed with Ukrainian troops in a central square. Zelenskyy has previously appeared unexpectedly in other front-line zones at crucial junctures of the war, to support troops and...
Boston 25 News WFXT

G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their meeting Wednesday by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world's economy. The summit's closing declaration was noteworthy...
The Independent

Indonesia hit by earthquake as country hosts G20 summit

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southwest of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Wednesday, as the country hosted the last day of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali.The quake was at a depth of 10km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. There have been no reports of casualties or damages so far.Wednesday’s earthquake took place after three quakes measuring between 4.7 to 5 hit the Southeast Asian country in the past few days.Indonesia is hosting some of the most powerful leaders of the world’s biggest economies for the two-day G20 gathering, which ends on Wednesday. A final communique...
The Associated Press

NATO holds emergency talks after missile lands in Poland

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ambassadors from the 30 NATO nations gathered in Brussels Wednesday for emergency talks after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, killing two people, and U.S. President Joe Biden and his allies promised support for the investigation into the incident. The blast came...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Biden calls 'emergency' meeting after missile hits Poland

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden convened an "emergency" meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a "Russian-made" missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border.
The Associated Press

Ministers make push to get climate talks over the line

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Government ministers are returning to Egypt to take over negotiations at this year’s U.N. climate talks, providing diplomats with the political backing they need to clinch credible agreements that would help prevent disastrous levels of warming in the coming decades. Talks in the...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

In 'zero-COVID' China, 1 case locks down Peking University

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a "zero-COVID" approach despite growing public discontent. Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and classes were...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bomb hits major Istanbul avenue, kills 6, wounds dozens

ISTANBUL — (AP) — A bomb exploded on a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding dozens and sending people fleeing as flames rose. Footage posted online showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene on on Istiklal Avenue, a typically crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals and lined with shops and restaurants. In one video, a loud bang could be heard and flames could be seen, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

UK inflation accelerates to 41-year high of 11.1%

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate rose to a 41-year high in October, fueling demands for the government to do more to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis when it releases new tax and spending plans on Thursday. Consumer prices jumped 11.1% in the 12 months...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
203K+
Followers
141K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy